Crypto Wallets and Canadian iGaming: The Blockchain Bet Reshaping Online Casinos
Crypto wallets are reshaping Canada’s iGaming payments, balancing speed, compliance, and trust. Explore how wallets, stablecoins, and UX define the future.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 19:45
Near Foundation Unveils Digital Twin to Represent DAO Members
Near Foundation launches digital twin system to represent DAO members, aiming to boost voter participation and ensure fairer, faster decision-making in governance. Digital twin will complement, not replace, human oversight, providing guidance, summaries, and reminders. The Near Foundation is set to introduce a digital twin system to improve governance in its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 19:43
Discover How to Spot Early Crypto Gems in 2025 for Big Profits
In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, identifying truly promising projects amidst the flood of new launches is challenging. Investors and enthusiasts need to look beyond hype, focusing on tangible signs of progress, security, and real usage. This guide highlights five practical checks — from the teams shipping code to liquidity, token [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 19:40
U.S. Laws, ETFs Drive Market Higher
The post U.S. Laws, ETFs Drive Market Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. laws reshape crypto with stablecoin and market oversight clarity. Institutions boost Bitcoin and Ethereum as ETFs drive long-term holding. DeFi, stablecoins, and altcoins expand with record activity and adoption. The third quarter of 2025 marked a turning point: cryptocurrency became more deeply embedded in the global financial system. The shift was fueled by the first U.S. federal laws governing digital assets, which provided long-sought clarity on stablecoins and market oversight. Crypto Market Recap: Q3 2025 Q3 2025 marked a historic milestone: crypto became part of the global financial system, reshaping the industry’s dynamics. Read the key events shaping today’s market 👇https://t.co/KOouYS9vtT — CryptoRank.io (@CryptoRank_io) October 2, 2025 The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July, introduced the first clear regulations for stablecoins. Under the new rules, issuers must hold reserves in cash or short-term Treasury securities, publish monthly disclosures, and undergo annual audits when issuing at scale. Oversight now falls under the banking system, with insured depositories and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency supervising compliance. As a result, stablecoin supply expanded quickly, which added liquidity to decentralized finance and supported upward momentum in crypto markets. Related: DeFi Tops Crypto Sectors With 44.6% YTD Gains as RWAs and Stablecoins Follow Close At the same time, the House passed the CLARITY Act, which is now awaiting Senate approval. The bill aims to resolve jurisdictional disputes by assigning Bitcoin and Ethereum to the CFTC, while the SEC maintains control over securities-like offerings. Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act blocked the Federal Reserve from using a retail central bank digital currency, signaling that privately issued stablecoins will remain central to the digital dollar model. Institutions Drive Bitcoin and Ethereum Growth Market performance during the quarter displayed the effects of these legal changes. The S&P 500, gold, and Bitcoin all set fresh highs,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:22
3 Best Cryptos To Buy: Investors Eye BlockchainFX as the Star Heading Into 2025
BlockchainFX leads 2025’s best cryptos to buy list with $8.6M+ raised, staking rewards, Visa card perks, and growth forecasts rivaling top altcoins.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 18:59
Standard Chartered Predicts Bitcoin’s New All-Time High This Week
The post Standard Chartered Predicts Bitcoin’s New All-Time High This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Standard Chartered, managing $850 billion in assets, forecasts that Bitcoin will reach a new all-time high within the next week. This optimistic outlook is supported by strong market momentum and growing institutional interest. The bank also projects Bitcoin could hit $200,000 by the end of 2025, signaling confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term growth and adoption. Investors are watching closely as Bitcoin continues its upward trend.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:59
BNB Hits All-Time High as Network Upgrades and Short Squeeze Fuel Rally
