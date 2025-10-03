2025-10-05 Sunday

Nomura’s Laser Digital to Open Institutional Crypto Desk in Japan

The post Nomura’s Laser Digital to Open Institutional Crypto Desk in Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Nomura’s Laser Digital plans to apply for a crypto trading license in Japan. Japan’s crypto transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion ($230B) by mid-2025. Regulatory reforms and corporate adoption are accelerating crypto growth in the country. Nomura Holdings Inc. is preparing to deepen its presence in Japan’s rapidly expanding crypto market. The brokerage giant’s wholly owned subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings AG, is set to apply for a license to offer crypto trading services for institutional clients in Japan. The Switzerland-based unit is currently in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). If the application is approved, Laser plans to launch broker-dealer services catering to both traditional financial institutions and digital-asset exchanges in Japan. Launched in 2022, Laser Digital provides digital-asset services ranging from asset management to venture capital. It has already secured a full crypto business license in Dubai and established a Japanese arm in 2023. Japan’s Crypto Market Surge The move comes as Japan sees massive crypto adoption this year. Trading volumes have surged, with the value of crypto transactions doubling in the first seven months of 2025 to $230 billion, data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association shows. This boom is closely tied to the country’s weakening yen, rising inflation, and ultra-low interest rates persisting. As a result, investors are seeking alternatives as a hedge against economic uncertainty. The surge in adoption is also visible on the retail side. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., the country’s second-largest brokerage, recently announced that clients can now use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen across its 181 retail branches. Meanwhile, companies like Metaplanet have adopted Bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy. Financial giants including Nomura and SBI Holdings are also rolling out crypto investment products and stablecoin infrastructure. On the regulatory front, Japan is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:30
First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe

Floki has achieved a major milestone by introducing the first FLOKI Exchange Traded Product (ETP) in Europe. The post First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 21:23
Why Ray Dalio believes Bitcoin will never be a “reserve currency”

Ray Dalio said he doubts Bitcoin will ever be adopted by central banks as a “reserve currency,” but why? Ray Dalio’s guarded Bitcoin remarks On Oct. 2, American billionaire and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio published a post on X…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 21:20
Impact of Fractional NFTs — How Shared Ownership is Reshaping Digital Assets

