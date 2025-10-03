Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Nears Completion with Testnet Launch

Terrill Dicki Oct 01, 2025 10:21 Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade is set to launch its first testnet, marking a significant step towards its mainnet release. The upgrade promises enhancements in scalability and security. Ethereum's much-anticipated Fusaka upgrade is on the cusp of a pivotal phase as its first testnet is set to go live, according to the Ethereum Foundation. This development marks a crucial step towards the upgrade's full deployment, expected by the end of 2025. Fusaka Testnet Launch The Fusaka upgrade, a major milestone for Ethereum, will initiate its first testnet upgrade on October 1, 2025, at 08:48 UTC on the Holešky network, as reported by the Ethereum Foundation. Subsequent testnets, including Sepolia and Hoodi, are scheduled for later in October, with the mainnet upgrade anticipated at least 30 days after the Hoodi testnet. This rigorous testing phase is essential to ensure the stability and security of the network as it transitions through significant upgrades. The focus is on enhancing Ethereum's scalability, with plans to increase the gas limit beyond 60 million, a substantial leap from the current 45 million. Glamsterdam and Future Plans Following Fusaka, the Ethereum community is already gearing up for the next upgrade, Glamsterdam. This upcoming upgrade will feature significant enhancements such as the enshrined Proposer-Builder Separation (ePBS) and Block-level Access Lists (BAL). Developers are actively testing these features in preparation for a 2026 launch. The Ethereum development team is also seeking proposals for additional features to be included in Glamsterdam. These proposals are evaluated based on readiness, necessity, safety, and compatibility with the main features. Lessons from Pectra The development and testing of Fusaka have incorporated vital lessons from the previous Pectra upgrade. The Ethereum team has focused on improving testing methodologies, especially in handling non-finality and…