NZD/USD edges up to day highs near 0.5820 but remains within previous ranges

The post NZD/USD edges up to day highs near 0.5820 but remains within previous ranges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar is nudging higher at Friday’s early European trading session. The pair has reached fresh session highs a few pips shy of 0.5830. The immediate bias is positive, but price action remains trapped within Thursday’s ranges, reflecting a frail upside momentum. A moderate risk appetite is supporting the Kiwi, and weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, which is also suffering by the US Government shutdown and further evidence of a cooling labour market, which is pressuring the Fed to adopt a looser monetary policy. US employment data keeps showing signs of a cooling labour market With the US federal government data releases muted, the US Challenger Job Cuts gathered particular interest on Thursday, and the final readings were mixed. Layoffs declined to 54,064 in September, from 85,979 in August, but hiring plans showed a total of 204,939 this year, which is the lowest year-to-date reading since 2009, in the midst of the financial crisis. Later on the day. Dallas Fed president, Lorie Logan, provided a fresh boost to the USD, putting into question further rate cuts. Investors, however, remain convinced that the US central bank will cut rates in October and, highly likely, also in December, which is keeping the US Dollar’s rallies limited, at least for now. In New Zealand, the calendar has been light this week, but market expectations that the RBNZ will be forced to ease its monetary policy further to boost a faltering economic growth are acting as headwinds for a significant Kiwi recovery. New Zealand Dollar FAQs The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can…
Why Is Saylor Betting It All on Bitcoin? A Quick History & Next Crypto to Explode in $HYPER

The post Why Is Saylor Betting It All on Bitcoin? A Quick History & Next Crypto to Explode in $HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Is Saylor Betting It All on Bitcoin? A Quick History & Next Crypto to Explode in $HYPER Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/michael-saylors-big-bitcoin-bet-next-crypto-to-explode-is-bitcoin-hyper/
How To Watch Saturday’s Alabama Vs. Vanderbilt Football Game

The post How To Watch Saturday’s Alabama Vs. Vanderbilt Football Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A year ago, Vanderbilt pulled off the biggest upset in program history, defeating No. 1 Alabama, 40-35, to hand the Crimson Tide their first loss since coach Kalen DeBoer took over in January 2024. Before then, the Commodores had never beaten a top five team in the Associated Press poll. On Saturday, the teams meet again. This time, though, Vanderbilt has established itself as an improved program while Alabama has shown signs that it is not the same as it was under coach Nick Saban, who led the Crimson Tide to six national titles and three more College Football Playoff championship games. Saturday’s game will air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, a time slot that CBS had locked up for Southeastern Conference games for 28 years. But starting this season, ABC and ESPN are carrying the SEC’s entire schedule and spreading games throughout the day and across networks. For instance, Saturday’s schedule includes Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia on ABC at noon, No. 9 Texas at Florida on ESPN at 3:30 p.m., Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma on the SEC Network at 4:00 p.m. and Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. Story Lines To Follow Alabama should have a big advantage because the game is taking place on its campus at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Vanderbilt hasn’t won a game at Alabama since 1984, which was also the last time before a year ago that the Commodores had defeated the Crimson Tide. Alabama has a 32-5-2 record over Vanderbilt on its home field.…
DoubleZero Launches Mainnet Alternative to Public Internet for Blockchain

The post DoubleZero Launches Mainnet Alternative to Public Internet for Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The DoubleZero protocol, a high-speed network of fiber-optic connections dedicated to serving high-throughput blockchain traffic, launched its mainnet-beta on Thursday, along with the public debut of the utility token that powers the network. DoubleZero’s decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) now hosts over 70 direct high-speed links between 25 geographic locations to route blockchain traffic directly between source and destination, reducing communication latency and maximizing speed. Direct routing with DoubleZero compared to indirect routing through the public internet. Source: DoubleZero The public internet is a bottleneck for crypto, DoubleZero founder Austin Federa told Cointelegraph in May, adding that the public internet was not designed for distributed consensus protocols because it is congested by general-purpose traffic, such as gaming and media streaming. Federa said: “The downside of the public internet is that it was never built for high-performance systems. It was always built for this sort of relationship of one big server talking to one little server.”  DoubleZero’s launch of a high-speed communication network dedicated to blockchain and crypto networks signals that the industry has grown, shifting away from reliance on the public internet and its fundamental constraints on the distributed digital networks. DoubleZero connections across geographic locations at the time of this writing, pictured on the left. Source: DoubleZero Related: SEC clears DePIN tokens as ‘fundamentally’ outside jurisdiction SEC clarifies DePIN tokens fall outside its oversight The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a no-action letter on Monday in response to DoubleZero’s proposed token launch, in a major victory for blockchain DePIN networks. “The person who runs a node, provides storage, or shares bandwidth earns a reward. These tokens are neither shares of stock in a company nor promises of profits from the managerial efforts of others,” SEC commissioner Hester Peirce wrote. “These projects allocate tokens as compensation for work…
The job market slowdown is hitting recent college grads hard

