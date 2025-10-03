2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Germany HCOB Services PMI registered at 51.5, below expectations (52.5) in September

Germany HCOB Services PMI registered at 51.5, below expectations (52.5) in September

The post Germany HCOB Services PMI registered at 51.5, below expectations (52.5) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/germany-hcob-services-pmi-registered-at-515-below-expectations-525-in-september-202510030755
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:44
BTC and ETH ETF Inflows Surge—Will the Rally Stick This Time?

BTC and ETH ETF Inflows Surge—Will the Rally Stick This Time?

The post BTC and ETH ETF Inflows Surge—Will the Rally Stick This Time? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over $600 million flowed into US spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, and Ethereum ETFs also saw over $300 million in inflows. This trend is a stark reversal from the outflows seen in September. With Bitcoin’s price recovering to the $120,000 level for the first time in a month and a half, many are watching to see if this new ETF capital can fuel a sustained rally. Bitcoin Breaks $120,000 as Spot ETFs See Renewed Inflows According to data from Farside Investors, US BTC ETFs recorded a net inflow of $627 million on Thursday. BlackRock’s IBIT led the way with $464 million, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $89.6 million. ETH ETFs also saw strong inflows, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading with $177 million, followed by Fidelity ($60.7 million) and Bitwise ($46.5 million). Sponsored Sponsored This marks the fourth consecutive day of inflows for Bitcoin spot ETFs and Ethereum spot ETFs. A Reversal of Fortunes The consecutive inflows have shifted the sentiment in the ETF market. US spot Bitcoin ETFs had previously recorded continuous outflows in the third and fourth weeks of September, with over 16,000 BTC leaving the funds. However, the trend reversed on September 30 with a net inflow of 3,200 BTC, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment. BTC: US Spot ETF Net Flows. Source: Glassnode For Ethereum spot ETFs, the reversal is still in its early stages. In August, ETH ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.87 billion, which was a key driver behind the asset’s 18.5% monthly price increase. But in September, net inflows plummeted to just $285.74 million, leading to a 5.62% monthly price drop. ETH ETF Inflow. Source: Farside Investors Even during the late September crypto rally, Ethereum ETFs underperformed. While they maintained net inflows for three consecutive business days last week, the total inflow was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:40
Bitcoin Supercycle? Jeff Park Says Gold's $1T Gains Could Spark It

Bitcoin Supercycle? Jeff Park Says Gold’s $1T Gains Could Spark It

The post Bitcoin Supercycle? Jeff Park Says Gold’s $1T Gains Could Spark It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:36
Bitcoin News Today: Options Market Disrupted, Blackrock $IBIT In Spotlight

Bitcoin News Today: Options Market Disrupted, Blackrock $IBIT In Spotlight

The post Bitcoin News Today: Options Market Disrupted, Blackrock $IBIT In Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The landscape of Bitcoin news today, derivatives was once the exclusive playground of savvy crypto traders and DeFi pioneers. That’s all changing in real-time, and not in the way most people expected. BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ($IBIT) just leaped ahead of Coinbase’s Deribit in Bitcoin options open interest, with a staggering $38 billion on the board. When a regulated ETF overtakes a major crypto-native player, it’s a major shift for everyone, from market makers to the retail crowd. Bitcoin News Today: A Wall Street ETF Overtakes Crypto-Native Leader Let’s get one thing out of the way: Deribit is no minor player. The platform dominates crypto-specific options as a launchpad for traders everywhere, from institutional whales to nimble retail degens. Since 2016, Deribit has set the pace for Bitcoin options trading. It cemented itself as the benchmark for liquidity, price discovery, and innovation in the crypto space. For years, the gap between native crypto platforms like Deribit and Wall Street-backed products like BlackRock IBIT seemed almost insurmountable. The latter was mired in regulatory red tape, limited product offerings, and a palpable sense of “catch up.” Yet here we are. Bloomberg reported that Blackrock $IBIT had flipped Deribit, becoming “the largest venue for Bitcoin options” with open interest hitting $38 billion and counting. Why is this a big deal, and why are ETF experts like Eric Balchunas calling attention to it? Source | Eric Balchunas on X It comes down to the fundamental mechanics of market structure. Deribit’s stronghold was based on low barriers to entry and fat margins, with offshore platforms taking the lion’s share of volume. Now, with ETF storming in, that advantage is narrowing fast. Institutional Capital Finds New Home, As ETF Market Heats Up This isn’t just a numbers game; it’s a sign of a deeper maturation of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:32
France HCOB Services PMI came in at 48.5, below expectations (48.9) in September

