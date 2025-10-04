2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

EF Converts ETH to Stablecoins Amid Treasury Overhaul

The post EF Converts ETH to Stablecoins Amid Treasury Overhaul appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Foundation converts 1,000 ETH via CoWSwap to fund research and ecosystem grants. Leadership restructuring and paused grants mark EF’s internal shift toward efficient operations. Ethereum retains 68% of DeFi market share, exceeding $100B in total value locked. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has disclosed plans to convert 1,000 ETH, valued at approximately $4.51 million, into stablecoins. The proceeds will be directed toward research funding, grants, and ecosystem donations. The conversion will be completed through the decentralized exchange CoWSwap, utilizing a Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) mechanism to prevent market disruption and support the foundation’s DeFi-focused operations. According to the announcement, the sale aligns with EF’s long-term strategy to strike a balance between treasury stability and participation in decentralized finance. While the foundation did not disclose the specific stablecoins to be received, it noted that the transaction would highlight DeFi’s role in institutional fund management. The sale follows an earlier internal proposal to convert 10,000 ETH in September, revealing a more gradual approach to diversifying the foundation’s holdings. The new transaction will occur through CoWSwap, confirming EF’s intent to favor decentralized liquidity solutions over centralized exchanges. EF affirms that its treasury policy focuses on protecting financial reserves from market volatility while ensuring steady support for ongoing ecosystem initiatives. The foundation plans to utilize the stablecoin reserves to support research programs and grants, thereby mitigating its exposure to fluctuations in Ethereum’s price. Related: The Ethereum Foundation Is Rebuilding Its Core with ZK-Proof Technology Operational Adjustments and Leadership Changes The stablecoin sale coincides with internal restructuring within the Ethereum Foundation. In April, EF appointed Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz K. Stańczak as co-executive directors, marking a shift toward a dual-leadership framework. In June, the foundation further reorganized its staff and development teams to enhance operational efficiency and funding allocation. EF also temporarily paused its open…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:40
Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Which Meme Coin Will Take the Crown from Dogecoin (DOGE)?

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Which Meme Coin Will Take the Crown from Dogecoin (DOGE)? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has been the face of meme coins for a long time. From Elon Musk tweets to a robust community, DOGE has managed to stay alive. But in 2025, things appear slightly different. Will Shiba Inu keep pursuing Dogecoin, or will new contender Little Pepe pass them both by? Dogecoin (DOGE): Still the Benchmark Dogecoin is trading just above $0.2452, up 10.63% over the past week. That steady climb shows why DOGE still matters: it has the liquidity, the listings, and the recognition that few meme tokens can match. Analysts see its price grinding higher into year-end, supported by altcoin momentum and ETF launches in the U.S. But here’s the thing: DOGE is no longer a scrappy underdog. With a market cap already in the tens of billions, turning $100 into $10,000 here is nearly impossible. It’s the Bitcoin of meme coins: reliable, liquid, and still iconic, but its days of 1,000× gains are behind it. Shiba Inu (SHIB): Big Name, Slowing Engine Shiba Inu sits at $0.00001349 with a market cap of $7.6 billion. It’s clawed back momentum with a 3.98% monthly surge, and analysts project a further 9.26% weekly gain to $0.00001418. Token burns and the expansion of Shibarium, its Layer-2 solution, keep the ecosystem alive. That said, SHIB’s size is also its weakness. Even with whales accumulating another 62 billion tokens, growth projections hover in the 400%–500% range, which is impressive but pales in comparison to what early buyers saw in 2021. SHIB is in the odd position of being too big to vanish, but too large to repeat its breakout magic. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The New Challenger SHIB grew on pure hype, but LILPEPE comes with real infrastructure. The project is building an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 network designed for meme tokens, with near-zero fees, sniper-bot resistance, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 437 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on October 4th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $437 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $227 million in long positions and $210 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $185 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $68.3325 million.
PANews2025/10/04 23:30
SHIB News: Early Shiba Inu Investors Could See Similar Returns With This New Altcoin

Some are already calling it the next big altcoin of 2025, one that could mirror the type of returns early […] The post SHIB News: Early Shiba Inu Investors Could See Similar Returns With This New Altcoin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 23:25
Analysts Predict The Remittix Presale Could Bring Early Investors Similar Returns To ETH ICO Back In 2014

Analysts compare the Remittix presale at $0.113 to Ethereum’s 2014 ICO, with $27M raised, CertiK audit, and live wallet, tipping RTX as a potential 10,000x play.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 23:10
How OctaFX washed $90m through crypto, shell firms

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a transcontinental money laundering operation centered on the illegal trading platform OctaFX.
Crypto.news2025/10/04 23:00
Pine Analytics Releases Analysis of Flying Tulip's Fundraising and Mechanism

PANews reported on October 4th that Pine Analytics released an analysis of the fundraising and mechanisms for the Flying Tulip smart trading protocol . The report stated that Flying Tulip intends to raise $1 billion, with 10 FT tokens for every dollar (initial price $0.10). Any shortfall will be proportionally reduced. Funding assets include USDC, USDT, USDS, USDDe, ETH, SOL, AVAX, and S. Original subscribers will receive a transferable NFT wrapped in a FT token and a redemption PUT. The FT token remains in the NFT and can be redeemed for an amount equal to the invested assets; withdrawing the token forfeit the PUT. The annualized return on the raised assets is expected to be approximately $44.27 million, with priority for the repurchase and destruction of FT tokens, covering approximately $500,000 in OpEx. The team and foundation will not pre-allocate funds; instead, they will receive funds from repurchased FT tokens in a 40:20:20:20 ratio from protocol revenue. Related reading: AC's new work FlyingTulip: Wants to use DeFi Treasury bond income to "raise" an exchange giant
PANews2025/10/04 22:52
XRP slides below $3: How low can the price go next?

Over $500 million in short liquidation pools sit between $2.89 and $2.73, putting XRP at risk of a sharp sell-off if the $3 support is not reclaimed. Key takeaways: XRP risks a 15% drop toward $2.60 if it loses the $3 support.Over $500M in long liquidations below $3 could accelerate the sell-off.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/04 22:31
Value Locked in DeFi Is Climbing Fast: Can Protocols Break the 2021 All-Time High?

With the crypto economy vaulting past the $4 trillion milestone, the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) is stacking higher by the day. TVL needs just a 7.04% lift to outshine the all-time peak set back in November 2021. DeFi Titans Push Toward 2021 Record In the last 24 hours, defillama.com stats show […]
Coinstats2025/10/04 22:30
XRP Ledger: Ripple Exec Reveals Institutional Playbook

RippleX product director unveils next phase for XRP Ledger
Coinstats2025/10/04 22:26
