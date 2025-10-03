2025-10-05 Sunday

OVERTAKE Partners with Sui to Revolutionize In-Game Asset Trading

OVERTAKE Partners with Sui to Revolutionize In-Game Asset Trading

The post OVERTAKE Partners with Sui to Revolutionize In-Game Asset Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Oct 01, 2025 13:07 OVERTAKE collaborates with Sui to enhance in-game digital asset trading, tackling inefficiencies and introducing new features for gamers and developers. In a significant move to enhance the digital gaming landscape, OVERTAKE has launched its marketplace on the Sui blockchain, aiming to transform the trading of in-game digital assets. According to the Sui Foundation, this partnership seeks to leverage blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to create a seamless and cost-effective platform for gaming assets. Transforming Gaming Marketplaces The newly launched marketplace will initially support three popular games: Path of Exile 1, Last Epoch, and MapleLand. Alongside this, OVERTAKE introduces ‘TakeShop’, a customizable seller shop, and ‘TakePay’, a payment window allowing transactions in both fiat and cryptocurrencies such as Apple and Google Pay. This initiative aims to address inefficiencies like high fees and settlement restrictions that are prevalent in current web2 gaming experiences. OVERTAKE’s platform aims to cater to the underserved market of in-game digital assets, virtual currencies, and collectibles. By utilizing Sui’s blockchain technology, the platform will eliminate settlement barriers, significantly reduce transaction costs by over 50%, and enhance security. A New Era for In-Game Assets OVERTAKE’s collaboration with Sui is set to simplify the trading, ownership, and monetization of virtual assets. Sui, known for supporting high-volume, trustless transactions, has been a go-to blockchain for next-gen gaming and digital asset economies. By joining forces with Sui, OVERTAKE aims to bring its escrow service fully on-chain, enhancing security and transaction efficiency for users and developers alike. As OVERTAKE integrates its services with Sui, users will benefit from reduced fees and enhanced security features inherent to the Sui blockchain. This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement in the digital asset trading sector, promising a more streamlined and secure experience…
SUI
SUI$3.5691-0.36%
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.584-1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013457-1.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:44
Cardano News: $0.87 In Sight? ETF Re-Listing Boosts Institutional Demand?

Cardano News: $0.87 In Sight? ETF Re-Listing Boosts Institutional Demand?

The post Cardano News: $0.87 In Sight? ETF Re-Listing Boosts Institutional Demand? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Cardano news, ADA saw whale accumulation and institutional signals strengthen in late 2025. Around 70 Million tokens were purchased by large holders, with moderate swings in ADA price. Also, the token returned to a NASDAQ-linked ETF. Analysts said price momentum was also testing a decisive resistance zone. Whale Accumulation Coincides With Sentiment Shift Large ADA transactions increased significantly during the week. Market analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales accumulated roughly 70 Million ADA. This activity aligned with moderate price swings and suggested that larger investors were preparing for potential upside. Whale buying often indicated confidence among long-term holders. Analysts noted that a wave of such purchases frequently preceded breakouts. Traders viewed the activity as an early sign that accumulation might create a stronger floor for price action. Market sentiment also turned more constructive. Social metrics and trading flows pointed to higher optimism compared to earlier in the quarter. Analysts said this improvement was connected directly to increased whale transactions. Whales bought 70M $ADA this week. | Source: Ali Martinez, X Cardano News: ETF Re-Listing Revived Institutional Access Cardano was re-added to the Hashdex NASDAQ Crypto Index U.S. ETF after its earlier removal. The prior delisting came during regulatory uncertainty. However, in recent Cardano news, the new decision reflected a shift in compliance treatment. Analysts said reinstatement gave institutions an additional channel to gain exposure to ADA. Institutional access through index funds or ETFs was often considered an important driver of liquidity. Analysts explained that inclusion in such vehicles could expand reach beyond retail markets. They also noted that re-listing increased credibility in the eyes of risk-averse investors. Speculation grew that a dedicated ADA ETF might eventually follow. While no such product had been confirmed, analysts said the precedent of single-asset funds for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) made this…
Cardano
ADA$0.8413-3.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01314-1.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:37
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:34
OnePay to add Bitcoin and Ether trading with Zerohash’s help

OnePay to add Bitcoin and Ether trading with Zerohash’s help

The post OnePay to add Bitcoin and Ether trading with Zerohash’s help appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways OnePay, a Walmart-backed fintech app, will support Bitcoin and Ether trading. The service launch will be enabled by a partnership with Zerohash, a crypto infrastructure provider. OnePay, a fintech app backed by Walmart, will add Bitcoin and Ether trading capabilities through a partnership with Zerohash, a crypto infrastructure provider. The integration may enable crypto-to-cash conversions as part of OnePay’s expansion into an everything app model. Zerohash specializes in providing on-chain custody and gasless trading features for consumer applications. The partnership aligns with OnePay’s broader push toward comprehensive financial services that combine trading, custody, and purchases in one platform. Walmart has been advancing blockchain applications, including patents for decentralized storage and virtual goods. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/onepay-bitcoin-ether-trading-zerohash/
RWAX
APP$0.001937-4.76%
MAY
MAY$0.03919-0.80%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:19
Ethereum Price Prediction; Litecoin Latest News & Which Crypto Could Rally 2,000% This Week

Ethereum Price Prediction; Litecoin Latest News & Which Crypto Could Rally 2,000% This Week

