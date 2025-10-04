2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
21 New Crypto ETFs Filed: Is This the Breakout Moment?

21 New Crypto ETFs Filed: Is This the Breakout Moment?

The post 21 New Crypto ETFs Filed: Is This the Breakout Moment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto ETF race just went into overdrive. On Friday, REX Shares and Osprey Funds dropped filings for 21 new exchange-traded funds spanning everything from Hedera (HBAR) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to newer names like SUI and HYPE, some with staking built in. Defiance ETFs piled on too, seeking approval for leveraged crypto and even Tesla and Amazon funds. As Bloomberg’s James Seyffart put it, “Things are getting wild.” What Just Happened? Friday saw a flood of filings for cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs). REX Shares and Osprey Funds put forward prospectuses for 21 ETFs covering everything from Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), SUI, and even a product called HYPE. Many of these proposals also include staking features, which could change how investors gain yield from ETFs. Defiance ETFs joined the race too, submitting leveraged ETF applications that don’t just cover crypto but also traditional tech names like Tesla and Amazon. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart summed it up simply: “Things are getting wild.” Why the SEC Matters Here? The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the ultimate gatekeeper for these products. Recently, the agency approved listing standards proposed by three exchanges. These changes mean that dozens of crypto ETF applications won’t have to go through the slow-moving 19b-4 process, which historically dragged timelines out for months. In other words, the road to launch just got shorter and smoother. This regulatory shift is crucial, especially since the SEC has been sitting on a backlog of ETF applications tied to tokens like DOGE, XRP, and LTC. The friendlier stance from regulators since Trump’s return to office has created the most favorable environment yet for crypto ETFs. What Could Delay the Launch? Here’s the catch: the U.S. government shut down on Wednesday after Congress failed to agree on funding. The…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013465-1,03%
REVOX
REX$0,008368+3,32%
Hedera
HBAR$0,21688-3,65%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:37
Dela
50 Million Active Users Weekly

50 Million Active Users Weekly

The post 50 Million Active Users Weekly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Solana leads in active addresses, surpassing 14 million weekly users. BNB, Tron, Base, Aptos follow closely behind. Addresses surged minus 16% from the previous week. Nansen data reveals Solana, BNB Chain, Tron, Base, and Aptos lead in active blockchain addresses this week, cementing their status as key platforms for on-chain activity. These figures highlight the growing user engagement and market dynamics influencing blockchain ecosystems, with potential impacts on transaction volume and token valuation across these networks. Solana Dominates with 14.2 Million Active Addresses Solana recently topped active blockchain addresses with 14.2 million active addresses, and BNB Chain closely following. Solana’s recent surge showcases substantial traction in blockchain activity. Although Solana saw a significant number of active users, it experienced a 16% decline compared to the prior week. This suggests fluctuating engagement possibly driven by seasonal activity variations. Market reactions show optimism as blockchains like BNB Chain and Aptos exhibit considerable increases. However, no key executives, including Anatoly Yakovenko of Solana, have offered comments about this recent surge. Community discussions emphasize skepticism regarding the sustainability of such surges without direct protocol improvements. Justin Sun, Founder, Tron, – “In response to the community vote, Tron transaction fees will be reduced by 60% to support mass adoption. The future of digital finance is low cost and accessible.” Solana Price Volatility and Market Insights Did you know? Tron’s historical fee reduction announcements, similar to the one in August 2025, often led to user increases. However, continued traction requires sustained incentives and user engagement. Solana (SOL) recently traded at $226.47 with a market cap of $123,509,913,475 as per CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume showed $7,280,204,619, with a 2.35% dip. Over 90 days, SOL’s price rose by 49.52%, highlighting a volatile yet promising market environment. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:24 UTC…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013465-1,03%
Binance Coin
BNB$1 151,2-2,34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01314-1,42%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:31
Dela
Trump-Backed WLFI Attracts Big Money as Hut8 Buys In Above Market Price

