2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Nomura to Launch Crypto Trading in Japan

Nomura to Launch Crypto Trading in Japan

The post Nomura to Launch Crypto Trading in Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nomura Holdings is preparing to launch crypto trading services for institutional clients in Japan, marking a significant step by the country’s largest brokerage into digital assets. The move reflects rising expectations for regulatory reforms, growing trading volumes, and increasing interest from domestic financial institutions, suggesting that crypto is moving closer to mainstream acceptance within Japan’s capital markets. Sponsored Sponsored Market Momentum and Institutional Participation According to a Bloomberg report, Nomura subsidiary Laser Digital intends to position itself as a broker-dealer if approval is granted, providing services to banks, financial institutions, and other licensed exchanges in Japan. CEO Mohideen highlighted that the company is “preparing to take full advantage of the anticipated changes,” framing the entry as a sign of confidence in Japan’s evolving digital asset landscape. Nomura Holdings plans to expand in Japan’s digital-asset market through a subsidiary, as crypto trading in the country heats up https://t.co/vV6z8i9JTZ — Bloomberg (@business) October 3, 2025 Recent moves by other domestic players also indicate increasing institutional acceptance. BeInCrypto reported on October 1 that Daiwa Securities, Japan’s second-largest brokerage, began offering a service allowing customers to use Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral for yen-denominated loans. Industry participants see such initiatives as part of a gradual integration of crypto assets into Japan’s financial system. Nomura established Laser Digital in 2022, aiming to build a comprehensive suite of digital asset services. The company secured a full crypto business license in Dubai in 2023 and subsequently set up a Japanese subsidiary. Despite these efforts, the venture has faced headwinds. Sponsored Sponsored “Laser Digital’s performance contributed to losses in the group’s European operations during the April–June quarter.” Nomura’s Chief Financial Officer Hiroyuki Moriuchi stated. Why Big Securities Are Shifting Into Crypto The simultaneous moves by Nomura and Daiwa highlight how Japan’s top two securities firms are adjusting to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013448-1.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1139-3.71%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18921-1.18%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:43
Dela
PlasBit Achieves PCI DSS v4.0.1 Compliance and Further Reinforces Data Protection of its Users

PlasBit Achieves PCI DSS v4.0.1 Compliance and Further Reinforces Data Protection of its Users

[PRESS RELEASE – Warszawa, Poland] PlasBit, a cryptocurrency platform, which is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, has managed to successfully upgrade its compliance to adhere to the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0.1.  PlasBit has successfully upgraded its entire security framework to fully comply with the latest Payment Card Industry Data […]
1
1$0.007947+22.05%
4
4$0.16099-6.37%
Dela
CryptoPotato2025/10/03 17:38
Dela
Big News: Ripple and UC Berkeley Digital Asset Hub Partnership Sparks Reaction

