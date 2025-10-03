‘ICEBlock’ Removed From Apple’s App Store After DOJ Demand

Topline Apple removed the ICEBlock app from its App Store on Thursday, after the Trump administration urged the iPhone maker to take action against the crowd-sourced platform, which allowed users to monitor or report sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at their locations. The ICEBlock app alerted its users of the presence of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents within a 5-mile radius. Getty Images Key Facts In a statement issued on social media, the app maker said: "We just received a message from Apple's App Review that #ICEBlock has been removed from the App Store due to 'objectionable content.'" "The only thing we can imagine is this is due to pressure from the Trump Admin," the statement said, adding that the app maker intends to fight this takedown. Fox Business reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi directed the Justice Department to demand the removal of the app, which Apple complied with. Bondi told Fox: "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed." Apple addressed the removal in a statement shared with multiple outlets, saying: "Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store." What Do We Know About Iceblock? On its website, ICEBlock describes itself as a "completely anonymous crowd-sourced platform that allows users to report Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity with just two taps on their phone." These reports are then used to alert other ICEBlock users of the presence of ICE agents within a 5-mile radius. The website notes the app is modeled after the Google-owned navigation app Waze, which provides travel time estimates and other details based on…