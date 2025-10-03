2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
XRP (XRP) Price: Technical Analysis Points to Potential Triangle Breakout Toward $5.60

XRP (XRP) Price: Technical Analysis Points to Potential Triangle Breakout Toward $5.60

TLDR VivoPower raised $19 million through equity at $6.05 per share to expand XRP treasury strategy Long-term institutional investors show confidence in the company’s digital asset approach XRP approaching pivotal resistance at a descending triangle pattern Technical analysis suggests potential targets of $4.06, $5.00, and possibly $5.60 Increased trading activity near resistance indicates growing interest [...] The post XRP (XRP) Price: Technical Analysis Points to Potential Triangle Breakout Toward $5.60 appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9591-2.93%
4
4$0.16015-6.86%
NEAR
NEAR$2.938-3.57%
Dela
Blockonomi2025/10/03 17:42
Dela
OpenAI’s viral AI video App Sora triggers Deepfake debate

OpenAI’s viral AI video App Sora triggers Deepfake debate

The post OpenAI’s viral AI video App Sora triggers Deepfake debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI’s latest AI video app, Sora 2, has rapidly gained popularity after recently raising $6.6 billion through a share sale, solidifying the tech giant’s position as the most valuable private company globally. This success was achieved after the app secured the third position on Apple’s App Store, despite users requiring an invitation code to access it. Additionally, it has led to the rise of deepfake videos, including a well-known clip of CEO Sam Altman allegedly stealing GPUs. Meanwhile, this launch has sparked an ongoing discussion regarding finding the right balance between safety and expressing creativity within the tech company. Following this, an insider familiar with OpenAI’s strategy, who wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the situation, pointed out that the firm’s leadership believes imposing stringent rules is essential, but also fears that these rules could restrict creativity or come across as too controlling. To date, this issue has not yet been addressed. OpenAI adopts speed to maintain its competitive edge This strategy became particularly evident after DeepSeek from China introduced a strong model late last year that was cheaper and quicker to develop than anything coming out of Silicon Valley.  Respondingly, OpenAI swiftly launched two new models within weeks, which several analysts viewed as an approach to maintain its competitive edge. Notably, its escalating institutional strength is a significant booster to the tech giant’s strategy.  Initially, it began as a small research lab in San Francisco’s Mission District. It has become a more organized company, enabling it to form cross-functional teams quickly and accelerate the development and release process for products like Sora.  Concerning Sora, OpenAI highlighted that the product features several layers of protection designed to prevent the creation of unsafe content. The company added that it uses prompt filtering and output moderation for video…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-5.42%
RWAX
APP$0.001937-4.72%
Sora
SORA$0.0004109+4.92%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:35
Dela
Could Every Dollar Soon Be a Stablecoin? Tether Co-founder Predicts Fiat Will Go Digital by 2030

Could Every Dollar Soon Be a Stablecoin? Tether Co-founder Predicts Fiat Will Go Digital by 2030

The post Could Every Dollar Soon Be a Stablecoin? Tether Co-founder Predicts Fiat Will Go Digital by 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stablecoins are growing rapidly, challenging traditional finance by offering faster, more efficient ways to move money. They are now attracting attention from major institutions, and experts predict that their role in the global financial system will only continue to expand. All Fiat Could Become Stablecoins  At the Token 2049 event in Singapore, Tether co-founder Reeve …
SOON
SOON$0.5182+6.18%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001441-12.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07098-1.32%
Dela
CoinPedia2025/10/03 17:33
Dela
US Dollar Index remains below 98.00 due to Fed rate cut bets, government shutdown

US Dollar Index remains below 98.00 due to Fed rate cut bets, government shutdown

The post US Dollar Index remains below 98.00 due to Fed rate cut bets, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding ground after registering gains in the previous session and hovering around 97.90 during the early European hours on Friday. The US ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI reports are due later in the day. The Greenback faced challenges after weakness in the US labor market boosted bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 91% possibility of another reduction in December. Additionally, the US Dollar further loses ground amid ongoing concerns over the US government shutdown. The shutdown is expected to extend until next week. Senate Democrats are poised to vote against a GOP-backed short-term funding bill again tomorrow, and the Senate is unlikely to meet this weekend. The partial US government shutdown is likely to delay the release of key US macro including the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The US ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI reports are due later on Friday. US President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration is weighing rebate checks of USD 1,000–2,000 for taxpayers, funded by revenue from new tariffs. Trump claimed tariff collections could eventually reach USD 1 trillion annually, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent projected a smaller but still significant figure of over USD 500 billion. US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.079-1.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013449-1.18%
SIX
SIX$0.01986-1.73%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:32
Dela
There will be no US jobs report today