Big News: Ripple and UC Berkeley Digital Asset Hub Partnership Sparks Reaction

Ripple and UC Berkeley team up for cutting-edge digital asset research. Blockchain and digital twins set to revolutionize industries, including agriculture. Ripple’s investment supports startups, accelerating blockchain innovation through Berkeley’s accelerator. UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has launched a new partnership with Ripple to create the Center for Digital Assets (CDA), a research hub dedicated to advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. The center, backed by $1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD), will focus on transforming how physical assets are captured, valued, and exchanged within the digital economy. This collaboration is part of Ripple’s ongoing University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has supported blockchain innovation at UC Berkeley since 2018. The CDA’s primary mission is to leverage blockchain technology and digital twins—digital replicas of physical objects—to explore new ways of managing and trading assets. These innovations could have broad applications across various sectors, such as manufacturing, agriculture, and finance. Digital twins, for instance, could enable consumers to virtually interact with products before purchasing, offering new possibilities for transparency in pricing and inventory management. In agriculture, digital representations of crops could assist farmers in securing credit by providing more accurate data to financial institutions. We’re proud to partner with @UCBerkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets: https://t.co/l3MISAkXqO From classrooms to real-world impact, this builds on years of innovation through our University Blockchain Research Initiative. Find out more about the… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 2, 2025 Also Read: Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Show Continued Strength in 24-Hour Gains Ripple and UC Berkeley’s Game-Changing Partnership for Digital Asset Research At the heart of this initiative is a collaboration between UC Berkeley’s world-class faculty and Ripple’s engineering team. This joint effort aims to develop open-source technologies to advance blockchain and digital twin applications. The CDA will also play a key role in academic development by providing students with hands-on experience and access to cutting-edge tools in blockchain, computer science, economics, and entrepreneurship. In addition to research and education, Ripple’s support will extend to the Berkeley Digital Asset Accelerator (BDAX), which will assist growth-stage startups within the XRPL blockchain ecosystem. The pilot program, set to launch in October, will focus on startups working with digital twin technologies, offering them critical resources and industry expertise. Community Reactions Highlight Enthusiasm for the Partnership The announcement of this partnership has generated widespread excitement within the blockchain community. A member of the community on X praised the continued collaboration between UC Berkeley and Ripple, stating, “great to see the continued collab with UCB, best university in the world for blockchain research and technical talent, and it’s not even close!” . Many professionals took to social media to celebrate the collaboration, recognizing UC Berkeley’s leadership in blockchain research. Ripple’s funding is seen as a significant investment in advancing blockchain and digital asset technologies. The Ripple-UC Berkeley partnership is viewed as a crucial step toward unlocking the potential of digital asset technologies and creating new opportunities for industries worldwide. Also Read: Egrag Crypto to XRP Holders: ‘You Will Make So Much Money and Beg to Stop’ When This Happens The post Big News: Ripple and UC Berkeley Digital Asset Hub Partnership Sparks Reaction appeared first on 36Crypto.
Edge
EDGE$0.30761-2.89%
1
1$0.007947+22.05%
Particl
PART$0.2496-4.51%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:07
Dela
Expert Predicts Bitcoin Will Top in 2025 Despite 2020 Similarity

Expert Predicts Bitcoin Will Top in 2025 Despite 2020 Similarity

A prominent market commentator has shared an unpopular opinion on the likely timeline for Bitcoin to reach its cycle top. Into The Cryptoverse founder and CEO Benjamin Cowen specifically stated this in his post early Friday.Visit Website
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00091-2.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:06
Dela
Presale Crypto 2025: Mono Protocol Brings One-Click Web3 Access

Presale Crypto 2025: Mono Protocol Brings One-Click Web3 Access

Mobile platforms are becoming the primary entry point for Web3. Yet most applications remain limited by the complexity of multiple […] The post Presale Crypto 2025: Mono Protocol Brings One-Click Web3 Access appeared first on Coindoo.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003456-4.29%
Dela
Coindoo2025/10/03 17:04
Dela
Shiba Inu Developers Release Update on Shibarium Bridge Recovery

Shiba Inu Developers Release Update on Shibarium Bridge Recovery

The Shiba Inu development team has announced the restoration of Shibarium following a major bridge exploit. After a nonstop, ten-day effort, the team successfully recovered assets, implemented stricter security controls, and introduced new preventive measures.Visit Website
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000606+11.80%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06491-13.45%
Major
MAJOR$0.12486-2.63%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:02
Dela
Citi verlaagt jaarverwachting voor Bitcoin maar verhoogt die voor Ethereum