BNB led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies amid reduced transaction fees and rising institutional interest.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:56
Market Awaits XRP ETF Decision, DEAL Mining Provides More Options with AI Cloud Computing Power
The DEAL Mining platform relies on an AI computing power scheduling system and green energy mining farms to ensure stable and sustainable profits even in the face of market fluctuations.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:54
Trump’s Potential Tariff Dividend May Boost Altcoin Investments
Trump's tariff payoff could drive increased altcoin investments. Potential dividends and rate cuts may ease budget constraints. Continue Reading:Trump’s Potential Tariff Dividend May Boost Altcoin Investments The post Trump’s Potential Tariff Dividend May Boost Altcoin Investments appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:47
Melania Trump creëert controverse met nieuwe AI crypto video
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Een opvallende video van Melania Trump zorgt opnieuw voor opschudding binnen de crypto gemeenschap. Het fragment, waarin de voormalig first lady in een futuristisch decor verschijnt, roept vragen op over de rol van AI in digitale campagnes en de link met memecoins die eerder dit jaar al voor opschudding zorgden. AI video wekt vragen op Op X deelde Melania een korte clip waarin een AI versie van haarzelf plotseling in een wolkenkrabber lijkt te verschijnen, mogelijk de Trump Tower. Zonder een woord te zeggen kijkt ze de camera in, waarna de tekst “Into The Future” verschijnt. De video werd gedeeld via een account dat eerder betrokken was bij de promotie van de Melania meme (MELANIA) coin en wekt vooral vragen op onder de crypto gemeenschap en critici. Wordt AI straks gebruikt om nietswetende beleggers te misleiden in crypto memo’s? Into The Future@TrueMELANIAmeme https://t.co/eles222J1r — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) October 1, 2025 Het gebruik van AI video’s is niet nieuw binnen de Trump familie. De Amerikaanse president heeft zelf meerdere malen al AI video’s ingezet en gedeeld op zijn eigen X kanaal, wat vaker tot ophef heeft geleid. Zo deelde Trump een post met hemzelf verkleed als paus en bekritiseerd hij openlijk de leider van de Democraten in het Huis van Afgevaardigden, Hakeem Jeffries, en plaatst hij een AI afbeelden van Jeffries met een sombrero en snor. Hoewel de AI video geen directe link legt met de munt, valt de timing op: juist nu maakt de Melania memecoin een bescheiden herstel door. De Melania memecoin verloor sinds de lancering bijna 98% van zijn waarde, maar maakte de afgelopen week een bescheiden herstel door van +9,9%. De koers staat nu op $0,1807, nog altijd ver verwijderd van de piek van $13,05. Ook de officiële Trump memecoin (TRUMP) steeg licht, met +1,1% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Tot dusver lijken de AI video’s dus nauwelijks koersbewegingen te veroorzaken. Crypto scams en politieke inmenging in memecoins is zorgwekkend Het gebruik van AI in combinatie met crypto munten roept zorgen op. Zo waren memecoins dit jaar het toneel voor scams. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan het Libra (LIBRA) schandaal, een crypto munt dat werd gepromoot door de Argentijnse president Javier Milei en dat plots een rug pull bleek te zijn. Beleggers in de token verloren vrijwel al hun geld. Daarnaast hebben investeerders miljarden dollars zien verdampen in andere memecoin beleggingen, zo verloor de TRUMP memecoin alleen al ruim $7 miljard aan waarde sinds begin dit jaar. Ook is de politieke inmenging van Donald & Melania Trump in de memecoin markt zorgelijk. Zo stappen onwetende beleggers massaal in de memecoins van de Amerikaanse president en de First Lady terwijl de grootste hoeveelheid van de munten is in handen van Trump en Melania zelf. Beiden verdienen ze dus miljoenen dollars aan de handel van hun memecoin en gebruiken ze hun politieke platform en bekendheid om de tokens te hypen. Politici en economen hebben al vaak kritiek geuit, zo gaf de bekende goud bull Peter Schiff aan dat het illegaal moet zijn voor de president van de Verenigde Staten om zijn eigen memecoin te gebruiken als politiek middel. Zo kunnen de munten gekocht worden om een etentje met de president te krijgen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Melania Trump creëert controverse met nieuwe AI crypto video is geschreven door Thomas van Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 18:46
