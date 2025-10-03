2025-10-05 Sunday

Why “Ecash Coffee Day” Is No Longer Just A Celebration But A Call To Action

The post Why “Ecash Coffee Day” Is No Longer Just A Celebration But A Call To Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Four years ago, in a building in the former industrial heart of Prague, Eric Sirion sat at his computer with freshly written code and a simple mission: buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin. The place was Paralelní Polis, during the annual Hackers Congress — a fitting venue for an experiment in digital freedom. This was not the first time Bitcoin had been used to buy coffee, but this time was different. After a few false starts, the transaction finally went through, and history was made. It was the world’s first purchase using ecash on Bitcoin — specifically, the Fedimint ecash protocol, a Chaumian ecash system built on top of Bitcoin. Eric marked the moment with a tweet, and what seemed like a small act — just coffee — became something far greater. A spark had been lit. A Legacy of Privacy To understand the significance of that coffee, we must look further back. In the 1980s, David Chaum introduced the concept of ecash, pioneering digital money that was private by default through cryptographic innovation. His company, DigiCash, was ahead of its time, but the core idea endured: money that works like cash — untraceable, fungible, and private. Years later, Hal Finney, the recipient of the first Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto, recognized Bitcoin’s potential but also its limits. He foresaw the need for layers on top of Bitcoin that could deliver stronger privacy protections, echoing Chaum’s vision while grounding it in the resilience of Bitcoin. When Eric Sirion bought that coffee in Prague, he was building on this lineage — carrying Chaum’s ideas and Finney’s foresight into a working protocol for private payments atop Bitcoin. From a Cup of Coffee to a Movement In the months that followed, the Fedimint protocol was released, development accelerated, and adoption began to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:44
Analysts Compare BlockchainFX’s $0.05 Launch to SpacePay’s Low Entry and Little Pepe’s $26M Raise — Which Coin Wins 2025?

Among them, BlockchainFX is stealing the spotlight. Unlike many presales that rely purely on hype, BlockchainFX is already a live […] The post Analysts Compare BlockchainFX’s $0.05 Launch to SpacePay’s Low Entry and Little Pepe’s $26M Raise — Which Coin Wins 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 21:25
Perplexity Expands AI Capabilities with Designer Tool Acquisition

TLDRs; Perplexity acquires AI design startup Visual Electric to enhance its creative tools. Visual Electric will shut down in 90 days, offering data export and refunds. Acquisition forms Perplexity’s new Agent Experiences group, boosting AI-driven design. Perplexity continues strategic growth with prior acquisitions and AI-focused expansion. Perplexity, a leading AI-powered search platform, has announced the [...] The post Perplexity Expands AI Capabilities with Designer Tool Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 21:23
Coinbase partners with Samsung to bring crypto services to over 75 million US Galaxy users

PANews reported on October 3rd that cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced a partnership with Samsung to bring crypto services to tens of millions of Samsung Galaxy smartphone users. Effective immediately, over 75 million US Samsung Galaxy users will have exclusive access to Coinbase One membership services through the Samsung Wallet app.
PANews2025/10/03 21:15
Grok Predicts Dogecoin Price: Is Maxi Doge the Next 1000x Crypto to Explode?

Uptober is already here, and as always, the conservative crowd is stocking up on Bitcoin in anticipation of another all-time high. But strategic investors know better: it’s not wise to limit yourself to Bitcoin in a market as fertile as this. The viral rags-to-riches crypto tales are often written by those who dare to diversify […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 21:02
Dogecoin Price Anomaly Forces Massive Long Liquidations in Four Hours

Dogecoin facing major liquidation reset as DOGE price fails to follow altcoin breakout
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:00
Nomura’s Laser Digital Eyes Japan’s $230B Crypto Market

TLDR Nomura’s Laser Digital eyes Japan crypto license amid market boom. Japan’s crypto market surges; Nomura’s Laser expands institutional play. Laser Digital seeks Japan license as crypto volumes hit $230B in 7 months. Nomura pushes deeper into crypto despite Laser Digital’s EU setbacks. Laser Digital eyes stablecoins, trading license as Japan’s crypto heats up. Nomura [...] The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Eyes Japan’s $230B Crypto Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 20:58
Nomura’s Laser Digital Plans Crypto Trading Expansion in Japan Market

TLDR Nomura’s subsidiary Laser Digital seeks approval to offer crypto trading services in Japan. Laser Digital aims to expand its institutional client base in the rapidly growing Japanese market. Japan’s crypto market saw a significant increase in trading value, reaching $230 billion this year. The expansion comes amid supportive policies in Japan and abroad, particularly [...] The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Plans Crypto Trading Expansion in Japan Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 20:58
Sui Group Partners With Ethena Labs To Launch Two Native Stablecoins

Sui Group Holdings, the entity behind the Sui blockchain, plans to launch two native stablecoins in partnership with Ethena Labs and the Sui Foundation.
Cryptodaily2025/10/03 19:37
Lagarde stresses Klaas Knot is not the only candidate to replace her as ECB head

European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde believes former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot has the right qualities to lead Europe’s top monetary authority. However, she stressed he is not the only option. Christine Lagarde’s comments were reported by Dutch newswire ANP ahead of the release of a podcast episode of “College Leaders in Finance,” […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 19:30
