2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction

The post BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Gain Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Presales are again the hottest entry point in crypto, giving investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens hit exchanges. 2025 is packed with presale activity, but only a few projects stand out. BlockDAG grabbed headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is drawing meme attention with staking and a live demo exchange, and Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring distinct angles. Together, these names form the short list of presales worth watching now. BlockDAG: Record Presales Reshaping 2025 BlockDAG is altering the presale playbook. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it has momentum most competitors only dream of. The current price is $0.0013, but that is unlikely to stay. With a confirmed exchange debut at $0.05, today’s buyers lock in a projected 3,746% ROI at listing. Some analysts even suggest a $1 long‑term target. The ecosystem shows real activity: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add the Awakening Testnet launch, and BlockDAG’s infrastructure looks like more than just hype. Still, while BlockDAG impresses on scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and culture. At $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-driven upside, 225% staking rewards, and a narrative tied to the Pepe legacy appealing to a different investor profile. Bitcoin Hyper: Extending Bitcoin With High‑Speed Layers Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It positions itself as a high-speed Layer‑2 for Bitcoin, combining zk‑rollups with Solana‑style throughput. Backers currently earn 72–76% APY, and the roadmap includes DeFi integrations and smart contract support. Analysts argue Hyper could deliver 100× returns if execution and adoption align. However, competition from established Layer‑2 solutions is fierce, and adoption is not guaranteed. By contrast, Pepeto already offers a live demo exchange…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:42
Can Bitcoin Maintain Its Momentum Above $120,000?

The post Can Bitcoin Maintain Its Momentum Above $120,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin‘s price continues to climb, surpassing the formidable $120,000 barrier, a move that has left market participants divided. While some traders are increasing their short bets, potentially setting the stage for a short squeeze that could propel prices even higher, altcoins are experiencing a quieter but steady ascension. Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Maintain Its Momentum Above $120,000? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-bitcoin-maintain-its-momentum-above-120000
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:41
Bitcoin Could Surge to 165,000 as Gold Comparison Sparks Interest

The post Bitcoin Could Surge to 165,000 as Gold Comparison Sparks Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Bitcoin ETF inflows signal growing investor confidence Gold remains strong but may drive investors to Bitcoin Theoretical Bitcoin value hits 165000 based on trends Bitcoin Shows Potential to Reach 165000 Compared to Gold Bitcoin is significantly undervalued relative to gold, suggesting potential growth to $165,000 by the end of 2025, according to a report from JPMorgan Chase. ETF Capital Inflows Highlight Growing Investor Interest JPMorgan Chase notes that capital inflows into gold and Bitcoin ETFs have surged in recent months. Market data supports this trend. 1. Gold ETFs have seen weekly net inflows between $1.8 billion and $4.2 billion since late August 2025 Net capital inflows into gold ETFs. Source: World Gold Council 2. In September 2025, gold ETFs recorded approximately $13.6 billion in inflows. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $3.53 billion during the same period. Net capital inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs. Source: SoSoValue This activity suggests that Bitcoin may be subtly undervalued relative to gold. JPMorgan Chase reports that Bitcoin’s volatility index against gold has fallen below 2, meaning Bitcoin could attract nearly twice the risk capital of gold. Theoretical Valuation and Market Correlation Taking this into account, Bitcoin’s market capitalization would need to grow by 42% to match $6 billion of private gold investment, implying a theoretical valuation of $165,000. However, the report notes that Bitcoin was overvalued at the end of 2024. The two assets remain correlated in the short term (30 days) and long term (365 days), while the 90-day moving average still indicates an inverse correlation. Correlation between Bitcoin and gold. Source: Glassnode Charts show gold has outperformed Bitcoin since mid-August 2025. Ahead of market fluctuations, gold hit a new all-time high, while Bitcoin briefly dipped. As Bitcoin recovered, gold became a less attractive investment, increasing demand for the world’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:39
Bitcoin Breaks Through $120,000, MSP Miner Holders Earn $7,500 A Day

The post Bitcoin Breaks Through $120,000, MSP Miner Holders Earn $7,500 A Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Breaks Through $120,000, MSP Miner Holders Earn $7,500 A Day – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Bitcoin breaks through $120,000, MSP Miner holders earn $7,500 a day Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-breaks-through-120000-msp-miner-holders-earn-7500-a-day/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:33
Nike’s Jordan Brand Lands Its First U.S. ‘World Of Flight’ Store In Philadelphia

