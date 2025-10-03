Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin on Bitcoin, Regulation, and the Road to IPO
The post Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin on Bitcoin, Regulation, and the Road to IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initially known as a platform for instant multi-asset trading, Uphold has grown into a provider of infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking, and investments. Behind this growth is CEO Simon McLoughlin, who spent two decades in financial services before joining the company in 2017. In a recent podcast episode, BeInCrypto sat down with McLoughlin to discuss Bitcoin, regulatory clarity in 2025, and Uphold’s future plans, including its IPO in the US market. The conversation began with McLoughlin sharing his entry into crypto, which stemmed from his frustrations with cross-border money transfers during his years in traditional finance. Moving funds between his UK and US accounts was slow, costly, and unreliable. “That’s when I got really interested in Bitcoin and the ability to move money globally, quickly, and seamlessly just resonated with me,” he recalled. However, McLoughlin sees that Bitcoin represents more than a payment tool. He called it “a revolution in computer science” that solved problems researchers had been working on for decades. One of the biggest was the double spend problem. It refers to how easily digital files, including money, can be copied. “Bitcoin brought a bunch of technologies together that mean that a group of strangers anywhere in the world can agree on a transaction history without trust. And that is just an extraordinary technical achievement,” he added. He also described Bitcoin as digital gold and argued it is one of the best savings technologies ever invented. In his view, Bitcoin will fuel a generational wealth transfer as digital natives come to see it in the same way his generation regarded gold. At the same time, he emphasized its role in broadening access to finance, calling it a transformational technology that enables people around the world to use financial services without intermediaries. When Regulation and Support Turned into Industry…
