MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Bitcoin Breaks $123,000 As Rising Open Interest Signals More Action Ahead
The post Bitcoin Breaks $123,000 As Rising Open Interest Signals More Action Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
OPEN
$0.54001
-11.45%
MORE
$0.07102
-1.18%
COM
$0.013431
-1.41%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:33
Dela
Hot Cryptos in October 2025? Stellar Hits $0.40, Chainlink Bags UBS Partnership, BullZilla Presale Brings 4k% ROI
What if October’s hot cryptos surge isn’t just about Bitcoin? With whales circling fresh opportunities and developers pushing tokenization milestones, the month has opened with powerful signals across the market. Among all the hot cryptos making noise, one presale beast has emerged, BullZilla ($BZIL), with its explosive presale dynamics capturing every trader’s attention. BullZilla’s progressive presale model, where […]
HOT
$0.0008847
-4.00%
T
$0.01548
-3.06%
TRADER
$0.000111
-2.71%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 22:15
Dela
Crypto Market Cap Surpasses $4.2T as Bitcoin and Altcoins Rally Extends
Global crypto market cap reaches $4.2T as Bitcoin ($BTC) and altcoins rally extends, trading volume climbs along with DeFi and NFTs sales increase.
CAP
$0.13117
-5.82%
4
$0.16011
-7.12%
BTC
$122,261.31
-0.04%
Dela
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 22:10
Dela
OpenAI acquires Roi, doubling down on personalized AI push
OpenAI is set to complete the acquisition of Roi, an AI-powered personal finance application. The deal follows the AI industry trend of the CEO jumping ship with the acquisition. The announcement was made by chief executive and co-founder Sujith Vishwajith on his personal X account on Friday. “I’m excited to announce that Roi has been […]
AI
$0.1203
-5.35%
PUSH
$0.03162
-0.09%
FINANCE
$0.001446
-12.15%
Dela
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 22:05
Dela
Oasis Leads Privacy, Concordium Builds Compliance, and Blazpay Secures a Spot in Top Pre Sale Coins 2025
The pre sale coin 2025 race is getting exciting, and this time it’s less about hype and more about which projects can actually deliver on their promises. Forget the cookie-cutter tokens with vague roadmaps, October is showcasing a different breed. Blazpay is rolling out Conversational AI that lets users interact with DeFi like chatting with […] The post Oasis Leads Privacy, Concordium Builds Compliance, and Blazpay Secures a Spot in Top Pre Sale Coins 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HYPE
$48.89
-2.16%
MORE
$0.07102
-1.18%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 22:00
Dela
Unlock Trillions in DeFi Growth with Confidential Lending Solutions
As decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to recover and expand, one of its fundamental barriers to mainstream adoption remains unresolved: privacy. While DeFi protocols have shown resilience and growth, real-world adoption by institutional and high-net-worth investors is hampered by a critical lack of confidentiality. Recent technological advancements, especially in Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), promise to address [...]
TRILLIONS
$0.01435
+10.81%
DEFI
$0.001961
-10.37%
FINANCE
$0.001446
-12.15%
Dela
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/04 21:55
Dela
Insiders Hint a New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rival DOGE’s 2017 Growth, With 15% Price Rise Expected Soon
Insiders are paying attention to tokens that can be used and have a lot of room to grow as a lot of people move their money from Bitcoin and Ethereum to structured DeFi platforms. Because of this change, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming a very appealing choice for traders and investors who want a mix [...] The post Insiders Hint a New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rival DOGE’s 2017 Growth, With 15% Price Rise Expected Soon appeared first on Blockonomi.
HINT
$0.003217
+0.68%
DOGE
$0.25017
-3.63%
RISE
$0.010557
+4.08%
Dela
Blockonomi
2025/10/04 21:50
Dela
Bitcoin ETFs See 2025 Record Weekly Inflows of $3.2B as BTC Eyes New ATH
Read the full article at coingape.com.
BTC
$122,261.31
-0.04%
ATH
$0.05271
-0.77%
COM
$0.013431
-1.41%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 21:45
Dela
European stocks close strongest week in six months, as STOXX 600 closes at record highs
European equities wrapped up their strongest week in half a year on Friday, driven by heavy buying in healthcare and mining shares, as investors locked in wagers on another Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. According to data from Reuters, the STOXX 600 closed 0.5% higher, notching a record for the third consecutive session. […]
SIX
$0.01977
-2.17%
Dela
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 21:42
Dela
Yale researchers play down effects of AI-related job losses
Artificial intelligence is yet to take a lot of jobs as predicted by technology executives, a study carried out by Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution has revealed. It has been three years since AI became mainstream through the introduction of ChatGPT, and the report claims that Americans are still showing up to […]
PLAY
$0.04596
+2.86%
AI
$0.1203
-5.35%
TAKE
$0.18956
-1.05%
Dela
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 20:31
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now