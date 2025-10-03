MEXC Exchange
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Bitcoin Hyper’s $20.4M Presale Soars at the Prospect of a US-Europe Bitcoin Reserve Race
Taking President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as an example, Sweden took a step in the same direction, after opposition […] The post Bitcoin Hyper’s $20.4M Presale Soars at the Prospect of a US-Europe Bitcoin Reserve Race appeared first on Coindoo.
HYPER
$0.27529
-5.46%
TRUMP
$7.724
-1.58%
Coindoo
2025/10/03 19:40
Warren Buffett Berkshire Occidental Oxychem
The post Warren Buffett Berkshire Occidental Oxychem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced Thursday it reached a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical unit, OxyChem, for $9.7 billion in cash. The deal marks Berkshire’s largest since 2022, when it paid $11.6 billion for insurer Alleghany. It also comes at a time in which the conglomerate is sitting on $344 billion in cash, near a record for the company. Shares of Occidental fell more than 7% on Thursday following the announcement. Berkshire is already a major investor in Occidental, holding a 28.2% stake as of the end of June. Buffett — who is 95 and stepping down as CEO at the end of the year — has said he wouldn’t take complete control of the Houston-based oil company. OxyChem manufactures water treatment, health care and other commercial chemicals. Occidental said it will use $6.5 billion of the proceeds to pay down debt. Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub said the debt reduction resulting from the deal will enable her company to restart buying back stock. “The problem has been getting our debt down faster, so this resolves the one outstanding issue that I think will now unlock our stock and allow shareholders to feel more comfortable, hopefully, to add to their positions and others to come in,” Hollub said Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “So now we’re going to be able to start our sharing purchase program again. … This is the last step that we needed in our major transformation that we started 10 years ago.” The last time Berkshire did a deal in the chemical space was in 2011, buying Lubrizol for a similar $10 billion figure. “We look forward to welcoming OxyChem as an operating subsidiary within Berkshire,” said Greg Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations at Berkshire, in a press release. Abel, who will succeed Buffett as CEO…
COM
$0.013459
-1.16%
PAID
$0.0191
-0.52%
NEAR
$2.936
-3.61%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:17
$4.3 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Expire Today
The post $4.3 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Expire Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Today, over $4.3 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire, with Bitcoin options valued at $3.36 billion and Ethereum at $974 million. Bitcoin is trading above $120,000, above the key “max pain” level of $115,000, indicating potential market volatility as traders adjust positions. Ethereum’s max pain price is $4,200. This options …
4
$0.16222
-3.97%
PAIN
$1.4397
-0.04%
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 19:16
Crypto LIVE News Updates : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price, XRP Price and More
The post Crypto LIVE News Updates : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price, XRP Price and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin price today roared past $120K, up 1% in 24 hours, driving renewed crypto momentum. ETFs are fueling demand, with U.S. spot products logging $676M inflows Oct 1, while BlackRock’s IBIT nears $94B AUM. Supply remains tight post-halving, amplifying price moves. Altcoins joined the rally: BNB price hit a record $1,111 (+6.3%), and XRP price …
LIVE
$0.01329
+3.34%
XRP
$2.9577
-2.98%
MORE
$0.07105
-1.20%
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 19:15
XRP Price Could Hit $170,000, Analyst Rejects Traditional Models
TLDR A crypto analyst predicts that XRP could reach a price of $170,000 per token, rejecting traditional valuation models. The analyst argues that conventional financial metrics like market capitalization no longer apply to digital assets like XRP. XRP’s value is seen as inevitable in the shifting global financial system, which is rapidly transitioning to digital [...] The post XRP Price Could Hit $170,000, Analyst Rejects Traditional Models appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.9577
-2.98%
TOKEN
$0.01316
-1.27%
LIKE
$0.010198
-16.29%
Coincentral
2025/10/03 19:05
Tino Livramento To Miss Eight Weeks With Knee Injury
The post Tino Livramento To Miss Eight Weeks With Knee Injury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Tino Livramento of Newcastle United is consoled by teammate Dan Burn following an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James’ Park on September 28, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento will be out for eight weeks with a knee ligament injury, Eddie Howe has confirmed. Livramento, 22, was forced off in the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal last Sunday and missed the 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday. Howe said it will be tough to miss such a vital member of his squad for a while. “He went to see a specialist, the scan initially looked better than we thought it was. The specialist confirmed it is an eight-week injury, which is a blow for us with the number of games we have in that period. It is a ligament injury and it will take time to recover.” The former Chelsea defender suffered a more serious knee injury at Southampton before joining Newcastle in the summer of 2023, and there had been fears of as similar prognosis. But Howe is hoping to welcome two other defenders back into the fold. Fabian Schar has been out for a number of weeks due to concussion protocols, while Lewis Hall is still managing his recovery from a broken foot suffered back in February. Hall’s return to full fitness is a welcome boost in the wake of the Livramento news. In his absence, the England international, usually a right-back, had deputized excellently at left-back and Howe will hope Hall can find his form again quickly. Dan Burn has filled in at left-back against both Arsenal and Union. “Fab has been good, of…
COM
$0.013459
-1.16%
PHOTO
$0.36
-31.97%
1
$0.007939
+21.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:59
At Just $0.026, Here’s Why Many Investors Have BlockchainFX As The Better Crypto To Buy Over Shiba Inu And Cardano
At $0.026, BlockchainFX presale is outpacing Shiba Inu and Cardano with $8.5M+ raised, staking rewards, a super app, and an exclusive BFX Visa Card.
HERE
$0.00024
-9.43%
WHY
$0.00000002974
-8.18%
SHIBA
$0.000000000606
+11.80%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 18:54
Whales Pour $1.5 Billion into XRP, Still Earning $8,700 a Day in Bear Market Test
On October 3, 2025, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant development. Whale investors increased their holdings of XRP by over 510 million tokens in just a few days, representing approximately $1.54 billion at current prices. This massive influx of capital demonstrates strong institutional and large-holder confidence in XRP at this key price level. Simultaneously, short-term […] Continue Reading: Whales Pour $1.5 Billion into XRP, Still Earning $8,700 a Day in Bear Market Test
1
$0.007939
+21.98%
XRP
$2.9577
-2.98%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:51
Melania Trump Promotes MELANIA Coin Again After Months of Silence
TLDR Melania Trump recently revived her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin with a new AI-generated video after months of inactivity. The post triggered a brief price spike, with the MELANIA token rising from $0.16 to $0.19 before stabilizing at $0.18. Blockchain analysts raised concerns about the transparency of the MELANIA project, particularly regarding $10 million in [...] The post Melania Trump Promotes MELANIA Coin Again After Months of Silence appeared first on CoinCentral.
MELANIA
$0.1789
-2.93%
TRUMP
$7.724
-1.58%
MEME
$0.002444
-4.49%
Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:49
$14.7 Billion Bitcoin Longs at Risk as Price Holds $120,000, Ripple Reveals XRP Privacy Roadmap, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 11% October Rally: Morning Crypto Market Report
This morning on crypto market: Bitcoin's $14.7 billion liquidation wall revealed, Ripple pushes XRP privacy narrative and October breakout play emerges for SHIB meme coin
XRP
$2.9577
-2.98%
SHIBA
$0.000000000606
+11.80%
SHIB
$0.00001237
-2.21%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:45
