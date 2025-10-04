2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Top ICO to Watch in 2025

Top ICO to Watch in 2025

The post Top ICO to Watch in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 is heating up, and presale ICO projects are once again catching fire with investors looking for explosive growth. With talk of a crypto resale with a 100x return, early-stage opportunities are drawing the most attention. While giants like Bitcoin and Solana continue to lead in adoption, the real excitement lies in projects that combine fresh utility with scarcity-driven tokenomics. At the center of this trend is Blazpay ($BLAZ) – a project redefining what an ICO can deliver. With AI-powered features, multi-chain compatibility, and unified Web3 services, it is being called one of the best presale opportunities in crypto this year. Let’s look at Blazpay alongside other top projects like Bitcoin, Solana, Sui, Fantom, and Flare. 1. Blazpay ($BLAZ) – ICO With Real-World Utility Unlike the average ICO or presale project that launches with little more than marketing hype, Blazpay has already established a robust, utility-driven ecosystem that sets it apart. The platform integrates conversational AI, allowing users to simplify complex DeFi actions such as trading, staking, transfers, and portfolio management through intuitive, natural-language commands. Blazpay also delivers unified services, combining payments, NFTs, staking, and advanced portfolio management within a single, seamless interface. This consolidation reduces friction, making DeFi accessible to both newcomers and experienced users. Further distinguishing itself, Blazpay offers multi-chain support across more than 20 blockchains, enabling cross-chain swaps, bridging, and DeFi interactions without limitations. This level of interoperability ensures liquidity and functionality are available across diverse ecosystems, giving users unparalleled flexibility and positioning Blazpay as a standout presale token in 2025. Its presale starts at just $0.006, giving investors a rare chance to get in before the price jumps by 25% in Phase 2. With over 1.2M active users and 10M+ processed transactions, Blazpay combines adoption with scalability, making it a strong candidate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:42
SBF’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ Was Signing Over FTX To CEO John Ray

SBF's 'Biggest Mistake' Was Signing Over FTX To CEO John Ray

The post SBF’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ Was Signing Over FTX To CEO John Ray appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said his “biggest mistake” during the $8 billion collapse was handing control of the company to new management — a decision he claims cost him a last-minute opportunity to save the firm. Bankman-Fried, once the leader of the $32 billion FTX exchange, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for seven felony charges related to the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research in November 2022, which resulted in an $8.9 billion loss of investor funds. Looking back at the collapse of FTX, Bankman-Fried’s “biggest mistake” was handing over the leadership of the company to its current CEO, John J. Ray III, on Nov. 11, 2022. “The single biggest mistake I made by far was handing the company over,” SBF told news outlet Mother Jones in an interview published on Friday. Minutes after signing over the crypto exchange, Bankman-Fried received a call about a potential external investment that may have saved the company from bankruptcy, but it was too late to revoke his signature, he claimed. Following his appointment as the new CEO, Ray filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11, 2022, and hired law firm Sullivan & Cromwell (S&C) for legal assistance in the proceedings. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Dec. 12, 2022, after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him. He was extradited to the US in January 2023. FTX collapsed due to user fund misappropriation, resulting in billions of dollars worth of trading losses for its sister company, Alameda Research. The quantitative trading firm used FTX customer funds that Bankman-Fried transferred without consent to fund Alameda’s trading losses, now referred to as the Alameda gap. Related: Wall Street’s next crypto play may be IPO-ready crypto firms, not altcoins Sullivan & Cromwell…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:30
Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks

Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks

Key Takeaways: 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. can now buy crypto directly via Samsung Pay on Coinbase. Exclusive Coinbase One trial offered through Samsung Wallet, with zero trading The post Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/04 23:27
Claims Spread That XRP Spot ETF Was Automatically Approved: How True Is It?

Claims Spread That XRP Spot ETF Was Automatically Approved: How True Is It?

