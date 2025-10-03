2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Bitcoin’s Bull Run Backed by Growing Long-Term Holders

According to CryptoQuant, investors holding BTC 18–24 months are deliberately positioning for long-term growth.
CryptoPotato2025/10/03 18:40
Solana Price Prediction Eyes $600, But The Best Crypto To Buy Now, May Be This Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Big Wallets Are Buying

In this guide we cut the noise with a clean, catalyst led Solana price prediction for 2026, then translate it […] The post Solana Price Prediction Eyes $600, But The Best Crypto To Buy Now, May Be This Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Big Wallets Are Buying appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 18:40
Nomura subsidiary eyes crypto license in Japan: report

Nomura-owned subsidiary, Laser Digital, is reportedly in preliminary discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency to apply for a crypto asset trading license. According to a Bloomberg report, Laser Digital Holdings is planning to apply for a crypto trading license in…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 18:27
BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now

While established tokens like BNB are climbing on macroeconomic catalysts, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto to […] The post BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 18:25
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Lead Market Rally as XRP Struggles to Hold Support

are showing strong gains, but not all digital tokens are moving in the same direction. While some prices are climbing, others are facing setbacks. Recent changes in the market have caught the attention of both new and experienced traders. What is driving these trends, and which asset is failing to keep up? Readers can explore
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:55
Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled $2.25B in 4 Days — Here Are the Top 3 Leaders

Bitcoin ETFs have recorded four straight days of inflows totaling $2.25 billion, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK & 21Shares emerging as the top performers.
Coinstats2025/10/03 17:53
Sharps Solana Buyback Signals New Era for Corporate Treasuries

Sharps solana buyback has emerged as a focal corporate move that could reshape how projects manage a Solana treasury.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 16:47
X1 EcoChain Launches $5M Builder Grants & $100K Galxe Starboard to Supercharge Web4

X1 EcoChain, the world’s first eco-friendly DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, is accelerating its global impact with two groundbreaking initiatives. The $5M Grant Program funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized storage & computing, identity, reputation, gaming, and metaverse applications. The launch of Galxe Starboard, a dynamic leaderboard distributing $100K in X1 Coins to contributors worldwide.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 14:13
Feature Flags in Fintech Apps: Deliver New Features Without Big Risk

A feature flag means you deploy code live, but do not show it to all users.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 12:22
How Model Predictive Control Stabilizes Token Prices

This article evaluates blockchain tokenomics through the lens of control theory, comparing Model Predictive Control (MPC), PID controllers, and no-control scenarios. Using both synthetic growth models and Helium DeWi real-world data, results show that MPC consistently stabilizes token prices and minimizes control costs better than reactive benchmarks. The study highlights the importance of programmable, adaptive tokenomics for achieving stable network growth and sustainable economies.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 10:22
