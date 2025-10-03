MEXC Exchange
Tonight's non-farm payroll report may not be released as planned
PANews reported on October 3rd that, according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in accordance with its government shutdown contingency plan, has suspended all operations and will not release economic data during the shutdown. This will affect the non-farm payroll report, originally scheduled for release at 8:30 PM tonight. Previously, the weekly unemployment benefit claims report, originally scheduled for Thursday, was not released. CNN also reported that the Bureau of Labor Statistics has completed its September non-farm payroll data collection and may be ready for release. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics did not respond to this report.
Thousands Of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick In The Crypto World
The post Thousands Of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick In The Crypto World appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thousands Of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick In The Crypto World – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Thousands of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick in the Crypto World Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/thousands-of-new-millionaires-added-overnight-cls-mining-get-rich-quick-in-the-crypto-world/
SWIFT vs XRP Explained: Ripple CEO Breaks Down the Market Impact
The post SWIFT vs XRP Explained: Ripple CEO Breaks Down the Market Impact appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse addressed concerns from the XRP community after SWIFT’s recent announcement about entering blockchain technology. The update came in an exclusive shareholder letter shared by Jake Claver. SWIFT revealed plans to use a Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum called Linea, with an initial focus on smart contracts and a potential stablecoin. …
Solana Treasury Sharps Technology Fights Share Price Drop With $100M Buyback
TLDR Sharps Technology announced a $100 million stock repurchase program for its common shares through open market and negotiated transactions The company holds 2 million SOL tokens worth approximately $448 million and recently secured a $400 million PIPE deal to build the largest Solana treasury STSS shares have dropped 43% over the past month to [...] The post Solana Treasury Sharps Technology Fights Share Price Drop With $100M Buyback appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement
TLDR XRP rose above $3 on Oct 2, trading at $3.04 with a market cap of $181.8 billion and 24-hour volume exceeding $6.1 billion VivoPower International completed a $19 million equity raise at $6.05 per share to fund XRP treasury operations and debt repayment The Nasdaq-listed company repositioned itself as a digital treasury firm with [...] The post XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ted Cruz stops anti-doxing and data privacy bill in the Senate
Ted Cruz stops Ron Wyden’s bill that aims to protect Americans from doxing and data sales.
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Nears Completion with Testnet Launch
The post Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Nears Completion with Testnet Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Oct 01, 2025 10:21 Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade is set to launch its first testnet, marking a significant step towards its mainnet release. The upgrade promises enhancements in scalability and security. Ethereum’s much-anticipated Fusaka upgrade is on the cusp of a pivotal phase as its first testnet is set to go live, according to the Ethereum Foundation. This development marks a crucial step towards the upgrade’s full deployment, expected by the end of 2025. Fusaka Testnet Launch The Fusaka upgrade, a major milestone for Ethereum, will initiate its first testnet upgrade on October 1, 2025, at 08:48 UTC on the Holešky network, as reported by the Ethereum Foundation. Subsequent testnets, including Sepolia and Hoodi, are scheduled for later in October, with the mainnet upgrade anticipated at least 30 days after the Hoodi testnet. This rigorous testing phase is essential to ensure the stability and security of the network as it transitions through significant upgrades. The focus is on enhancing Ethereum’s scalability, with plans to increase the gas limit beyond 60 million, a substantial leap from the current 45 million. Glamsterdam and Future Plans Following Fusaka, the Ethereum community is already gearing up for the next upgrade, Glamsterdam. This upcoming upgrade will feature significant enhancements such as the enshrined Proposer-Builder Separation (ePBS) and Block-level Access Lists (BAL). Developers are actively testing these features in preparation for a 2026 launch. The Ethereum development team is also seeking proposals for additional features to be included in Glamsterdam. These proposals are evaluated based on readiness, necessity, safety, and compatibility with the main features. Lessons from Pectra The development and testing of Fusaka have incorporated vital lessons from the previous Pectra upgrade. The Ethereum team has focused on improving testing methodologies, especially in handling non-finality and…
US Senator Blasts Crypto’s Environmental Impact, Warns Of Impending Reckoning
During a recent congressional hearing on climate change, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, member of the Democratic Party, delivered a message regarding the alleged environmental impact of crypto mining. He asserted that the industry is exacerbating climate issues and cautioned that a reckoning is on the horizon. Calls For Accountability In Crypto And AI In April, Senator […]
Community Hype Fuels Pi Network As Red Flags Grow
Pi Network, launched in 2019 to democratize mobile mining, gathers millions of users. Yet, its token still has no real value, and its blockchain remains under control. Since the partial opening of its mainnet, the project oscillates between collective fascination and technical warning signs. Centralization, lack of transparency, invasive KYC... despite everything, enthusiasm does not wane. Why does such a controversial project continue to unite people? L’article Community Hype Fuels Pi Network As Red Flags Grow est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Microsoft signed three 20-year solar power purchase agreements with Japan's Shizen Energy
Microsoft wrapped up three new renewable energy deals with Shizen Energy, a Japanese clean power firm, as part of its ongoing effort to get electricity from sustainable sources. The software maker agreed to three separate 20-year solar power purchase agreements with Shizen, the Japanese firm announced Friday. This marks the second round of deals between […]