Trump-Backed WLFI Attracts Big Money as Hut8 Buys In Above Market Price

The post Trump-Backed WLFI Attracts Big Money as Hut8 Buys In Above Market Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins A quiet yet powerful endorsement has just shaken the digital asset scene. Crypto mining powerhouse Hut8 has reportedly secured a long-term position in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – a blockchain venture associated with the Trump family – by purchasing WLFI tokens directly from the project’s treasury at a premium price. The transaction wasn’t a public sale. Instead, Hut8 acquired locked tokens from WLFI’s reserves at $0.25 each, above the prevailing market rate. The company confirmed that no new tokens were minted, meaning the deal didn’t dilute supply. For analysts, the over-market purchase suggests a clear signal: institutional players are willing to bet early on WLFI’s broader vision. A Strategic Treasury Move Crypto analyst Quinten Francois called Hut8’s decision “institutional conviction in action.” He noted that the miner isn’t chasing quick profits – the tokens were acquired for long-term treasury diversification, similar to how corporations have historically accumulated Bitcoin as balance-sheet assets. The premium pricing, he added, reflects expectations of significant future appreciation. Observers have drawn parallels between this deal and the early accumulation of major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, when strategic buying created supply squeezes long before mainstream recognition set in. A New Playbook for Tokenization WLFI is positioning itself as more than a cryptocurrency issuer. CEO Zach Witkoff has unveiled plans to digitize high-value assets through blockchain tokenization – beginning with the Trump family’s real estate empire. Speaking with Bloomberg, Witkoff said he wants investors to own pieces of landmark properties such as Trump Tower Dubai through fractionalized tokens that trade on open markets. “What if a single token could represent a share of an iconic building?” he asked, suggesting that tokenized real estate could make global luxury assets accessible in ways previously impossible. The USD1 Stablecoin and On-Chain Commodities The company’s ambitions extend well beyond property.…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,725-1,45%
WLFI
WLFI$0,2015-0,88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013465-1,03%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:23
Dela
Best Altcoins to Buy as Bitcoin Stands to Benefit from Europe’s Currency Risks

Best Altcoins to Buy as Bitcoin Stands to Benefit from Europe’s Currency Risks

France now has the largest TARGET deficit among all Eurozone countries, which is also at the center of Hayes’s argument. […] The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Bitcoin Stands to Benefit from Europe’s Currency Risks appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00499+1,01%
Dela
Coindoo2025/10/04 23:20
Dela
Neopool: how a new player is securing its spot among global mining leaders

Neopool: how a new player is securing its spot among global mining leaders

The post Neopool: how a new player is securing its spot among global mining leaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mining has long moved beyond the era of “enthusiasts with GPUs” and turned into one of the most competitive segments of the crypto industry. Today, success is defined not only by hardware power but also by technology, transparency, and payout stability. Against this backdrop, Neopool has quickly drawn attention, breaking into the global top-15 mining pools with a hashrate of around 15 EH/s. Technology and Approach What sets Neopool apart is its proprietary task distribution algorithms and optimization of ASIC performance. This ensures miners enjoy steady income even as network difficulty rises and market volatility intensifies. The minimum withdrawal threshold is just 0.001 BTC, making the service accessible for both large-scale and small-scale miners. Payouts are daily and automatic, with no hidden fees. What Users Are Saying During recent industry events, I spoke with Neopool’s clients and partners. They highlighted the platform’s easy setup, predictable payouts, and operational stability. Some noted that their earnings ended up slightly higher compared to other pools, with the only minor challenge being the need to get used to the statistics interface. Direct Dialogue with the CEO In a recent Zoom call with Neopool CEO Andrei Kapeikin, he emphasized that the company’s strategy is built on innovation and transparency: “We don’t just follow the market — our goal is to stay ahead of it. The technologies we implement provide miners with confidence in tomorrow and truly transparent working conditions.” Market Trends Analysts agree that the next few years in mining will be shaped by three key factors: investment in energy-efficient technologies, development of intelligent hashrate management systems, search for sustainable business models in a volatile environment. Neopool already positions itself within this paradigm, combining technological innovation with a user-friendly service model. Conclusion With tighter regulations and intensifying competition, the winners in mining will be those…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013465-1,03%
ERA
ERA$0,5528-1,72%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001597-2,74%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:19
Dela
own assets or risk being left behind

own assets or risk being left behind

The post own assets or risk being left behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever get the feeling that the world is spinning faster than at any point in living memory? If you haven’t, you’re not looking at the right data. In today’s new economic order, holding real, tangible assets isn’t a preference; it’s a necessity. As the Fed cuts rates into persistent inflation and the deficit spending sits at $2 trillion a year, global capital markets commentator, The Kobeissi Letter, warns, own assets or be left behind. Rate cuts into 2.9%+ core PCE inflation: a 30-year first For the first time in three decades, the U.S. is staring down the barrel of interest rate cuts while core PCE inflation sits above 2.9%. Rate relief in an environment where prices remain stubbornly high. It’s a sign of how desperate policymakers are to stave off deeper pain in the real economy, even at the risk of stoking the embers of persistent inflation. Historically, central bankers waited for inflation to fall convincingly before turning dovish. Now? Everything’s up for grabs. The message is clear: if you’re sitting in cash, the silent inflation thief is gnawing away at your future spending power. Rapidly deteriorating US labor market outlook The U.S. job market is declining. Layoff announcements from blue-chips and Silicon Valley darlings are piling up. With new openings slowing and “help wanted” signs suddenly less common, the rug is being yanked from under workers’ feet. If the job market sours, cash-on-hand may not cut it, and asset ownership could be the buffer you need. As value investor Mike Alfred points out anyway, the richest people in the world are entrepreneurs and investors: “Almost nobody gets rich with a salary.” Deficit spending running at over $2 trillion per year It almost feels passé to mention America’s ballooning deficit, but the numbers simply won’t be ignored. Over $2 trillion…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013465-1,03%
Everscale
EVER$0,01884+0,10%
GET
GET$0,004448-0,71%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:07
Dela
India’s ED uncovers $90m crypto scam

