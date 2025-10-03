2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Pi Coin Price Could Slide 30% As 4 Bearish Signs Emerge

Pi Coin Price Could Slide 30% As 4 Bearish Signs Emerge

The post Pi Coin Price Could Slide 30% As 4 Bearish Signs Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin investors may be hoping for an October rebound, but the charts suggest otherwise. After slipping nearly 24% month-on-month, the Pi Coin price is still stuck near $0.26. Flat trading over the past week shows little strength, leaving one key support between stability and another sharp correction. Sponsored Sponsored Market Chatter Fades, Hinting At Weakness Pi Coin is starting October with less attention from traders. Mentions across the market, what analysts call social dominance, have dropped from 0.234% on September 26 to just 0.07% by October 3. While not the lowest of the month, yet, it is close to late-September levels that marked turning points before sharp declines. Pi Coin Price And Social Dominance: Santiment This pattern has played out before. When dominance hit a local low on September 19, the Pi Coin price tumbled from $0.36 to $0.26 within days. A similar reaction followed the September 14 dip. With chatter drying up again, the coin looks exposed to another round of selling pressure. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Volume Signals Echo The Same Story Quiet markets usually show up in trading volume as well, and Pi Coin is no exception. Recent activity is flashing yellow on Wyckoff volume — a form of volume spread analysis that highlights whether buyers or sellers are slowly taking control. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Coin Price And Volume: TradingView In past rallies, the bars shifted into blue or green, showing buyers were regaining strength. Extended yellow or red phases, however, have almost always lined up with deeper corrections. Right now, the yellow bars confirm what social dominance already suggests: buyers are losing ground, and sellers are starting to press harder. Unless volume flips back to stronger buyer signals (blue to green shift), the Pi…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:37
Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization

Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization

The post Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Base by Coinbase delays token release for ecosystem’s open-source growth. Focus on decentralization over quick token launch. Community feedback integral to Base’s strategic decisions. Base protocol, guided by Jesse Pollak at Coinbase, aims to evolve into an open-source ecosystem akin to Linux, prioritizing decentralization and cautious token issuance, Fortune reports. Coinbase’s strategy reflects a careful approach to align incentives with community goals, amidst growing blockchain ecosystems, without rushing to issue native tokens. Base’s Strategic Move Towards Long-Term Decentralization “Token issuance often comes at the expense of the broader community associated with the blockchain, enriching supporters. Therefore, Coinbase is proceeding with caution, determined not to rush the deployment of tokens and does not plan to announce a release date anytime soon.” — Jesse Pollak, Protocol Lead, Base (Coinbase) source. The implications of this delay are significant for both the cryptocurrency community and industry observers. By avoiding a rapid token launch, Coinbase aims to uphold democratic and sustainable token economy principles. This move may influence other blockchain projects to reassess their token strategies in pursuit of similar goals. Community feedback highlighted broad support, with developers and ecosystem participants expressing confidence in Base’s long-term vision. Industry experts, including Tom Schmidt of Dragonfly, acknowledged Jesse Pollak’s understanding of crypto principles, emphasizing that few in Coinbase share this deep expertise. Regulatory Considerations and Market Reactions Did you know? The concept of decentralization in blockchain technology is often compared to open-source software development, where community collaboration drives innovation. As of 07:25 UTC on October 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,460.99, with a market cap of $538.46 billion, showing a 26.04% increase over the past 60 days. ETH remains crucial, serving as the settlement layer for transactions on Base. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:25 UTC on October 3,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:31
Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares Japan Crypto License Push as Trading Volumes Surge

Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares Japan Crypto License Push as Trading Volumes Surge

TLDR: Nomura’s Laser Digital is in talks with Japan’s FSA to apply for a crypto trading license for institutional services. Japan’s crypto transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion in 2025, boosted by regulatory reforms and pro-crypto policies. If approved, Laser Digital will provide broker-dealer services for financial firms and digital-asset exchanges in Japan. Laser already holds [...] The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares Japan Crypto License Push as Trading Volumes Surge appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/03 15:30
Stablecoin market breaks past $300b for the first time