Citi verlaagt jaarverwachting voor Bitcoin maar verhoogt die voor Ethereum

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse bank Citigroup heeft haar koersverwachtingen voor de twee grootste cryptomunten aangepast. Voor Bitcoin is de schatting naar beneden bijgesteld, terwijl Ethereum juist een hoger koersdoel krijgt. Citi’s bull case is $231k Bitcoin The bank just published new 12-month price targets for BTC and ETH: BTC: • Bull: $231K ETH: • Bull: $7.3K pic.twitter.com/9Y4jrz7G2L — GSR (@GSR_io) October 2, 2025 Citi verlaagt koersdoel Bitcoin Volgens een nieuw rapport van persbureau Reuters ziet Citi de Bitcoin koers eind 2025 uitkomen rond de 133.000 dollar. Dat is een stijging van ongeveer 12 procent ten opzichte van de huidige stand van circa 119.500 dollar, maar lager dan de eerdere verwachtingen. Voor Ethereum verwacht de bank juist een eindkoers van 4.500 dollar, zo’n 3 procent hoger dan de huidige koers. Verwachtingen tot 2026 Voor de langere termijn blijft de bank positief over beide digitale valuta. Eind 2026 zou Bitcoin volgens de nieuwe prognose kunnen doorstoten tot 188.000 dollar, terwijl Ethereum dan rond de 5.440 dollar noteert. De reden dat Citi de verwachtingen voor Bitcoin tempert, heeft te maken met een sterkere Amerikaanse dollar en dalende goudprijzen. Bitcoin wordt vaak omschreven als digitaal goud, en de bewegingen in de goudmarkt spelen daarom een rol in de waardering. “Het verhaal van Bitcoin als digitaal goud blijft bestaan, maar de omstandigheden zijn dit jaar minder gunstig dan eerder gedacht,” aldus de bank. Voor Ethereum ziet Citi juist meer kansen. Het netwerk profiteert volgens analisten van een toename in adoptie, staking en de snelle groei van gedecentraliseerde financiële diensten (DeFi) die op Ethereum zijn gebouwd. Daarmee zou Ethereum zich steviger kunnen positioneren naast Bitcoin. Scenario’s voor ongunstige omstandigheden Citigroup wijst er wel op dat er risico’s zijn. In een zogenoemd bear-scenario kan de Bitcoin koers volgens de bank terugvallen tot 83.000 dollar als de macro-economische omstandigheden verslechteren. Voor Ethereum durfde de bank geen concreet slechtweerscenario te schetsen. De onzekerheid rondom het netwerk en de vele toepassingen maken een duidelijke inschatting moeilijk. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Citi verlaagt jaarverwachting voor Bitcoin maar verhoogt die voor Ethereum document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Huidige stand van de markt Op dit moment doet de cryptomarkt het relatief goed. Bitcoin noteerde vrijdag rond de 119.483 dollar, een stijging van bijna 2 procent in 24 uur. Ethereum steeg in dezelfde periode met eveneens ongeveer 2 procent en kwam uit op 4.417 dollar. De totale cryptomarkt heeft de afgelopen weken geprofiteerd van een optimistischer sentiment, maar analisten benadrukken dat volatiliteit altijd op de loer ligt. Toekomstige rol van banken en instellingen De aandacht van banken zoals Citi laat zien dat de cryptomarkt inmiddels een vaste plek heeft gekregen in de bredere financiële wereld. Waar banken enkele jaren geleden nog huiverig waren, publiceren grote partijen nu geregeld uitgebreide prognoses. Voor investeerders en bedrijven zijn die verwachtingen richtinggevend, ook al blijven de uitkomsten onzeker. Citi claimt in haar rapport dat zowel Bitcoin als Ethereum blijvend deel zullen uitmaken van de beleggingsportefeuilles van grote instellingen. Wel zullen de onderlinge verhoudingen volgens de bank de komende jaren verschuiven. Waar Bitcoin vooral bekend blijft als waardeopslag en alternatief voor goud, kan Ethereum zich ontwikkelen tot de ruggengraat van toepassingen in de financiële sector. Voorlopig blijft de blik gericht op het slot van 2025. Of de koersdoelen van 133.000 dollar voor Bitcoin en 4.500 dollar voor Ethereum werkelijkheid worden, hangt af van een mix van macro-economische factoren, beleggersvertrouwen en de snelheid waarmee nieuwe toepassingen doorbreken. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Citi verlaagt jaarverwachting voor Bitcoin maar verhoogt die voor Ethereum is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2238-0.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.010189-16.27%
OP
OP$0.7248-3.50%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:01
Dela
BTC Flips $120K Into Support, Can Bulls Push BTC to New All-Time High?

BTC Flips $120K Into Support, Can Bulls Push BTC to New All-Time High?

