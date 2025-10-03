MEXC Exchange
Solving the Liquidity Fragmentation Problem in DeFi
DeFi still struggles with liquidity fragmentation. Discover how Circle’s CCTP and aggregators like LI.FI simplify cross-chain transfers with native assets.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 17:45
Japanese listed company Mobcast HD announced the launch of the "Solana Treasury Business" and plans to raise 1.4 billion yen to purchase SOL
PANews reported on October 3rd that following Metaplanet, Japan has become the second publicly listed company to adopt a crypto asset treasury strategy. Mobcast Holdings, a gaming company listed on the Tokyo Growth Market, announced it will launch a new "Solana Treasury Business." To support this business, Mobcast announced plans to raise approximately 1.4 billion yen (approximately US$9.5 million) through the issuance of new share subscription rights and unsecured corporate bonds to strategically acquire and hold SOL. The company stated in its announcement that the move is aimed at strategically strengthening its financial foundation and maximizing shareholder value, and specifically stated that it is to "meet the listing maintenance standards." Currently, Mobcast's market capitalization is approximately 2.7 billion yen (about 18.3 million US dollars).
PANews
2025/10/03 17:36
JPMorgan Chase: Even without non-farm payroll data, the Fed can safely cut interest rates in October
PANews reported on October 3 that according to Jinshi, Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan Chase, said that although the official non-farm payroll report originally scheduled for release on Friday is expected to be absent due to the government shutdown, the Federal Reserve can still "feel comfortable cutting interest rates" later this month. Feroli noted that recently released private sector labor market indicators, such as the ADP data, have provided sufficient information. These data showed weak hiring in September, moderate wage growth, and easing labor demand, which is enough for the Federal Reserve to have a general understanding of the cooling trend in the labor market and thus provide a basis for the decision to cut interest rates.
PANews
2025/10/03 17:34
Nomura Group's Laser Digital plans to apply for a crypto trading license in Japan
PANews reported on October 3 that according to Bloomberg, Laser Digital, a cryptocurrency subsidiary of Japanese financial giant Nomura Group, is planning to apply for a crypto asset trading license in Japan to provide services to institutional clients. Laser Digital CEO Jez Mohideen revealed that the company is currently in preliminary consultations with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). He said: “Our entry into the Japanese market reflects our optimism about the Japanese digital asset ecosystem.” Earlier this week, Nomura rival Daiwa Securities began allowing clients to borrow Japanese yen using Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral.
PANews
2025/10/03 17:27
OpenAI’s Sora goes viral and ignites deepfake debate
OpenAI’s Sora 2 challenges safety and censorship by creating incredibly realistic videos.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 17:25
BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche post record growth in Q3 activity surge: Report
BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche recorded record-breaking growth in Q3 2025 amid stronger institutional flows driving altcoin adoption. BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche surge in Q3, with each network recording sharp increases in usage, trading, and total value locked. This…
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 17:24
MoonBull shines among the best, top crypto presale as Pepe and LOFI Catch Crypto Heat
The post MoonBull shines among the best, top crypto presale as Pepe and LOFI Catch Crypto Heat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why MoonBull shines as the best top crypto presale, featuring Pepe and LOFI latest updates. Best, top crypto presale is giving investors a chance to catch the next meme coin sensation before it skyrockets. Imagine getting in on a project where early entry could reward your portfolio with staggering gains. While Pepe and LOFI surge, there is a pulse-pounding opportunity you cannot ignore. MoonBull, the talk of the town among meme coin enthusiasts, is making waves with its presale momentum. Early investors are already seeing sparks of excitement, and those who hesitate might miss the lowest entry price, exclusive rewards, and jaw-dropping passive growth. Time is ticking, and the presale frenzy is at its peak. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: MoonBull, Pepe, and LOFI. MoonBull Unleashed: 95% APY Staking and Reward-Packed Referrals MoonBull ($MOBU) is not just another meme coin; it’s a goldmine of innovation and opportunity. At Stage 10 of the presale, holders unlock a breathtaking 95% APY staking program. Yes, 95%! Stake directly from your dashboard with complete control over your earnings. Rewards are calculated daily, and you can unstake at any time after a two-month lock-in, ensuring both flexibility and passive growth. The staking pool, funded with 14.68 $MOBU, guarantees that even small holders can profit from early participation. Imagine your tokens compounding at 95% APY while you sleep. Does it get any sweeter than this? MoonBull proves why it shines as the best, top crypto presale. But MoonBull does not stop there. The referral system turbocharges your gains. Share your code, and your invitee earns 15% more $MOBU while you receive 15% of their purchase instantly. Top referrers even earn monthly USDC bonuses: 10% for the top 3, 5% for 4th and 5th places. With an…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:17
US monthly jobs report suspended due to government shutdown
The US monthly jobs report has been suspended as the Bureau of Labour Statistics shuts down amid a government funding lapse.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 17:15
Historical data shows that the average return rate of US stocks is positive one month and three months after the US government shutdown.
PANews reported on October 3rd that Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, pointed out in a report on Wednesday that since the mid-1970s, there have been 50 government shutdowns in the United States, lasting an average of eight days, and the average return of the stock market one month and three months after the shutdown was positive. He wrote: "Although the US government shutdown has brought a new layer of uncertainty to the market, historically, the shutdown has lasted for a short time and therefore has had minimal impact on the economy. Investors generally ignore budget-related disruptions and pay more attention to corporate earnings, overall economic trends and other key macroeconomic factors."
PANews
2025/10/03 17:00
Trader Eugene announced that he had sold XPL: because its price was below $1 for a long time, he had no intention of becoming a "community member"
PANews reported on October 3rd that trader Eugene Ng Ah Sio updated his stance on the XPL token on his personal channel today, announcing that he had sold his XPL positions. He said the reason for selling was that the price of XPL "stayed below $1 for too long" and that he "had no interest in becoming a community member (meaning a long-term holder) here." As for the future, Eugene said he might try to buy again "when a natural bottom is formed." PANews previously reported that Eugene had posted on October 1 that he had established a position in XPL, citing his optimism about the stablecoin narrative and the hope that its price drop below $1 was only temporary.
PANews
2025/10/03 16:59