France HCOB Services PMI came in at 48.5, below expectations (48.9) in September

The post France HCOB Services PMI came in at 48.5, below expectations (48.9) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/france-hcob-services-pmi-came-in-at-485-below-expectations-489-in-september-202510030750
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:29
Dalio Doubts Bitcoin Will Become Central Bank Reserve Currency

Dalio Doubts Bitcoin Will Become Central Bank Reserve Currency

The post Dalio Doubts Bitcoin Will Become Central Bank Reserve Currency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prominent investor Ray Dalio has predicted that Bitcoin is unlikely to be adopted as the reserve currency by central banks. “I doubt that any central bank will take it on as a reserve currency,” he said. Bitcoin will struggle to gain traction with central banks due to its lack of privacy, the billionaire argues.  Furthermore, Dalio has suggested that Bitcoin’s code could end up being “broken” in the future, a claim that has ruffled the feathers of numerous Bitcoin advocates.  That said, the legendary investor claims that BTC is “worth paying attention to.” Dalio’s Bitcoin holdings  As reported by U.Today, the legendary hedge fund manager previously endorsed a 15% allocation to Bitcoin during a July appearance on the “Master Investor” podcast.  In his most recent, he has stressed that he owns “some Bitcoin,” but he is not willing to go overboard with this allocation.  Dalio first purchased the original cryptocurrency back in May 2021 after criticizing it in the past.  Source: https://u.today/dalio-doubts-bitcoin-will-become-central-bank-reserve-currency
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:27
Why is Bitcoin rising these days?

Why is Bitcoin rising these days?

The post Why is Bitcoin rising these days? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yesterday, the price of Bitcoin climbed above $120,000.  But why is Bitcoin rising these days?  Although there is no obvious explanation, it is possible to imagine one based on some objective observations.  The Rise of Bitcoin In the second half of September, the price of Bitcoin had dropped from about $118,000 to less than $109,000.  At the end of the month, it then remained essentially steady around the 109,000$ mark for about four days, before starting to rebound.  The rebound began on Sunday, September 28, but stopped on September 30 around the 114,000$ mark.  Note that the $115,000 level was also the support that broke on September 22, and therefore in the meantime had probably turned into resistance.  The key point, therefore, was precisely the surpassing of $115,000, which occurred on October 1st. In fact, with momentum, it ended up rising even above $116,000, and practically did not stop until it reached $121,000, touched briefly yesterday.  Now a small correction is underway, inevitable after such a linear and especially sudden rise.  Uptober It is probably not even a coincidence that the breakthrough of the resistance set at around $115,000 occurred precisely on October 1st, and not on September 30th.  It should be noted that in financial markets, September is often a difficult month, also because the third quarter of the year ends, while October, on the contrary, is often a positive month.  The close of the quarter, and the recalculation of many parameters with the start of the new month, has led to new short-term growth estimates for the price of Bitcoin, and this has allowed the breakthrough of the resistance.  October is so often a positive month, especially for the crypto markets, that it is often called “uptober”.  It should be noted that since Bitcoin landed on exchanges (2010),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:25
Italy HCOB Services PMI came in at 52.5, above expectations (51.4) in September

