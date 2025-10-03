Stablecoin market breaks past $300b for the first time

The stablecoin market cap surpassed the $300 billion threshold for the first time in history, marking a significant milestone in the rapid boom of widespread financial adoption. Summary The global stablecoin market cap has crossed over the $300 billion mark for the first time in history, led by Tether's USDT dominance. While USD-backed tokens remain the largest share, new euro- and local currency-pegged tokens are emerging in Europe and Asia under evolving regulatory frameworks. According to data from DeFi Llama, for the first time in history, the global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion in just the span of one day. On Oct. 3, the market is valued at approximately $301.59 billion. The surge is fueled by the rapid rise of USD-pegged tokens and widespread global adoption, specifically among traditional banks and with emergence of government regulations. Tether's USDT (USDT) continues to be the largest contributor to the boom; dominating the market by around 58.44%. According to the on-chain data site, Tether holds a market cap valued at $176.24 billion with a slight increase of 0.39% in the past 24 hours and 1.54% in the past week. The global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion for the first time | Source: DeFi Llama Tether's dominance is followed by the second largest issuer, Circle. Circle's USD Coin (USDC) has a market cap of $74 billion. In third place is Ethena's USDe (USDE), with a market cap of $14.81 billion. In terms of network, Ethereum (ETH) hosts the largest portion on-chain with around $171.2 billion in circulation. This is followed by Tron (TRX), which hosts around $76.7 billion of stablecoins on the market. Other chains hold less than $13 billion of the fiat-pegged tokens in circulation. Stablecoin domination hits new global peak According to data from RWA.xyz, the monthly transfer…