The post Claims Spread That XRP Spot ETF Was Automatically Approved: How True Is It? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the US government shutdown, claims spread rapidly on social media that some cryptocurrency ETFs, particularly an XRP ETF, were automatically approved due to the restrictions placed on securities regulator SEC operations. These claims, which spread on social media, claimed that the XRP ETF application prepared by Teucrium was not directly approved by the SEC, but was “automatically activated” because the decision period had expired. Cryptocurrency journalist Eleanor Terrett clarified these claims, stating that this was a misinterpretation. According to Terrett, Teucrium’s XRP ETF falls under Section 40 (Investment Company Act of 1940) because it is structured around Treasury bonds, cash, and derivative receivables. These types of ETFs don’t require an active SEC approval process; the product automatically becomes active once the application period is over. Terrett also noted that futures-based ETFs generally go through the same process, but spot crypto ETFs are completely different. Because spot ETFs are registered as “commodity trusts” under Section 33 of the Securities Act of 1933, they require explicit SEC approval to trade. Therefore, spot crypto ETFs like LTC, SOL, or XRP cannot be automatically approved or begin trading while the government shutdown continues. The SEC must resume full operations and review S-1 filings. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/claims-spread-that-xrp-spot-etf-was-automatically-approved-how-true-is-it/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:21
HYPE and AVAX Whales Become Early Digitap Adopters — Its Cashback and Near-Zero Transfer Fees Spark Frenzy

HYPE and AVAX Whales Become Early Digitap Adopters — Its Cashback and Near-Zero Transfer Fees Spark Frenzy

The post HYPE and AVAX Whales Become Early Digitap Adopters — Its Cashback and Near-Zero Transfer Fees Spark Frenzy   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto investors are watching a clear shift in momentum. While Avalanche (AVAX) courts Wall Street through a $675 million SPAC merger and Hyperliquid’s HYPE token fights to hold its place in the perpetuals market, retail and whale investors alike are moving funds toward Digitap ($TAP). With near-zero transfer fees, cashback rewards, and staking up to 100% APR, Digitap’s presale has already sold over 40 million tokens, sparking a frenzy that could define the best crypto to buy in 2025. Why Holders Are Moving The appeal of big names like AVAX and HYPE is real — but it comes with baggage. Avalanche Treasury Co. announced it will go public through a SPAC merger and buy over $1 billion in AVAX tokens, giving it priority access to discounted sales from the Avalanche Foundation. While institutional backing pushed AVAX as high as $31.32, smaller holders worry about insider advantages and supply pressure as tens of millions of tokens shift into treasury hands. No doubt, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is still the most investable perpetual DEX according to analysts, commanding 62% of open interest. But its trading market share has collapsed from 45% to just 8% in weeks as rivals like Aster ballooned. That volatility leaves HYPE holders questioning whether long-term dominance can hold, even with strong fundamentals and innovations like HyperEVM and USDH. For many investors looking at alt coins to watch, these developments highlight the risk of overexposure to projects dominated by institutions or centralized actors. That’s why attention is now flowing into the best altcoins for 2025 with grassroots momentum — and Digitap is quickly climbing that list. From Fees to Features: Digitap’s Winning Formula Digitap ($TAP) is consumer-first by design. Instead of complex fee structures, it offers near-zero transfer costs, making cross-border transactions frictionless. And as the world’s first omni-bank…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:17
Cruz Halts Bipartisan Legislation to Shield Americans from Data Sales