Ethereum eyes $5K, Litecoin pushes $140, but Remittix steals the spotlight with $26.8M raised, CEX listings and 2,000% rally potential in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 20:10
AI startups lead 2025 VC funding, up to $192.7B already

AI startups lead 2025 VC funding, up to $192.7B already

The post AI startups lead 2025 VC funding, up to $192.7B already appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venture capital funding for AI startups has surged dramatically this year, and has crossed $190 billion globally year-to-date as of the end of Q3, according to available data.  It marks the first time the AI sector has captured over 50% of VC dollars in a single year. However, observers have warned about a potential “hype bubble” that could cause problems later.  Venture capitalists are spending billions, but mostly on funding AI  In the US, which is the world’s largest market, AI startups attracted over 60% of the $250.2 billion in VC funding, confirming the sector’s dominance. Globally, VCs have invested $192.7 billion into AI startups so far this year, setting new global records and making 2025 more likely to be the first year in which more than half of total VC dollars were skewed toward the AI industry, according to data provider PitchBook. The majority of this capital has gone directly to emerging startups like Anthropic and xAI, which both secured billions in funding this quarter, while some lesser-known startups struggled. This was even more so for companies not AI-focused.  “Everywhere we look, the market is bifurcated,” Kyle Sanford, a PitchBook director of research, said. “You’re in AI, or you’re not. You’re a big firm, or you’re not.” While the growth in AI funding is proof of how enthusiastic investors are about its potential, the “bifurcated” market Sanford described has become a growing concern, as it means firms and startups that are not deeply embedded in AI will struggle to attract capital.  Already, the data shows that this year, the total number of companies to secure venture funding globally in 2025 may turn out to be the lowest witnessed in years, and so is the number of venture firms raising new funds.  About 30% of all VC deals in 2025…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:05
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:59
BlackRock’s $24 billion Bitcoin flywheel is moving BTC liquidity with 800% growth

BlackRock’s $24 billion Bitcoin flywheel is moving BTC liquidity with 800% growth

The post BlackRock’s $24 billion Bitcoin flywheel is moving BTC liquidity with 800% growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has taken in $23.8 billion in net inflows this year, while the firm’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, has expanded roughly 800 percent over 18 months. IBIT’s 2025 haul places it among the largest asset gatherers in the ETF market. Daily flow prints remain the fastest way to track whether that bid is building or fading across U.S. trading hours, where Bitcoin market depth has concentrated since spot ETFs launched. The immediate question is how sustained ETF allocation interacts with Bitcoin’s post-halving issuance. Current supply is near 450 BTC per day, which reflects 3.125 BTC per block at roughly 144 blocks per day. That issuance has fixed the supply side at a narrow trickle relative to large capital pipes. As $24 billion arrived over roughly 275 days, the run rate is about $87 million daily. At $90,000 per BTC, that equates to about 970 BTC of implied daily demand, at $120,000, about 725 BTC per day, and at $130,000, about 670 BTC per day. Even the higher price points leave IBIT’s 2025 average above fresh issuance, and that excludes flows into other spot ETFs that also source coins from the same pool of circulating supply. Price per BTC IBIT inflow/day Implied BTC/day New supply/day Coverage ratio (BTC demand ÷ supply) $90,000 $87,000,000 ~970 ~450 ~2.2× $120,000 $87,000,000 ~725 ~450 ~1.6× $130,000 $87,000,000 ~670 ~450 ~1.5× Flow is not the only determinant of returns, and day-to-day tape action can deviate from a simple supply-absorption model. The statistical relationship between daily ETF net flows and Bitcoin returns is modest, with an R² near 0.32. Liquidity has migrated toward U.S. hours as market depth on U.S. venues increased after ETF approval. This pattern helps explain why the spot tape and spreads often respond fastest around the Wall Street close,…
Bitcoin
BTC$122,233.01-0.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004278-0.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:58
BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05

BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05

The post BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News What if you could go back and buy the next big crypto before its listing doubled in value? That’s the question every investor asks in Uptober, especially with presales heating up. While established tokens like BNB are climbing on macroeconomic catalysts, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto to buy now, offering real-world utility and the type of ROI projections investors dream about. BNB is holding strong above $1,050 after its breakout rally, fueled by Fed rate cut expectations and ecosystem upgrades. Meanwhile, BlockchainFX is offering presale buyers immediate rewards, dual staking benefits, and the vision of becoming the next meme coin with mainstream adoption. This article will cover the developments and updates of all coins: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and BNB. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Super App Utility Meets Daily Rewards BlockchainFX ($BFX) isn’t just another meme token chasing hype. It’s the first crypto-native super app, built to unify over 500 assets ,  including crypto, meme coins, stocks, forex, ETFs, futures, and bonds ,  under one platform. For investors asking “what crypto to buy now,” $BFX delivers both utility and speculation. Its earn while others trade model makes it stand out. Every transaction, whether in Bitcoin or equities, generates USDT rewards for $BFX holders, even during the presale. On top of that, its dual rewards system redistributes up to 70% of trading fees daily across both $BFX and USDT. This structure creates stability for long-term holders and gives BlockchainFX a seat among the best cryptos to own before the next bull run. BlockchainFX Presale: ROI Numbers That Speak Volumes BlockchainFX is structured for sustainable growth. Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens, it features a deflationary model where unsold tokens will be burned and liquidity locked post-launch. The presale is live at $0.026, with a…
Binance Coin
BNB$1,150.71-2.44%
1
1$0.00793+21.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:53
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:47
