Nike’s Jordan Brand Lands Its First U.S. ‘World Of Flight’ Store In Philadelphia

The post Nike’s Jordan Brand Lands Its First U.S. ‘World Of Flight’ Store In Philadelphia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 21: Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing reacts after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images On the heels of an earnings call suggesting that CEO Elliott Hill’s turnaround efforts are beginning to bear fruit, Nike announced its next bold move: launching its first U.S. “World of Flight” flagship store dedicated to the Jordan Brand. Opening October 10 at 1617 Walnut Street in Philadelphia’s historic district, the store joins a lineup that includes World of Flight flagship stores in Milan, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Mexico City. With plans to expand the Jordan Brand retail experience to other major cities across the country, Philadelphia was selected for its first U.S. opening because of its rich sports culture and ties to Michael Jordan, who played his last NBA game there in 2003, as well as Jalen Hurts, the Eagles star quarterback and Jordan Brand ambassador. “We are going to further unite the energy of Philadelphia with MJ’s greatness,” said Jeremy Bolds, Jordan Brand North America GM, in a statement. Calling the city one of the largest basketball-demand markets in the country, he said the store will deepen connections with the community through special events and brand experiences, “high-heat” product drops, and the widest assortment of Jordan Brand footwear and apparel available anywhere. The City of Brotherly Love will roll out the red carpet for the opening with the Jordan Brand hosting a community block party beginning at 4 p.m. on opening day. Promising “exclusive surprises” for attendees, Hurts said, “It is amazing that Jordan Brand chose Philadelphia for its first World of Flight store in the U.S.…