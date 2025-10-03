2025-10-05 Sunday

Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection

Cryptodaily2025/10/03 20:35
Grupo Avalon Backs Avalon X (AVLX): A Real Estate-Crypto Hybrid to Challenge Ethereum (ETH)

The altcoin market shows mixed performance to arrive. While Ethereum’s significant rally gave investors some relief, only a handful of other altcoins have performed decently to be called contenders in the race for the best altcoins to invest in 2025.  One real estate tokenization crypto attempting to join the next big crypto 2025 league is […] The post Grupo Avalon Backs Avalon X (AVLX): A Real Estate-Crypto Hybrid to Challenge Ethereum (ETH) appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 20:30
Vitalik Buterin Joins Xiao Feng to Accelerate Ethereum’s Application Era

TLDR Vitalik Buterin and Xiao Feng co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild to foster collaboration within the Ethereum ecosystem. The guild aims to move Ethereum from an infrastructure phase to an application-driven era. The initiative is based on the Shanhaiwoo experiment, which focused on cross-disciplinary work in AI, crypto, and public goods. Vitalik Buterin and Xiao [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Joins Xiao Feng to Accelerate Ethereum’s Application Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 20:11
XRP and Solana ETF Buzz Builds: Price Prediction Momentum Ahead of SEC Decision

The crypto space is buzzing as the XRP ETF and Solana ETF filings move toward their final review stages. With deadlines fast approaching, traders are watching closely. Alongside this, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing quiet but growing attention, making some believe it could rival the gains expected in XRP and Solana. XRP ETF Countdown and Price […] Continue Reading: XRP and Solana ETF Buzz Builds: Price Prediction Momentum Ahead of SEC Decision
Coinstats2025/10/03 20:00
Massive Wave of Liquidity Flowing Into XRP From RLUSD?

RLUSD surge boosts XRP liquidity, driving massive market activity. XRP sees increased burn rate as RLUSD adoption accelerates. RLUSD’s rapid growth fuels XRP’s liquidity, strengthening its position. A significant surge in liquidity is currently flowing into the XRP ecosystem, driven by the growing adoption of RLUSD. According to a recent post by X Finance Bull, RLUSD’s total value has reached $789.31 million, with over $4 billion in transfers taking place in the past month alone. This growing activity points to RLUSD’s pivotal role in the broader crypto landscape, especially in relation to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The increasing transfer volume is a clear indicator of RLUSD’s growing influence. Monthly transfer volume has skyrocketed to $4.39 billion, highlighting RLUSD’s fast-paced adoption. More notable is the surge in active users, with 4,386 monthly active addresses now engaging with the stablecoin. These figures underscore the steady increase in demand for RLUSD, which is, in turn, contributing to XRP’s ongoing burn mechanism. As X Finance Bull mentions, “Every transaction on XRPL burns XRP,” signifying the direct impact RLUSD has on XRP’s value proposition. Also Read: XRP Finally Crosses $3 – Here’s Why the Price Is Up Today Each transaction on XRPL involving RLUSD leads to the burning of XRP, further strengthening the digital asset’s value. As this wave of liquidity grows, it could provide significant long-term benefits to XRP, including an enhanced burn rate and greater market stability. The RLUSD effect seems poised to provide XRP with more use cases, making it even more integral to the crypto ecosystem. $RLUSD is unleashing a massive wave of liquidity onto $XRP, and no one’s ready for how big this gets Over $4B transferred in the last 30 days. One of the fastest-growing stablecoins in the industry Remember this: Every transaction on XRPL burns XRP. Every wave of adoption… pic.twitter.com/4TGrUmSdGW — X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) October 2, 2025 RLUSD’s Growing Impact on XRP’s Liquidity Landscape RLUSD’s growth trajectory suggests a new phase of liquidity influx into the XRP ecosystem. The rising transaction volumes and growing number of active addresses signal that RLUSD is becoming a central player within the XRPL environment. The constant flow of RLUSD transactions is expected to significantly affect XRP’s liquidity, making it more resilient and scalable as demand for both assets grows. X Finance Bull noted that “Every wave of adoption strengthens it,” highlighting the ongoing expansion of both RLUSD and XRP. In addition, the ripple effects of RLUSD’s success could help position XRP as a more viable digital asset for institutional and retail adoption alike. This growing liquidity could unlock new use cases and partnerships for XRP, further entrenching it within the digital finance sector. The rise of RLUSD isn’t just about increased transaction volumes—it represents a shift in how liquidity is moving within the crypto space. With over $4 billion flowing through RLUSD in just 30 days, its impact on XRP’s burn rate and overall liquidity profile is undeniable. RLUSD’s surge in adoption is creating a wave of liquidity that could redefine XRP’s role in the market. As RLUSD continues to gain momentum, the ongoing burn of XRP and the growing use of RLUSD on XRPL will likely strengthen XRP’s position, making it more powerful in the face of future competition. Also Read: Egrag Crypto to XRP Holders: ‘You Will Make So Much Money and Beg to Stop’ When This Happens The post Massive Wave of Liquidity Flowing Into XRP From RLUSD? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:56
Cronos (CRO) Partners with Morpho and Crypto.com to Enhance DeFi Lending and Tokenization