India’s ED uncovers $90m crypto scam

The post India’s ED uncovers $90m crypto scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a transcontinental money laundering operation centered on the illegal trading platform OctaFX. Summary ED uncovers $90m crypto-linked laundering by OctaFX Cyber fraud losses for Indians soared 206% in 2024, topping $2.56B in scams Shell firms, fake imports, and hawala used to move crime funds into crypto ED seizes $19m in assets across multiple jurisdictions The platform allegedly generated ₹800 crore ($90 million) in criminal proceeds from its Indian operations in just nine months. OctaFX, incorporated in Cyprus—with promoters based in Russia, technical support in Georgia, operations managed from Dubai, and servers in Barcelona—became part of an ED investigation into networks converting the proceeds of crime into cryptocurrencies. The multi-agency probe revealed that OctaFX, which deals in forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, used international payment gateways and crypto channels to launder funds generated from investment fraud schemes targeting Indian citizens. Some transactions were layered through the fake import of services from Singapore to conceal the origin of illicit funds. According to the Times of India, the ED has attached $19 million worth of assets in India and abroad. These include a yacht, a villa in Spain, $4 million in bank accounts, 39,000 USDT in crypto holdings, land, and stock market investments worth $9 million. OctaFX is not the only illegal platform under ED investigation. Other platforms include Power Bank (investigated by the Bengaluru zonal unit), Angel One, TM Traders, and Vivan Li (investigated by Kolkata), and Zara FX (investigated by Kochi). The ED’s cases are based on FIRs registered by police across various Indian cities. The probe found that cyber frauds involved firms like Birfa IT acting as brokers, converting large amounts of money to and from cryptocurrency to help clients send funds to China for under-invoiced imports. In the Birfa case, remittances totaling $540 million…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,000019--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013465-1,03%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1,671-4,05%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:01
Dela
Flow’s Forte Upgrade and Injective’s Cross-Chain Expansion Fuel Adoption While Blazpay Unlocks Next-Gen Utility Keys

Flow’s Forte Upgrade and Injective’s Cross-Chain Expansion Fuel Adoption While Blazpay Unlocks Next-Gen Utility Keys

The presale crypto coin market in 2025 is not just alive. It’s exploding with innovation. Unlike earlier cycles that were dominated by hype and speculation, this year’s presale projects are emerging with real-world use cases, powerful technologies, and infrastructure designed to handle the demands of a growing Web3 economy. Investors scanning for the best presale […] The post Flow’s Forte Upgrade and Injective’s Cross-Chain Expansion Fuel Adoption While Blazpay Unlocks Next-Gen Utility Keys appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FLOW
FLOW$0,3728-3,36%
CROSS
CROSS$0,22007-3,33%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00486-2,99%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 23:00
Dela
Altcoins opnieuw richting recordhoogte: analist Daan ziet kansen

Altcoins opnieuw richting recordhoogte: analist Daan ziet kansen

De totale waarde van de altcoinmarkt zit op een spannend punt. Na jaren van schommelingen lijkt de markt opnieuw te proberen om door het weerstandsniveau van de pieken uit 2021 en 2024 te breken. Op X deelt analist Daan Crypto Trades zijn visie op dit technische moment en wat het... Het bericht Altcoins opnieuw richting recordhoogte: analist Daan ziet kansen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0,7246-3,43%
MANTRA
OM$0,1712-3,27%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 22:31
Dela
The Race for 1000x: BlockchainFX, Tron and Aster Crypto Price Predictions for 2026

The Race for 1000x: BlockchainFX, Tron and Aster Crypto Price Predictions for 2026

The crypto market is already buzzing with speculation for 2026, and analysts are watching closely to see which tokens could deliver life-changing gains. Among the names being talked about, BlockchainFX (BFX), Tron (TRX), and Aster (ASTR) are at the center of the conversation. With growing interest in crypto price predictions, these three tokens stand out
Aster
ASTER$2,1186+2,05%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003448+1,80%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02421+3,02%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 22:30
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now