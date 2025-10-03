2025-10-05 Sunday

Strategy’s BTC stack tops $77.4B with Bitcoin back at $120K

The post Strategy’s BTC stack tops $77.4B with Bitcoin back at $120K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Inc., the crypto treasury firm co-founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, saw its Bitcoin holdings hit a record high above $77 billion as the flagship cryptocurrency returned to the $120,000 level after several weeks of volatile price action. Summary Strategy Inc.’s Bitcoin holdings have hit a new all-time high as BTC returned to levels above $120,000. The company has acquired 11,085 BTC in the past seven weeks. Strategy’s mNAV recovered from a low of 1.195 in September to over 1.5. As of Oct. 3, Strategy’s Bitcoin stash, which comprises 640,031 BTC, was valued at approximately $77.4 billion, with Saylor celebrating the development with an X post that recalled the company’s first $250 million investment and the initial unrealized loss that followed. “Our journey began with $0.25 billion in Bitcoin — and an immediate $0.04 billion unrealized loss. Today, we closed at a new all-time high: $77.4 billion in BTC NAV,” Saylor Said. Much of this value skyrocketed after Bitcoin price shot past the $120,000 mark, backed by consistent purchases by Strategy even during periods of broader market uncertainty.  The firm’s continued buying spree has helped it maintain its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in terms of both value and the number of Bitcoin held. Over the past seven weeks, Strategy has acquired 11,085 BTC, with the most recent purchase of 196 BTC recorded on Monday. Strategy’s valuation has roughly doubled compared to last year’s all-time high of around $41.8 billion, and has helped the firm’s market-based net asset value, or mNAV, rebound sharply. The metric had dropped to a year-to-date low of just 1.195 during the September correction, but has now climbed back above 1.5. However, this is still below the 2.5 threshold that has previously guided the company’s capital raise decisions. Investors had grown cautious…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:40
BNB Climbs 3.5% as Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Rally Past Key Resistance

The post BNB Climbs 3.5% as Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Rally Past Key Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB rallied more than 3.5% in the last 24 hours, tracking broader gains across the crypto market as expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut firmed. The token rose from a session low of $1,017.44 to more than $1,050, marking a breakout above key resistance levels in the session. The rise comes on the back of an unexpected drop in U.S. private payrolls that adds to a growing list of signals that the Fed may begin easing monetary policy sooner than expected. With official jobs data paused due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, traders have leaned heavily on the weak ADP report, which showed a 32,000 job loss in September against expectations for a gain. Derivatives markets now price in near certainty of a 25 basis point cut later this month. BNB’s price action mirrored that sentiment shift. After dipping mid-session, the token bounced off the $1,020 support level and climbed steadily into the close, driven by volume that exceeded the 24-hour average, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. Traders pushed BNB through the $1,035 resistance in the rally, which saw the broader crypto market move up 2.25%, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index. BNB’s outperformance of the wider market reflects token-specific catalysts. Earlier this week, BNB Chain reduced its minimum gas fee to 0.05 Gwei, making the network one of the cheapest among major blockchains. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s state-backed Alem Crypto Fund named BNB as its first investment asset. The fund’s goal is to build long-term reserves of digital assets and signals rising adoption at the sovereign level. BNB also weathered a brief security incident during the session when the BNB Chain’s X account was compromised. Hackers made off with about $13,000 before the issue was resolved and the community rallied behind it. Disclaimer: Parts of this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:15
Swedish Lawmakers Push Plan for National Bitcoin Reserve