Cruz Halts Bipartisan Legislation to Shield Americans from Data Sales

The post Cruz Halts Bipartisan Legislation to Shield Americans from Data Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Oct 03, 2025 09:12 Texas Republican cites law enforcement concerns as he single-handedly derails bipartisan effort to protect Americans from commercial data exploitation. In a dramatic Senate floor confrontation that underscores the growing battle over digital privacy rights, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas emerged as the lone voice blocking sweeping bipartisan legislation designed to protect all Americans from having their personal information sold by commercial data brokers. The Republican cryptocurrency advocate’s objection on Wednesday evening effectively killed two privacy bills that had garnered widespread support across party lines, including the comprehensive Protecting Americans from Doxing and Political Violence Act and a narrower measure targeting protections for federal officials and domestic violence survivors. Privacy Push Gains Urgency After Lawmaker Attack The legislative push gained momentum following the fatal 2025 home attack on former Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman, with FBI investigators suspecting her assailant obtained her residential address through commercial data broker records. The incident highlighted the dangerous real-world consequences of the largely unregulated $200 billion data broker industry. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, the bills’ Democratic sponsor, had sought unanimous consent to extend existing privacy protections—currently limited to federal lawmakers and intelligence personnel—to every American citizen. The legislation would have prohibited data brokers from selling sensitive personal information including home addresses, phone numbers, and financial data to anyone with a credit card. “Members of Congress should not receive special treatment,” Wyden declared during the Senate session. “Our constituents deserve protection from violence, stalking, and other criminal threats.” Cruz Demands Law Enforcement Exemptions Cruz’s objection centered on concerns that restricting law enforcement access to commercially available data could compromise public safety operations, particularly efforts to monitor convicted sexual offenders and protect children from predators. “I’m interested in expanding the protection to as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:12
Robinhood Lists Strategy’s Bitcoin-Backed Stocks

Robinhood Lists Strategy's Bitcoin-Backed Stocks

The post Robinhood Lists Strategy’s Bitcoin-Backed Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin-backed stocks of Strategy can now be accessed on Robinhood. This represents a significant move in the diversification of Bitcoin to tokenized credit markets. Robinhood Opens Up Strategy’s Retail Stocks Backed by Bitcoin for Investors According to the announcement, the listing contains the suite of digital credit tokens by Strategy. They are blockchain-based preferred shares secured by reserves of Bitcoin. This is an indicator of the increasing popularity of Bitcoin as productive collateral. It allows retail users on Robinhood to gain exposure to tokenized credit instruments within a regulated platform. This reflects Saylor’s belief that Bitcoin can serve as an active financial engine rather than idle treasury capital. This aligns with recent policy shifts, including the U.S. Treasury’s move to ease tax rules on unrealized Bitcoin gains. This could further strengthen Saylor’s Bitcoin-backed corporate model. CEO Vlad Tenev confirmed the development, saying Robinhood users can now hold and trade Strategy’s preferred stocks. He added that many Strategy investors had requested this before moving their accounts, calling it an “important unlock” for users. Analysts Hail Strategy’s $STRC Listing as a Breakthrough for Bitcoin-Backed Finance Crypto analyst Udi Wertheimer described the listing as “a stroke of genius,” noting that Robinhood’s low margin rates make $STRC highly attractive for leveraged buyers. He explained that investors can borrow cheaply from Robinhood. Also, they can use those funds to purchase $STRC, whose dividends are higher than Robinhood’s borrow rates. “Every dollar of overweight demand goes into buying Bitcoin,” he wrote. Wertheimer added that Saylor is effectively redirecting Robinhood’s marketing power into BTC accumulation. Bitcoin Asset Research called $STRC “the iPhone moment for the entire crypto industry,” highlighting its unmatched product-market fit. The account noted that Robinhood’s first-ever preferred stock listing being $STRC signals major progress for tokenized finance. “Even today, their site says they don’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:03
More Than 4K Holders Backed Magax As Chainlink & Solana Holders Snap Up This Meme-to-Earn Token In Q4

More Than 4K Holders Backed Magax As Chainlink & Solana Holders Snap Up This Meme-to-Earn Token In Q4