The post Cronos (CRO) Partners with Morpho and Crypto.com to Enhance DeFi Lending and Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 01, 2025 12:24 Cronos (CRO), Morpho, and Crypto.com are collaborating to expand DeFi lending and tokenization on the Cronos network, aiming to integrate Morpho Vaults and explore new collateral types. Cronos (CRO), in collaboration with Morpho and Crypto.com, has announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and expanding tokenization opportunities on the Cronos network. This collaboration is set to introduce advanced lending and borrowing functionalities, thereby scaling the reach of DeFi to millions of users globally, according to Cronos. Integration of Morpho Vaults The partnership will facilitate the integration of Morpho Vaults into Crypto.com’s offerings, initially planned for earlier this year. This integration will extend Morpho’s capital-efficient lending beyond Ethereum, introducing new collateral types and tokenization use cases within the Cronos ecosystem. The first Morpho Vaults on the Cronos network are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, offering users the ability to borrow against their holdings or supply assets to earn interest with dynamically adjusting rates based on market demand. Enhancing User Access By embedding Morpho into the Crypto.com App and Exchange, the collaboration aims to make Morpho’s lending markets accessible to a vast user base, significantly boosting on-chain activity. The partnership also explores the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral, reflecting a shared vision to bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets, thereby expanding access to tokenized assets. Advancements in Cronos Network This initiative aligns with Cronos’ 2025–2026 roadmap, which positions the network as a preferred blockchain for institutions through tokenization, AI integration, and global distribution. Recent network upgrades have significantly improved efficiency, cutting gas fees by tenfold and reducing block times to under one second, thereby increasing daily transactions by 400%. Statements from Key Executives Mirko Zhao, Head of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:48
Is BlockchainFX the Best Crypto Presale for 2025? Analysts See 100x Gains Over Polkadot and Hyperliquid

BlockchainFX is turning heads in 2025, and analysts say it could be the best crypto presale investors will see this year. With over $8.6M already raised, more than 12,300 participants onboard, and a presale price of just $0.026, BlockchainFX has quickly outshined established names like Polkadot and new players such as Hyperliquid. What makes this
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:45
Will the SEC Grant the Long-awaited Staking Approval for Ethereum (ETH)? VanEck Makes a Significant Move!

While the SEC postpones its decisions on altcoin ETFs, VanEck has officially filed for and registered the Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. Continue Reading: Will the SEC Grant the Long-awaited Staking Approval for Ethereum (ETH)? VanEck Makes a Significant Move!
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:41
“All Currency” Will Become Stablecoins By 2030, Says Tether Co-Founder Reeve Collins

The BNB price surged 5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,087.26 as of 3:48 a.m. on trading volume that rose 43% to [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/03 17:02
Value Of Strategy’s Bitcoin Exceeds Global Banks And GDP Of Some Nations As BTC Tops $120K

The BNB price surged 5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,087.26 as of 3:48 a.m. on trading volume that rose 43% to [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/03 15:21
Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now