Stablecoin market breaks past $300b for the first time

The post Stablecoin market breaks past $300b for the first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market cap surpassed the $300 billion threshold for the first time in history, marking a significant milestone in the rapid boom of widespread financial adoption. Summary The global stablecoin market cap has crossed over the $300 billion mark for the first time in history, led by Tether’s USDT dominance. While USD-backed tokens remain the largest share, new euro- and local currency-pegged tokens are emerging in Europe and Asia under evolving regulatory frameworks. According to data from DeFi Llama, for the first time in history, the global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion in just the span of one day. On Oct. 3, the market is valued at approximately $301.59 billion. The surge is fueled by the rapid rise of USD-pegged tokens and widespread global adoption, specifically among traditional banks and with emergence of government regulations. Tether’s USDT (USDT) continues to be the largest contributor to the boom; dominating the market by around 58.44%. According to the on-chain data site, Tether holds a market cap valued at $176.24 billion with a slight increase of 0.39% in the past 24 hours and 1.54% in the past week. The global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion for the first time | Source: DeFi Llama Tether’s dominance is followed by the second largest issuer, Circle. Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) has a market cap of $74 billion. In third place is Ethena’s USDe (USDE), with a market cap of $14.81 billion. In terms of network, Ethereum (ETH) hosts the largest portion on-chain with around $171.2 billion in circulation. This is followed by Tron (TRX), which hosts around $76.7 billion of stablecoins on the market. Other chains hold less than $13 billion of the fiat-pegged tokens in circulation. Stablecoin domination hits new global peak According to data from RWA.xyz, the monthly transfer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:10
XRP Price Prediction 2025, After The SEC Case, How Ripple’s Win Sets The Stage, And Why Pepeto Presale, Leads The Best Meme Coin Picks

XRP Price Prediction 2025, After The SEC Case, How Ripple’s Win Sets The Stage, And Why Pepeto Presale, Leads The Best Meme Coin Picks

The post XRP Price Prediction 2025, After The SEC Case, How Ripple’s Win Sets The Stage, And Why Pepeto Presale, Leads The Best Meme Coin Picks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News While XRP now trades around $2.97 USD, traders are weighing Ripple’s legal timeline as closely as the charts. In August 2025, the SEC officially ended its lawsuit against Ripple, and Ripple paid a $125 million fine to settle past allegations tied to unregistered securities sales. XRP has clearer legal footing, but some baggage lingers, from …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 15:07
Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030: Buying Guide

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030: Buying Guide

Maxi Doge, a blockchain project that combines viral meme culture with real utility, has raised an impressive $2.6 million in its presale, demonstrating a strong appetite for this new asset. With its presale gaining significant attention, various investors are asking whether MAXI can deliver the exponential returns often associated with the meme coin sector. This ... Read more The post Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030: Buying Guide appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/03 15:05
Q3 RECAP

Q3 RECAP

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/q3-recap/
Coinstats2025/10/03 14:57
A certain address shorting BTC/ETH/SOL has suffered a paper loss of $8.826 million

A certain address shorting BTC/ETH/SOL has suffered a paper loss of $8.826 million

According to PANews on October 3rd, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the address 0x35d...5aCb1 shorting F3 (BTC/ETH/SOL) has suffered a paper loss of US$8.826 million. SOL: 20x short position, holdings of $58.1 million (252,000 tokens), opening price $199.39, floating loss of $7.436 million; ETH: 25x short position, holding $13.16 million (2946.97 coins), opening price $4179.5, floating loss $847,000; BTC: 40x short position, holding $12.06 million (100.6 coins), opening price $114436.2, floating loss $542,000.
PANews2025/10/03 14:56
1inch Co-Founder Sees CEXes Becoming DeFi Front Ends — Best Wallet Token Emerges as Best Crypto to Buy

1inch Co-Founder Sees CEXes Becoming DeFi Front Ends — Best Wallet Token Emerges as Best Crypto to Buy

The co-founder of 1inch, Sergej Kunz, recently said that centralized exchanges (CEXes) will become little more than front ends (user interfaces) for decentralized exchanges (DEXes) and DeFi infrastructure. He also estimates that in 5-10 years, CEXes will no longer hold on to custodial control of assets.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/03 14:47
