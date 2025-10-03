MEXC Exchange
Turn $800 into $160,000 With These 2 Cryptos Expected to Grow Bigger Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) By 2026
The post Turn $800 into $160,000 With These 2 Cryptos Expected to Grow Bigger Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) By 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) and Solana (SOL) are two cryptocurrencies poised to attract significant investor interest in 2025 and are projected to outgrow Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by 2026. This is the in-depth view of how an $800 investment in these tokens would possibly transform into $160,000, supported with the facts, presale information, and good technical …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 19:35
Best Crypto to Buy: Will Solana (SOL) Skyrocket Past $300 in the Uptober Rally, or Will This Viral Altcoin Dominate Q4 2025 Gains?
With October now well underway, cryptocurrency traders are filled with anticipation on whether Solana (SOL) can be the beneficiary of the anticipated “Uptober” bull run and cross the $300 level, fueled by rising institutional demand coupled with the upcoming Firedancer update. While SOL is hopeful, market focus is quickly turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 19:30
Walmart's fintech subsidiary OnePay plans to launch crypto trading services this year, initially supporting BTC and ETH.
PANews reported on October 3rd that OnePay, a fintech company controlled by retail giant Walmart, plans to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody services on its mobile app later this year, according to CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter. The service will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with the technology partner being the startup Zerohash.
PANews
2025/10/03 19:16
VCs pour record $192.7B into AI startups in 2025
Venture capital funding for AI startups has surged dramatically this year, and has crossed $190 billion globally year-to-date as of the end of Q3, according to available data. It marks the first time the AI sector has captured over 50% of VC dollars in a single year. However, observers have warned about a potential “hype […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 19:15
Rothschild upgrades Coinbase to "buy" with price target raised to $320
PANews reported on October 3 that according to CNBC, investment bank Rothschild & Co. has raised the stock rating of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) from "neutral" to "buy" and raised its target price to $320. Rothschild cited in the report that the upgrade was primarily due to its optimistic outlook on the accelerating application and adoption of cryptocurrencies in traditional finance. Analysts believe that with increasing institutional demand and the development of trends such as tokenization, Coinbase, as a regulated industry leader, will be a major beneficiary of this trend.
PANews
2025/10/03 19:14
Bitcoin Should Be Treated Like Gold and Oil, According to Ray Dalio
Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, says Bitcoin’s scarcity and its acceptance as a store of value put […] The post Bitcoin Should Be Treated Like Gold and Oil, According to Ray Dalio appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 19:05
Cronos Teams Up With Morpho and Crypto.com to Power New DeFi Lending Markets
The partnership will introduce lending and borrowing markets on Cronos, starting with stablecoin vaults backed by wrapped assets such as […] The post Cronos Teams Up With Morpho and Crypto.com to Power New DeFi Lending Markets appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 19:00
Brave browser users surpass 101 million monthly active users
Brave browser users topped 101 million monthly active users on October 3, 2025, with 42 million daily active users.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 18:24
Top 5 Crypto Presales To Watch In 2025: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction
Presales are again the hottest entry point in crypto, giving investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 17:21
Digital Euro: Almaviva and Fabrick will lead the payment revolution in Europe
The ECB entrusts two Italian excellences with the development of the European digital platform
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 17:14
Trendande nyheter
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now