The post More Than 4K Holders Backed Magax As Chainlink & Solana Holders Snap Up This Meme-to-Earn Token In Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Over 4,000 holders are now backing MAGAX, while Chainlink & Solana investors are jumping in. Discover why this meme-to-earn presale is heating up in Q4 with huge upside potential. The MAGAX presale is gaining serious traction. Over 4,000 holders have already committed, and whispers from Chainlink and Solana communities suggest veteran crypto holders are rotating capital into this high-potential meme-to-earn token.  In a crypto season often driven by meme narratives and presale hunts, MAGAX’s combination of utility, scarcity, and security is making it one of the hottest stories going into Q4. Presale Momentum: Holder Count Hits 4K+ in Record Time MAGAX’s presale has advanced faster than expected, with over 4,000 holders already backing the project. This strong wallet count signals confidence beyond speculation. Each new stage brings a price increase, making early entry more rewarding.  As Stage 3 unfolds, scarcity is expected to intensify, pushing momentum toward existing holders and fueling a powerful bandwagon effect. Why Chainlink & Solana Holders Are Paying Attention What stands out is the growing interest from Chainlink and Solana holders, communities known for valuing strong fundamentals. Their move into MAGAX signals confidence in its potential.  The project bridges meme appeal with real utility through AI features, DeFi plans, and governance promises. For LINK and SOL investors, MAGAX offers high-upside exposure while staying grounded in structured design. Utility, Security, and Scarcity: The MAGAX Edge MAGAX isn’t positioning itself as “just another meme token.” Its model includes several features that aim to support long-term growth: AI-driven Meme-to-Earn backbone: Users who produce viral content or help promote real engagement will earn rewards, while the system filters bots and fake interactions. DeFi roadmap features: Staking, yield farming, and governance are on the horizon, so holders will participate, not just speculate. CertiK audit & security design: To mitigate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:02
Hegseth Has Said No Beards, Will Limit Religious And Medical Waivers

Hegseth Has Said No Beards, Will Limit Religious And Medical Waivers

The post Hegseth Has Said No Beards, Will Limit Religious And Medical Waivers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images In his hour-long address on Tuesday to United States military leaders, including general officers, admirals and senior enlisted personnel, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made clear that he expected to see nearly everyone serving in uniform clean-shaven. “Today, at my direction, the era of unprofessional appearance is over,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday in his speech at Quantico, Virginia. “No more beardos. The age of rampant and ridiculous shaving profiles is done.” Hegseth has been critical of the religious waivers and doubled down on that sentiment, telling the hundreds of senior officials, “We don’t have a military full of Nordic Pagans. But unfortunately, we have leaders who either refused to call B.S. and enforce standards, or leaders who felt that they were not allowed to enforce standards. Both are unacceptable.” The DoD has since posted multiple memos that announced the new guidelines for facial hair, stating that it will revert to pre-2010 standards, when facial hair waivers were “not generally authorized.” The History Of Beards In The Military The wearing of beards, some that would be impressive by modern hipster standards, was commonplace in the latter half of the 19th century. Beards were associated with power, authority, and masculinity, and were often seen as a mark of a “true man.” Moreover, throughout Europe and later in the United States, military recruits would often be clean-shaven, in part because they tended to be on the young side. However, they’d return home from major conflicts with full, thick beards, which were then seen as a mark of heroism. Beards became a common feature among explorers, big-game hunters, and outdoorsmen. General…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 22:53
As The Shutdown Persists, Air Travel May Suffer

As The Shutdown Persists, Air Travel May Suffer

The post As The Shutdown Persists, Air Travel May Suffer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Air traffic controllers work in the Terminal Radar Approach Control facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday, April 2, 2014, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag As the US government shutdown enters its fourth day, the impact on air travel will begin to grow. Most federal employees such as air traffic controllers and TSA workers directly involved in safety related activities are deemed “essential employees” and must stay on the job without pay. That means 13,000 controllers and over 60,000 screeners are working without compensation. They will receive back pay when the shutdown is over, but economic and morale issues can inhibit efficiency as the shutdown persists. Generally, if a shutdown goes on for more than two weeks, problems begin to appear. During the 34 day shutdown of the government in 2018, approximately 10% of TSA employees called in sick driving up screening times at airport check in points across the country. The situation was exacerbated by the fact that the shutdown spanned the Christmas holiday season, beginning on December 22nd and extending to January 25th. Similar developments would further strain an already overworked air traffic control workforce. The FAA is currently short more than 2,800 controllers system wide, and passengers have been experiencing delays most frequently at major hub airports where flight volume is high and dependent upon short ground time connections. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (which now displays a headline stating “Portions of the Department of Transportation are currently in shutdown/furlough status due to a lapse in appropriations”), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) had the worst on time record of major airports at 71.1%. This was followed by Washington’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) at 72% and Denver International…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 22:50
