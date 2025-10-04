Hegseth Has Said No Beards, Will Limit Religious And Medical Waivers

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images In his hour-long address on Tuesday to United States military leaders, including general officers, admirals and senior enlisted personnel, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made clear that he expected to see nearly everyone serving in uniform clean-shaven. "Today, at my direction, the era of unprofessional appearance is over," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday in his speech at Quantico, Virginia. "No more beardos. The age of rampant and ridiculous shaving profiles is done." Hegseth has been critical of the religious waivers and doubled down on that sentiment, telling the hundreds of senior officials, "We don't have a military full of Nordic Pagans. But unfortunately, we have leaders who either refused to call B.S. and enforce standards, or leaders who felt that they were not allowed to enforce standards. Both are unacceptable." The DoD has since posted multiple memos that announced the new guidelines for facial hair, stating that it will revert to pre-2010 standards, when facial hair waivers were "not generally authorized." The History Of Beards In The Military The wearing of beards, some that would be impressive by modern hipster standards, was commonplace in the latter half of the 19th century. Beards were associated with power, authority, and masculinity, and were often seen as a mark of a "true man." Moreover, throughout Europe and later in the United States, military recruits would often be clean-shaven, in part because they tended to be on the young side. However, they'd return home from major conflicts with full, thick beards, which were then seen as a mark of heroism. Beards became a common feature among explorers, big-game hunters, and outdoorsmen. General…