Italy HCOB Services PMI came in at 52.5, above expectations (51.4) in September

The post Italy HCOB Services PMI came in at 52.5, above expectations (51.4) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/italy-hcob-services-pmi-came-in-at-525-above-expectations-514-in-september-202510030745
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:20
Ukraine Increases Drone Strikes On Russian Military And Oil Trains

Ukraine Increases Drone Strikes On Russian Military And Oil Trains

The post Ukraine Increases Drone Strikes On Russian Military And Oil Trains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Image capture from a video released on social media showing the feeds from a swarm of Ukrainian drones striking a Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia. The video was posted on August 20, 2025. Social Media Capture Since early summer, Ukraine has been carrying out a series of drone strikes against targets deep inside Russian territory. While much of the attention has centered on attacks against military depots, factories, and refineries, Ukraine has also increased strikes on Russian trains, particularly those carrying oil and military equipment. These attacks are significant given the central role that trains play in the Russian military and economy, as well as their vulnerability to drone strikes. The pace of these strikes has accelerated in recent months, having a direct impact on both the Russian military and the broader economy. Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Russian Trains Trains have been a common target for both sides throughout the war, especially those used for military resupply. Earlier this year, Ukraine developed advanced strike drones with greater range, enabling them to hit targets deeper inside Russia and in Russian-controlled territory. With these drones, Ukraine expanded its attacks on Russian trains over the summer as part of its broader strategic drone strike campaign. While not all train attacks have been documented, Ukrainian sources have released several videos showing strikes on Russian trains. In July, Ukrainian drones destroyed a train carrying fuel, lubricants, and military equipment in Rostov Oblast, forcing authorities to suspend rail traffic. In August, the tempo increased, including a strike near Tokmak that derailed a fuel train and disrupted a key supply route into Crimea, in addition to a strike on a fuel train near Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian units further released drone footage showing multiple strikes in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia sector, where several trains were destroyed or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 18:08
Match-Trader Launches Trading Beyond Limits Global Campaign and Manifesto

Match-Trader Launches Trading Beyond Limits Global Campaign and Manifesto

The post Match-Trader Launches Trading Beyond Limits Global Campaign and Manifesto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Limassol, Cyprus, October 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire Match-Trade Technologies, an international fintech provider of trading technology solutions, has announced the launch of a new global brand campaign for its flagship trading platform, Match-Trader. The initiative, titled Trading Beyond Limits, introduces a brand manifesto that outlines Match-Trader’s vision for the future of trading – emphasizing innovation, adaptability, and bold thinking as the foundations of progress. The manifesto highlights Match-Trader’s commitment to building technology that goes further, works smarter, and creates new possibilities for traders. It reflects the platform’s philosophy that trading should be as dynamic and intuitive as the people using it. “With Trading Beyond Limits, we reaffirm our mission to deliver a trading experience that combines advanced functionality with personalized control. Match-Trader adapts to each user’s unique needs while pushing beyond traditional industry standards,” said Alexis Droussiotis, Head of Match-Trader Platform. Brand Ambassador: Bartosz Ostalowski To bring its manifesto to life, Match-Trader partnered with Bartosz Ostalowski, professional drifter and Guinness World Record holder, recognized worldwide as the only driver competing at the highest level steering exclusively with his feet. His unique approach to motorsport demonstrates how innovation and adaptability can challenge expectations – values that align with Match-Trader’s brand philosophy. “When Match-Trader approached me, the connection was immediate. Drifting and trading both demand precision, adaptability, and instant decision-making. This campaign shows how thinking differently – and refusing to be limited by convention – can open new paths forward,” said Bartosz Ostalowski, Match-Trader Brand Ambassador. Campaign Rollout The campaign features a cinematic video blending Ostalowski’s precision drifting with powerful narration to illustrate Match-Trader’s core principles: precision, adaptability, and intuitive tools that adjust to each user. It positions Match-Trader not only as a trading platform but as a symbol of how bold thinking can redefine established frameworks. “We wanted an ambassador whose story…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:50