There will be no US jobs report today

The post There will be no US jobs report today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Policymakers, investors, and businesses hoping for clarity on the status of the US labor market will not get it this week as scheduled. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the agency tasked with producing the monthly jobs report, has been forced to suspend operations amid the ongoing government shutdown. The shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday after lawmakers failed to agree on a funding package, Cryptopolitan reported. No resolution means no BLS data, which leaves the US federal reserve in confusion two weeks after it cut borrowing rates as a “precautionary” measure. The jobs report, scheduled for release Friday, was meant to be the last employment snapshot before the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting in 26 days. Without it, officials will have to make interest rate decisions without the full picture of labor market conditions. BLS hands tied during federal government shutdown The Bureau of Labor Statistics, like dozens of other federal agencies, cannot operate without government funding. Its staff have been sent home until a deal is reached, so the agency is arguably unable to track the jobs of more than 170 million Americans and release its monthly economic reports. BLS conducts two main surveys to calculate monthly changes, with the first one based on households, measuring employment, unemployment, and participation rates among different demographic groups. The second, known as the “establishment survey,” looks at job gains and losses in several industries, wages and working hours. Both surveys are conducted in the middle of each month, but responses arrive days or even weeks later. Analysts then adjust the data before publishing the report on the first Friday of the following month. Sometimes, according to former BLS employees, the work continues until late on Thursday afternoon, just hours before release. Assuming the September report followed the same timeline,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013449-1.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001597-2.74%
GET
GET$0.004448-0.71%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:29
Dela
BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche post record growth in Q3

BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche post record growth in Q3

The post BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche post record growth in Q3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche recorded record-breaking growth in Q3 2025 amid stronger institutional flows driving altcoin adoption. Summary BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche posted record Q3 2025 growth, with higher transactions, TVL, and user activity. CryptoRank data shows institutional flows and ecosystem upgrades played a key role in expanding adoption. The altcoin surge highlights strong investor demand and sets momentum for Q4 market performance. BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche surge in Q3, with each network recording sharp increases in usage, trading, and total value locked. This shift demonstrates how altcoin ecosystems are growing alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. BNB Chain, Solana, Avalanche lead Q3 growth According to the CryptoRank Q3 2025 report published on Oct. 3, BNB Chain posted a 57% quarter-over-quarter jump in active addresses, reaching a new record of 47.3 million. In addition to helping BNB reach a new all-time high above $1,000, the launch of the Aster perpetual DEX caused a spike in derivatives activity and increased transaction counts to 1.22 billion. With decentralized exchange volumes holding over $120 billion per month and total value locked up more than 30% to $30.5 billion, Solana also experienced notable growth. A major network upgrade increased block capacity by 20%, making Solana more resilient to the surge in decentralized finance and memecoin activity. Supported by institutional partnerships and treasury initiatives, Avalanche saw one of its strongest recoveries since 2022. TVL rose to $4.4 billion and DEX volume went up 185% from the previous quarter to a new high of $37.1 billion. Institutional flows into Bitcoin and Ethereum Due in part to record inflows into U.S. spot exchange-traded funds, Bitcoin fluctuated between $108,000 and $118,000 during the third quarter. Retail holders have been quietly replaced by institutional investors, creating a more stable base of ownership. Ethereum also reached new heights as…
Binance Coin
BNB$1,152.4-2.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013449-1.18%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005262+19.18%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:25
Dela
MoonBull’s Best, Top Crypto Presale Rockets: Meme Coin Degens Eye 11,800% ROI as Pepe and LOFI Heat Up

MoonBull’s Best, Top Crypto Presale Rockets: Meme Coin Degens Eye 11,800% ROI as Pepe and LOFI Heat Up

Best, top crypto presale is giving investors a chance to catch the next meme coin sensation before it skyrockets. Imagine […] The post MoonBull’s Best, Top Crypto Presale Rockets: Meme Coin Degens Eye 11,800% ROI as Pepe and LOFI Heat Up appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002449-4.26%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000976-3.65%
Dela
Coindoo2025/10/03 17:15
Dela
Chorus One Sets Stage for Institutional-Grade Crypto ETF Staking Services

Chorus One Sets Stage for Institutional-Grade Crypto ETF Staking Services

Chorus One, with $2.8B staked and $300M rewards paid, partners with top firms to deliver secure, compliant staking for upcoming crypto ETFs in 2025.
Stage
STAGE$0.00004--%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0191-0.52%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dela
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 17:15
Dela
Michael Saylor’s Big Bet: The Strategy Behind Strategy’s Bitcoin Accumulation & Bitcoin Hyper’s Opportunity

Michael Saylor’s Big Bet: The Strategy Behind Strategy’s Bitcoin Accumulation & Bitcoin Hyper’s Opportunity

Michael Saylor plays 4D chess. Not only did Saylor begin as a Bitcoin critic and change to a Bitcoin booster, but he also took a tech company and turned it into the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury. Along the way, he invented the whole idea of crypto treasury. And along the way, he inspired a host […]
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.27548-5.37%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.06088-4.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001597-2.74%
Dela
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 17:13
Dela
BNB Surges to New Heights as Market Dynamics Shift

BNB Surges to New Heights as Market Dynamics Shift

BNB surged by approximately 8% on October 3, 2025, reaching $1,112. Liquidations totaled $391 million, with $268 million from short positions. Continue Reading:BNB Surges to New Heights as Market Dynamics Shift The post BNB Surges to New Heights as Market Dynamics Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,152.4-2.32%
1
1$0.007941+21.96%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:09
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now