The post Swedish Lawmakers Push Plan for National Bitcoin Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Sweden could become the latest country to explore holding Bitcoin in its state reserves if a new parliamentary push gains traction. Two members of the Swedish Democrats, Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, have formally asked lawmakers to study the creation of a Bitcoin reserve as part of the nation’s long-term financial strategy. Their argument is simple: gold and foreign currencies carry political and economic risks, while Bitcoin operates independently of any government. With its capped supply of 21 million coins and global liquidity, they say it could act as a hedge against inflation and a safeguard during geopolitical shocks. A Political Opening The proposal matters because the Swedish Democrats hold sway in the ruling coalition, giving them leverage even without a majority. Dioukarev and Perez called Bitcoin adoption part of a “digital arms race,” urging Sweden not to fall behind other governments exploring similar moves. They noted the U.S. has already begun discussing strategic reserves and suggested Sweden could even seed its own stockpile using confiscated crypto. At present, Sweden has no official Bitcoin holdings. However, a 2024 law permits authorities to seize digital assets alongside luxury goods, creating a potential pipeline for state reserves. Rejecting a Digital Krona The MPs also pushed back against the idea of a central bank digital currency, asking the government to guarantee that Sweden will not rewrite its monetary laws to allow for an e-krona. While the central bank has run pilot projects since 2020, critics fear a state-issued digital currency could erode privacy and concentrate too much power in official hands. Crypto Already Growing in Sweden Although the government hasn’t embraced Bitcoin, the private sector is steadily expanding. More than 80 crypto firms are registered in Sweden, raising nearly $50 million in venture funding, and Bitcoin ATMs and exchanges operate legally under…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:11
What Lies Ahead for XRP and BNB as Prices Shift?

The post What Lies Ahead for XRP and BNB as Prices Shift? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recently, XRP has managed to hold steady above the $3 mark, bolstered by an increased focus from Japanese financial services company SBI Holdings and the anticipation of several ETF applications being reviewed in the United States. Concurrently, BNB has crossed the $1,100 barrier, drawing renewed attention to the currencies within its ecosystem. Continue Reading:What Lies Ahead for XRP and BNB as Prices Shift? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/what-lies-ahead-for-xrp-and-bnb-as-prices-shift
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:09
When To Buy, Sell And Hold

The post When To Buy, Sell And Hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News A complete guide on when to buy, sell, and hold crypto, and why this altcoin is emerging as a top speculative hold. Knowing when to buy, sell, and hold is one of the hardest challenges in crypto. Unlike traditional markets that close daily, digital assets trade 24/7, amplifying both opportunity and risk. Price swings can be dramatic, and emotions often push traders into decisions that damage long-term results. Yet behind the volatility lies a set of strategies and psychological frameworks that help investors navigate cycles effectively. Those who master timing often turn modest portfolios into significant wins, while those who panic or hesitate risk missing the biggest moves. The key is recognizing that crypto markets are cyclical. There are moments when buying aggressively makes sense, times when holding is the smartest move, and critical points when selling secures gains before the market resets. Understanding these phases requires more than technical analysis; it demands an appreciation of investor psychology, whale behavior, and narrative momentum. For retail communities today, these strategies extend beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to speculative plays like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which offer unique opportunities to practice disciplined entry and exit decisions. When To Buy Buying in crypto is rarely about chasing green candles. Instead, the best opportunities often appear during corrections or consolidations, when fear dominates sentiment. Historically, accumulation during periods of low excitement has produced the strongest returns. Analysts emphasize that monitoring whale behavior and exchange inflows can provide signals of when to enter. Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is another strategy that mitigates risk. By buying consistently at intervals, investors avoid the trap of trying to time exact bottoms. This method works especially well for long-term holds like Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. For speculative tokens, presales often represent the optimal entry point, as they provide access before mainstream…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:08
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin, ETH, XRP OI Hits $145B

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin, ETH, XRP OI Hits $145B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP derivatives open interest hits $145B. Analysts discuss ETH growth and why MAGACOIN FINANCE is among the best crypto to buy now. Open interest across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP has climbed to $145 billion, a clear sign of growing institutional focus on crypto derivatives. Alongside these giants, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention from analysts as a fresh altcoin pick that could run faster with smaller capital inflows, making it a top mention among the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Eyes $10 Trillion With Derivatives Growth Bitcoin’s open interest has surged to $82.5 billion, reflecting its dominant share in the derivatives market. Analysts argue that products like futures and options are shaping Bitcoin into a more mature asset class, with institutional players fueling demand. James Van Straten suggested that options contracts could help lift Bitcoin’s total market value to $10 trillion, citing rising activity on CME. Market watchers believe that derivatives help reduce volatility by spreading risk across larger pools of liquidity. This makes Bitcoin more appealing to traditional finance participants who previously avoided crypto swings. Still, debates continue over whether this shift marks the end of Bitcoin’s familiar four-year cycle, or if investor psychology will keep driving market moves in familiar patterns. For those asking about the best crypto to buy now, Bitcoin’s role as the largest digital asset remains hard to overlook. Ethereum Sees Institutional Resurgence Ethereum’s derivatives are also drawing headlines with $55 billion in open interest. On CME, ETH futures alone hit record highs earlier this year, supported by large institutional holders and a rise in option contracts. Analysts note that ETH’s growing presence in regulated markets reflects interest from corporate treasuries and investment desks that see it as more than just a smart contract platform. The record number of contracts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:05
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Bitcoin Cash Gains Momentum While AlphaPepe Steals Meme Spotlight