Bitcoin holds $120K after breakout, with analysts eyeing new ATH short-term and a possible 70% rise toward $203K by year-end if momentum continues.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,260.78-0.03%
BULLS
BULLS$748.16+0.23%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03162+0.06%
Dela
CryptoPotato2025/10/03 16:53
Dela
Crypto.com launches AED cash accounts for UAE users

Crypto.com launches AED cash accounts for UAE users

UAE-regulated crypto exchange, Crypto.com, has announced on X that it has rolled out AED Cash Accounts for users in the UAE. The exchange is offering customers the ability to link bank accounts in minutes without having to upload documents manually, and with no deposit fees. The new service will make it easier for users in the UAE to fund their accounts and participate in crypto trading without delays, using automated verification. As per the announcement, both retail investors and institutional investors will be able to quickly enter the crypto market. 🇦🇪 UAE users, opening an AED Cash Account has never been easier!Our new automated verification lets you link a bank account and get set up in just minutes.✔️ No need to upload documents manually🙅‍♂️ Zero deposit fees charged by https://t.co/vCNztATkNg⚡ Fast and simple… pic.twitter.com/Uvcc37JYRT — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 2, 2025 Crypto.com offers fast transfers Crypto.com is also ensuring fast transfers, which add another layer of convenience. The exchange competes with bank transfers, which take days to clear transactions. Moreover, UAE users will be able to access funds almost instantly. This is not the first time Crypto.com has made such an announcement. In August of 2024, it announced it would be launching its global retail services across 90 countries out of Dubai, UAE. The crypto exchange partnered with Standard Chartered Bank to allow the deposit and withdrawal of crypto and fiat easily. Crypto.com in the UAE has been working to integrate its offering across the board. The crypto exchange signed deals with Emarat Energy, Dubai Land Department, and Emirates Airlines to allow its customers to make crypto payments using the exchange’s services. Whether it’s trading or payments, the exchange is trying to spread its wings within the UAE. Earlier this year, Crypto.com appointed Mohammed Al Hakim, a UAE national, as president of its UAE operation for the company’s growth and diversity in the region. Crypto.com is strongly moving forward in the UAE market, as it has done in the USA. The competition between crypto exchanges in the UAE is intensifying, with each one trying to offer unique services, with some partnering with banks to offer crypto trading rails embedded within the bank’s offering, like the deal between RAK Bank and BitPanda. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013448-1.19%
Chainlink
LINK$22.13-2.20%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0727-5.49%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 16:50
Dela
The New Crypto Presale in San Francisco 2025

The New Crypto Presale in San Francisco 2025

The post The New Crypto Presale in San Francisco 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Deep dive into BullZilla’s presale potential, Cronos stability, and Ripple’s momentum for those finding new crypto presales in San Francisco 2025. Investors tracking What gives BullZilla a structural edge is its Mutation Mechanism. Whenever $100,000 is raised or 48 hours pass, the price automatically moves upward. That design forces action, rewards timely entry, and discourages delay. Such builtin demand modulation is rare and makes $BZIL one of the most talked about in lists of new crypto presales in San Francisco. That phrase appears broadly in investor forums, local crypto investment groups, and Bay Area blockchain meetups. A key feature tied to this mechanism is the Roarblood Vault. This smart contract gives referral rewards and loyalty incentives to participants who help drive adoption. In essence, every participant becomes a promoter. That dynamic helps BullZilla weave strong community momentum, a critical factor when filtering new crypto presales in San Francisco or national startup hubs. The narrative around this project consistently references that vault as proof of alignment between growth and reward. Given that many local investor groups in San Francisco track new crypto presales in San Francisco, BullZilla’s metrics encourage serious study. A $1,000 allocation now grants 8.8 million $BZIL tokens. The upcoming 5.92 % jump into Stage 5B adds urgency. Nonetheless, risk is intrinsic. Bugs, regulatory shifts, liquidity traps, or community backsliding could derail outcomes. Yet the architecture attempts to counter stagnation through constant upward pressure. That is why when people talk of new crypto presales in San Francisco and the next big altcoin, $BZIL is cited over and over. Cronos: The Stable Infrastructure Bridge Cronos (CRO) is a functioning blockchain and token, trading at $0.2010 with active volume. It occupies a different space from presales. Cronos is built for interoperability, scalability, and mass adoption. For those charting new crypto presales…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013448-1.19%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.145455-1.87%
Edge
EDGE$0.30761-2.89%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:50
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now