The post Nike’s Jordan Brand Lands Its First U.S. ‘World Of Flight’ Store In Philadelphia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 21: Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing reacts after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images On the heels of an earnings call suggesting that CEO Elliott Hill’s turnaround efforts are beginning to bear fruit, Nike announced its next bold move: launching its first U.S. “World of Flight” flagship store dedicated to the Jordan Brand. Opening October 10 at 1617 Walnut Street in Philadelphia’s historic district, the store joins a lineup that includes World of Flight flagship stores in Milan, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Mexico City. With plans to expand the Jordan Brand retail experience to other major cities across the country, Philadelphia was selected for its first U.S. opening because of its rich sports culture and ties to Michael Jordan, who played his last NBA game there in 2003, as well as Jalen Hurts, the Eagles star quarterback and Jordan Brand ambassador. “We are going to further unite the energy of Philadelphia with MJ’s greatness,” said Jeremy Bolds, Jordan Brand North America GM, in a statement. Calling the city one of the largest basketball-demand markets in the country, he said the store will deepen connections with the community through special events and brand experiences, “high-heat” product drops, and the widest assortment of Jordan Brand footwear and apparel available anywhere. The City of Brotherly Love will roll out the red carpet for the opening with the Jordan Brand hosting a community block party beginning at 4 p.m. on opening day. Promising “exclusive surprises” for attendees, Hurts said, “It is amazing that Jordan Brand chose Philadelphia for its first World of Flight store in the U.S.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:31
Bitcoin Rises to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings! Here’s the Latest Giant Company to Overtake

The post Bitcoin Rises to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings! Here’s the Latest Giant Company to Overtake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has achieved another remarkable feat, with the cryptocurrency giant surpassing the $120,000 mark and pushing its market capitalization above $2.4 trillion, according to MarketCap data. Bitcoin Surpasses Amazon, Rising to 7th Place in Global Asset Rankings With this development, Bitcoin surpassed Amazon, which has a market value of $2.371 trillion, and rose to 7th place in the global asset rankings. Bitcoin, which gained 1.84% in the last 24 hours, is once again competing with traditional market giants. Silver is ahead of Bitcoin in the new rankings. This table reveals that Bitcoin’s place in the financial system is gradually strengthening and the “digital gold” metaphor is gaining concrete basis for investors. According to experts, this rise is driven by increasing uncertainty in the global economy, interest rate cut signals from central banks, and demand for cryptocurrencies seeking protection from risk. It is also emphasized that the interest of institutional investors through ETFs has created a permanent momentum in Bitcoin’s market value. Bitcoin’s surpassing of a major tech company like Amazon has once again highlighted the competitiveness of crypto assets in traditional financial markets. Analysts predict that Bitcoin could surpass silver in the coming period, entering the top six assets. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-rises-to-7th-place-in-global-asset-rankings-heres-the-latest-giant-company-to-overtake/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 20:53
PioneerHash platform becomes new choice for global investors

The possible approval of an XRP ETF marks a turning point for crypto, while PioneerHash is quickly emerging as a trusted platform for investors. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/10/03 20:30
XRP Price Breakout Sets Stage for Rally to $10 as Institutional Lending Begins

XRP price has jumped past $3.0, with analysts eyeing immediate targets at $4.80 and potential long-term gains toward $10. The post XRP Price Breakout Sets Stage for Rally to $10 as Institutional Lending Begins appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 20:20
Bonk Price Eyes Q4 Rally With Whale Purchasing $139,500 Consistently

Bonk is gaining attention within the crypto market as new buying interest generates enthusiasm despite the recent drop. Analysts are noting indubitable signs of solid accumulation, insinuating the eventual token might be building up for the next potential breakout. Past trends also indicate Bonk tends to shine during the last quarter of the year. At […]
Tronweekly2025/10/03 20:00
FLOKI Price Prediction as Token Secures Europe’s First Meme Coin ETP Listing

Detail: https://coincu.com/altcoin/floki-price-prediction-as-token-secures/
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:59