Bitcoin Cash holds above $500 with breakout potential, but AlphaPepe’s $243K presale, whale backing, and 100× upside make it the meme coin to watch.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 16:00
Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled

The post Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mono Protocol is set to allocate half of its total token supply to the presale, moving forward with its 2025 roadmap toward a unified blockchain model. The Mono Protocol plans to allocate 50% of its total token supply to the presale, giving participants significant access. Tokens are now available for purchase at $0.0275, giving buyers the chance to secure an early position before later rounds. Liquidity receives 10% of the supply, set aside to support trading and maintain stability after the token lists. Another 10% is allocated to marketing, ensuring resources for outreach and community growth. The team holds 5% of the supply, while governance and treasury functions also receive 5%. Strategic reserves account for another 5%, with ecosystem incentives, user rewards, and the private round each set at 5%. The total initial supply is 141,252,439 MONO. This distribution balances adoption and development while keeping presale crypto as the central focus of allocation. Roadmap for 2025 Mono Protocol’s plan begins with building its technical foundation in the second quarter of 2025. Work includes chain abstraction, Liquidity Locks, fee abstraction, and universal accounts. Security testing covers settlement design, slashing mechanics, and risk controls for instant execution. By the third quarter, the project will roll out its presale launch package. This stage includes contract audits, compliance reviews, whitelist access management, and expanded community channels. A developer preview with SDK tools and a sample dApp is also scheduled. The fourth quarter of 2025 centers on the Beta release. Unified balances will go live on major EVM layer-2 networks such as Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, alongside early Solana integration. Resource Locks will be active on mainnet, supported by dashboards showing settlement data and MEV-protected routing. Core Features Supporting the Presale Coin The presale coin is linked to features designed to simplify…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:56
Bitcoin HODLer Selling Cooling Off As ETF Inflows Return

The post Bitcoin HODLer Selling Cooling Off As ETF Inflows Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin HODLer Selling Cooling Off As ETF Inflows Return Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hodler-selling-cooling-off-etf-inflows/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:51
‘ICEBlock’ Removed From Apple’s App Store After DOJ Demand

The post ‘ICEBlock’ Removed From Apple’s App Store After DOJ Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Apple removed the ICEBlock app from its App Store on Thursday, after the Trump administration urged the iPhone maker to take action against the crowd-sourced platform, which allowed users to monitor or report sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at their locations. The ICEBlock app alerted its users of the presence of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents within a 5-mile radius. Getty Images Key Facts In a statement issued on social media, the app maker said: “We just received a message from Apple’s App Review that #ICEBlock has been removed from the App Store due to ‘objectionable content.’” “The only thing we can imagine is this is due to pressure from the Trump Admin,” the statement said, adding that the app maker intends to fight this takedown. Fox Business reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi directed the Justice Department to demand the removal of the app, which Apple complied with. Bondi told Fox: “ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed.” Apple addressed the removal in a statement shared with multiple outlets, saying: “Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store.” What Do We Know About Iceblock? On its website, ICEBlock describes itself as a “completely anonymous crowd-sourced platform that allows users to report Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity with just two taps on their phone.” These reports are then used to alert other ICEBlock users of the presence of ICE agents within a 5-mile radius. The website notes the app is modeled after the Google-owned navigation app Waze, which provides travel time estimates and other details based on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:47
