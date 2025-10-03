2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Live: Bitcoin Price Near $120K, New BNB ATH, and Other Crypto Market Updates on Oct. 3

Live: Bitcoin Price Near $120K, New BNB ATH, and Other Crypto Market Updates on Oct. 3

Stay updated with live crypto market news! Bitcoin price climbed close to $120K. BNB hit a new all-time high. What else is happening on Oct. 3? The post Live: Bitcoin Price Near $120K, New BNB ATH, and Other Crypto Market Updates on Oct. 3 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01328+3.58%
NEAR
NEAR$2.94-3.57%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,153.94-2.25%
Dela
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 15:41
Dela
Bitcoin Price: Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong

Bitcoin Price: Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong

With hedging flows now unwound, traders are shifting back to strategies that could define the next big price trend. Instead […] The post Bitcoin Price: Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498+0.60%
Dela
Coindoo2025/10/03 15:30
Dela
Crypto Market Maker GSR to Acquire FINRA Broker-Dealer Equilibrium Capital Services

Crypto Market Maker GSR to Acquire FINRA Broker-Dealer Equilibrium Capital Services

The post Crypto Market Maker GSR to Acquire FINRA Broker-Dealer Equilibrium Capital Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency market maker GSR has signed an agreement to acquire Equilibrium Capital Services, a Portland-based broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA. The deal, which is still pending regulatory approval, marks a step toward expanding GSR’s regulated presence in the United States. GSR did not disclose the terms of the Equilibrium Capital deal in its press release. Equilibrium Capital’s registration allows it to provide brokerage services under U.S. securities laws. By bringing it under its umbrella, GSR expects to offer institutional clients a more direct route into digital assets while operating within established compliance frameworks. GSR executives framed the move as part of a longer-term strategy to deepen its institutional ties in the U.S. Xin Song, the firm’s CEO, said the acquisition reflects GSR’s commitment to serving both entrepreneurs and large investors who want regulated access to crypto markets. The acquisition comes as regulators continue to shape the rules governing digital assets in the U.S. For a firm like GSR — best known for its global market-making and liquidity services — having a broker-dealer license could open doors to products that fall under securities oversight. To manage the acquisition process, GSR engaged Compliance Exchange Group (CXG) for regulatory guidance and BrokerDealerForSale.com for the acquisition of Equilibrium Capital Services. GSR has been steadily building its regulated services portfolio. In recent months, the firm has expanded institutional access to tokenized real-world assets through a partnership with DigiFT, according to a press release. The market making firm also invested in Maverix Securities to support the development of regulated structured products, and led digital-asset treasury investment strategies for Nasdaq-listed companies, including MEI Pharma and Upexi. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/02/crypto-market-maker-gsr-to-acquire-finra-registered-broker-dealer-equilibrium-capital-services
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013431-1.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001597-2.74%
Union
U$0.010301-1.78%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:27
Dela
Ethereum Breaks Key Resistance: Will ETF Inflows Help ETH Sustain Above $4,300?

Ethereum Breaks Key Resistance: Will ETF Inflows Help ETH Sustain Above $4,300?

The post Ethereum Breaks Key Resistance: Will ETF Inflows Help ETH Sustain Above $4,300? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Breaks Key Resistance: Will ETF Inflows Help ETH Sustain Above $4,300? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-breaks-key-resistance-etf-inflows-help-eth/
Ethereum
ETH$4,492.85-0.75%
4
4$0.16011-7.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013431-1.41%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:06
Dela
These Key Metrics Could Send Kaspa (KAS) Price Soaring Soon

These Key Metrics Could Send Kaspa (KAS) Price Soaring Soon

Kaspa price is around $0.08 right now, yet its speed and design suggest it could be worth more in the long run. The network is fast, easy to use, and scalable, which makes KAS price look undervalued compared to the role it could play in crypto adoption. Kaspa is different from other proof-of-work blockchains. It
Suilend
SEND$0.5247-3.28%
Kaspa
KAS$0.076578-5.00%
SOON
SOON$0.5183+6.18%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 15:00
Dela
Bitcoin Bull Run To Hit on October 27th, Mirroring Historic Cycle