The post The job market slowdown is hitting recent college grads hard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Students wait in line before the start a career fair at the New York University Polytechnic School of Engineering in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images With a Georgetown degree and several internships under her belt, Christina Salvadore thought she’d be starting a career in New York City’s fashion or beauty industries around now. The problem: She can’t find a job. The 23-year-old hasn’t been able to land a full-time role despite filling out hundreds of applications and taking dozens of networking calls since graduating in the spring. She’s currently applying to part-time gigs to tide her over financially. “It definitely sucks when people are like, ‘So what are you doing now?,'” Salvadore, a Florida native, told CNBC. “I’m sitting in my parents’ house on LinkedIn 24 hours a day.” A growing body of data shows Salvadore isn’t alone. Young college grads are having a uniquely difficult time trying to clinch their first full-time jobs and feeling the brunt of the weakening labor market. On a macro level, this group’s tough luck is moving the needle in broader data sets that are used in part by economists and monetary policymakers to determine the health of the economy. For the hundreds of thousands of Americans in this camp, it’s altering their visions for what they thought this era of life would look like. The unemployment rate for “new entrants,” a group that includes new college grads and others trying to break into the full-time workforce, hit a nine-year peak this year, federal data shows. The group’s share of the total unemployed population spiked to its highest percentage in decades. Put simply: The U.S. has become “no country for young grads,” according to Gad Levanon, chief economist at Burning Glass Institute, and his team at…
HBAR Price Could Jump 12% As Whales Back A Channel Breakout

The post HBAR Price Could Jump 12% As Whales Back A Channel Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera (HBAR) has slipped nearly 1% in the past 24 hours, trading close to $0.225. Still, the token is holding a modest 3% gain over the past month, showing it has weathered September’s storm better than many peers. With “Uptober” underway, the HBAR price may be preparing for a short but sharp bounce. A surge of around 12% could be on the cards as whales, momentum, and chart structure all align. Sponsored Sponsored Whale Buying And Upcoming Crossover Signal Strength HBAR whales holding over 10 million and 100 million HBAR tokens have stepped up their accumulation since late September. From September 25 to October 3, the number of large wallets holding over 10 million rose from 122.33 to 128.17, and the wallets holding over 100 million tokens surged from 30.76 to 38.46. HBAR Whales In Action: Hedera Watch That equals at least 828 million HBAR added in just over a week — a minimum injection of $186.3 million at the current HBAR price. The actual figure could be significantly higher, as these addresses often exceed the threshold. This steady inflow signals that whales are preparing for an upward move. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Momentum on the 4-hour chart backs this idea. The 20-period EMA is closing in on the 100-period EMA, forming the conditions for a golden crossover. When the shorter EMA crosses above the longer one, it indicates a shift in buying pressure. Within this timeframe, it suggests a short-term surge rather than a lasting HBAR trend reversal, but it lines up perfectly with whale activity. HBAR’s Looming “Golden” Crossover: TradingView Sponsored Sponsored The exponential moving average (EMA) is a tool that tracks price trends by giving more weight to recent data. Together, the heavy accumulation and the…
Eurozone HCOB Services PMI came in at 51.3, below expectations (51.4) in September

The post Eurozone HCOB Services PMI came in at 51.3, below expectations (51.4) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-hcob-services-pmi-came-in-at-513-below-expectations-514-in-september-202510030800
Avalanche Gains Momentum As New Treasury Firm Eyes $1 Billion AVAX Purchase

The post Avalanche Gains Momentum As New Treasury Firm Eyes $1 Billion AVAX Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche Gains Momentum As New Treasury Firm Eyes $1 Billion AVAX Purchase | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided him…
$300 Billion Stablecoin Milestone Signals Massive Crypto Liquidity Wave

For the first time, the sector’s combined value has surged beyond $300 billion, cementing its place as one of the […] The post $300 Billion Stablecoin Milestone Signals Massive Crypto Liquidity Wave appeared first on Coindoo.
Institutional Demand Surges as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See Over $900 Million Inflows

The post Institutional Demand Surges as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See Over $900 Million Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs logged $627 million in inflows on Thursday, their fourth straight day of gains, while ether ETFs brought in $307 million across seven funds. Both asset classes are enjoying surging institutional demand and rising trading volumes. Bitcoin ETFs Record $627 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Add $307 Million Momentum in crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/institutional-demand-surges-as-bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-see-over-900-million-inflows/