Bitcoin Bull Run To Hit on October 27th, Mirroring Historic Cycle

The post Bitcoin Bull Run To Hit on October 27th, Mirroring Historic Cycle appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin has a way of moving in rhythms, and many traders are paying close attention to those patterns right now. Crypto analyst CryptoJelle recently pointed out that Bitcoin’s past two market cycles lasted exactly 1,064 days from bottom to peak.  If history rhymes once again, the current cycle could reach its top around October 27th, 2025. The Cycle Pattern: 1,064 Days to the Top According to Jelle, the last two Bitcoin cycles reached their all-time highs exactly 1,064 days after their respective bear market bottoms.  However, the first cycle in 2015–2017 saw Bitcoin soar from under $500 to nearly $20,000, a gain of over 1,800%. Meanwhile, the second cycle (2018–2021) climbed from $3,100 to $69,000, delivering nearly 2,100% growth. The current cycle began after Bitcoin dropped below $16,000 in November 2022. Since then, BTC has rebounded sharply, surging over 83%, and recently trading above $120,000. Institutional Influence and Macro Factors Unlike previous cycles driven mostly by retail traders, 2025 is seeing strong institutional activity, including ETF launches and corporate treasury purchases. In September, publicly-traded companies bought Bitcoin in notable amounts: Strategy: 7.6K BTC Metaplanet: 6.6K BTC (+5.3K announced yesterday) Strive: 5.9K BTC (via PIPE) Experts warn that heavy institutional involvement could stretch the cycle or change how the peak unfolds, possibly shifting a sharp, historic spike into a slower, more gradual top. What About Altcoins? Jelle doesn’t stop with Bitcoin. He notes that even after Bitcoin peaks, altcoins often have room to run. Historically, smaller coins tend to extend their rallies a few weeks beyond Bitcoin’s top.  That means altcoins could potentially keep climbing well into late November, giving traders extra time to capitalize on the trend. If Bitcoin follows history, October could be a key turning point for BTC and the crypto market, with altcoins likely gaining, but traders should stay cautious.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002015--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498+0.60%
1
1$0.007954+22.52%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 14:56
Dela
Bank of America: Global stocks saw a net inflow of $26 billion last week, while cryptocurrencies saw $2.9 billion

Bank of America: Global stocks saw a net inflow of $26 billion last week, while cryptocurrencies saw $2.9 billion

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Jinshi, Bank of America, citing EPFR data, reported that global stocks saw a net inflow of $26 billion last week, with the technology sector seeing a record inflow of $9.3 billion. Bonds saw an inflow of $19.9 billion, cash inflows of $20.8 billion, gold inflows of $5.9 billion, and cryptocurrencies inflows of $2.9 billion. U.S. Treasury bonds saw an outflow of $7.5 billion, the sixth-highest outflow on record.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07273-5.48%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008049+1.38%
Union
U$0.010301-1.78%
Dela
PANews2025/10/03 14:50
Dela
XRP Price Prediction For 2025 After The SEC Case Win, And Why Pepeto Now Leads The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate

XRP Price Prediction For 2025 After The SEC Case Win, And Why Pepeto Now Leads The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate

The post XRP Price Prediction For 2025 After The SEC Case Win, And Why Pepeto Now Leads The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you want a clear read on XRP, start here, price sits near $2.97, and the SEC case is no longer in play. In August 2025 the regulator ended its action against Ripple, with Ripple agreeing to a $125 million settlement tied to unregistered securities sales. Legal clarity helps, but traces remain, from institutional caution to arguments over token classification that still mute excitement. Pepeto (PEPETO), arrives without that overhang, fully audited, a visible roadmap, and a community first pull that fits what an Ethereum Based Meme coin audience expects. XRP Price And Levels Now With The Ripple SEC Case Behind It XRP trades at $2.97 after a steady period. Liquidity looks healthy, but the setup is mixed, resistance near $3.20 to $3.50 is heavy, and failure to clear that band could keep price moving inside a sideways channel. Source : Coinmarketcap On policy, the SEC dismissal was a landmark, yet the settlement confirms Ripple carried legal risk. XRP can claim more clarity now, but headlines from the case still trail the brand, a shadow Pepeto does not face. Pepeto VS XRP, Clean Slate Audits And Early Leverage For An Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto has raised over $6.9 million at a presale price of $0.000000156, giving early buyers a highly asymmetric entry. Staking sits at 223% APY, so holders can grow stacks before any exchange listing goes live. After shipping a demo exchange, Pepeto cleared audits from SolidProof and Coinsult. That pairing delivers a security and trust edge that XRP only cemented later, and it had to do so under pressure. Pepeto also matches the 420 trillion max supply used by Pepe, while flipping the story. Pepe held P E P E, Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency, and Pepeto leans into T for Technology and O for Opportunity,…
XRP
XRP$2.9597-2.96%
WINK
WIN$0.00005087-2.21%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:50
Dela
NY Senator Introduces Bill to Tax High-Consumption Crypto Miners in New York

NY Senator Introduces Bill to Tax High-Consumption Crypto Miners in New York

New York State Senator Liz Krueger has introduced a bill targeting crypto mining operations that consume large amounts of electricity.
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 14:44
Dela
“Tokenization Will Consume the Entire Financial System,” Says Robinhood CEO

“Tokenization Will Consume the Entire Financial System,” Says Robinhood CEO

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has made a bold prediction that tokenization will reshape the foundations of global finance. Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, he compared the trend to a “freight train” that cannot be stopped.Visit Website
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001446-12.15%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 14:31
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now