How Fractional NFTs are Changing Digital Ownership?Fractional NFT Development The realm of digital ownership has seen tremendous developments with the introduction of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Whether it’s digital art, music, gaming assets, or even virtual land, NFTs enable individuals to demonstrate authentic ownership of something unique on the blockchain. However, there are usually high sticker prices for many of the most lucrative NFTs, which limits ownership to a select group of wealthy collectors. Here comes the rise of Fractional NFTs. Instead of one person owning the entire asset, the NFT itself can be broken into smaller, more affordable fractions, allowing dozens of people to take a stake in a specific, scarce digital asset. Think of them as owning a “slice” of a rare digital object that makes this NFT space more open and accessible. In this blog, we’ll discuss fractional NFTs, why they are gaining so much traction, and show how they are reshaping how creators and collectors think about digital ownership. Key Points to&nbsp;Consider Fractional NFTs make high-value digital assets accessible to multiple investors. They work by locking the NFT in a smart contract and issuing tradable fractional tokens. Creators benefit from liquidity, wider audience reach, royalties, and community engagement. Real-world use cases include digital art, music, gaming assets, virtual real estate, and sports collectibles. What are Fractional NFTs? Fractional NFTs are digital tokens that have been divided into smaller, tradable segments. This enables several users to co-own an NFT rather than one person owning the entire digital asset. The NFT is locked into a smart contract and fractionalized into smaller shares, usually fungible tokens. Each of these tokens gives its holder a share of ownership in the original NFT. This makes expensive NFTs more affordable and widely accessible to many people. High-value NFTs would include obscure art, music, or virtual real&nbsp;estate. Traditional NFTs are owned exclusively by one person, which gives that person full control of the asset by being the sole person to decide to sell, use, etc. Fractional NFTs provide shared ownership amongst many owners, where each owner owns a small piece of ownership of the asset. While traditional NFTs emphasize exclusivity, fractionalization focuses on accessibility, liquidity, and community participation, opening the door for both small and large investors to&nbsp;benefit. How do Fractional NFTs&nbsp;Work? Fractional NFTs might seem complicated, but it is actually quite simple. In brief, it’s about locking a valuable NFT into a smart contract, splitting it into smaller tokens, and allowing people to own, trade, or benefit from those fractions like shares of a company. Here’s a step-by-step working process of Fractional NFT. The NFT is locked in a smart&nbsp;contract The original NFT (the entire painting) goes into a special smart contract that has custody of the token. That contract is then the authority and vault for the&nbsp;asset. Fraction tokens are&nbsp;minted The smart contract mints fungible tokens, typically of the ERC-20 type, which represent a small ownership of the underlying NFT. For example, 1,000 tokens might be 100% of the ownership on the NFT, meaning each token has a 0.1% ownership claim on the&nbsp;NFT. Define rules The smart contract, terms document, or DAO outlines the rights of token holders. This includes information on voting rights, revenue sharing, NFT royalties, decision-making for sales, and the process for&nbsp;buyouts. Sell or distribute the fractions Those fractional tokens are made available to the public or to a specific group of buyers, either through a ticketing mechanism, a marketplace, by auction, or through a direct sale. Buyers then hold, trade, or resell their faction token on secondary markets that support&nbsp;them. Trading and price discovery Since the fractions are fungible tokens, they can be traded like all crypto tokens &amp; subject to market pricing too. The price &amp; market are dictated by market demand, so price discovery effectively communicates a market value for the NFT as an underlying asset. Governance considerations and&nbsp;usage Fractional owners can have rights to help make decisions. These rights can be managed by a smart contract or through a governance process in a&nbsp;DAO. Now that we understand how fractionalization really works. Now you may ask, how does it allow creators to access liquidity, expand fan engagement, and allow for new revenue strategies? So, let us delve deeper&nbsp;into… Why Should Creators Consider Fractionalizing NFTs? Fractionalizing NFTs is a great way for creators to get more value from their NFTs while still keeping ownership. Rare digital art, limited-edition collectibles, and celebrity-endorsed works can be hard for fans and investors to&nbsp;access. By breaking an NFT into smaller, tradable parts, creators can reach a broader audience of potential buyers than they could with a single sale. This approach allows creators to retain a portion of the NFT while attracting a broader group of investors who feel a connection to the creator’s work. On a community level, fractionalizing an NFT encourages people to engage more. Even owning a small piece can give fractional owners a sense of belonging. These owners might promote the NFT and share their ownership experience. They could also have a say in decisions about the NFT, creating a shared narrative around it. This collective experience can enhance everyone’s connection to the&nbsp;NFT. In summary, fractionalization helps NFT creators move beyond just selling collectibles or art. It gives them tools to build ownership, equity, and community-focused experiences. Ultimately, fractionalization changes how we understand digital ownership in today’s blockchain world. Fractional NFTs — Transforming Ownership in the Digital&nbsp;Era Fractional NFTs are changing how we think about digital ownership by unlocking access to high-value digital assets in a more accessible, collaborative, and community-based way. Whereas one person previously had exclusive ownership, fractional NFTs provide the ability for multiple owners to share ownership of the asset, opening new avenues for creators, collectors, and fans&nbsp;alike. Democratizing Ownership Fractional NFTs provide the opportunity for anyone to invest in expensive digital assets, as fractional owners only own a portion of the asset. This allows for greater participation in the NFT market, rather than just wealthy collectors. Increasing Liquidity Fractional tokens can be traded on the open market as part of the NFT’s underlying smart contract, which allows NFT owners to sell fractions of their asset easily. This liquidity enables digital assets to remain flexible and attractive to both creators and investors. Fostering Community Often, fractional owners will have governance rights or have some input into the decision-making process with respect to the NFT, which fosters community and a sense of ownership. This makes the process of owning a digital asset a community-oriented experience regardless of ownership. Reimagining Value and&nbsp;Scarcity Shared ownership of the fractional token does not take away from the uniqueness of the NFT. In fact, it adds new ways to think about value and allows creators and communities to establish pricing structures or functions grounded in a market or dynamic pricing approach. Although fractional NFTs are changing ownership and engagement, the question for creators&nbsp;remains… Is Launching Fractional NFTs Profitable for Creators? Indeed, fractional NFTs can be extremely lucrative for creators, providing multiple revenue streams while also allowing access to a larger audience. Fractionalizing a single NFT into many smaller shares allows creators to unlock value that may not have been accessible, bringing long-term benefits. Access to Liquidity Creators can sell fractions of high-value NFTs without handing over the entire asset. This can make money for creators quickly while they retain a piece of the original NFT for future value appreciation. Expanded Audience and Community Engagement Fractional ownership appeals to fans and investors who can’t afford the entire NFT. A larger, more engaged community can boost demand and increase future value while offering&nbsp;support. Recurring Royalties and Resale&nbsp;Value Fractional NFTs can be structured to provide royalties on future secondary-market sales. Each time a fractional token is traded or sold, the creator can continue to earn money, thus creating a recurring revenue&nbsp;stream. Promotion and Marketing Exposure Fractionalization builds excitement and exposure to the NFT marketplace. More people sharing ownership generally translates into organic promotion of the NFT, allowing creators and investors to gain exposure and potential future purchasers. Now that we know how fractional NFTs may be profitable, let’s see the real-use cases and examples that show us the opportunities, strategies, and successes of fractional ownership and the use of digital assets with&nbsp;NFTs. Real-Use Cases of Fractional NFTs for Creators and Investors Fractional NFTs allow multiple people to co-own a digital asset, provide investment opportunities, create engagement within a community, and add liquidity for creators and investors. Some of the major use cases of Fractional NFTs&nbsp;are… Digital Art High-value digital art can be divided into fractions, letting several collectors own a part of a well-known NFT. For instance, Beeple’s artwork, or another expensive NFT, can be fractionalized so fans can own a fraction of the piece and invest without buying the entire&nbsp;work. Music and Entertainment Rights Musicians can fractionalize song rights, allowing fans and investors to claim a share of royalties. This allows fans and supporters to share in earning from streams or sales, while further connecting them with the&nbsp;artist. Gaming Assets Rare in-game items can be fractionalized, allowing multiple players to own and trade portions of a powerful in-game item. This can mitigate and allow smaller players access to premium items or those actively participating in competitive gameplay. Virtual Real&nbsp;Estate Metaverse land or properties can be fractionalized, allowing many different investors to co-own a piece of virtual land. This opens up access and affords different access to valuable digital real estate, as well as allows others to decide on a possible development or monetization. Sports Collectibles/Fan Tokens Fractional NFTs are another way fans can own portions of limited-edition sports collectibles, such as trading cards or highlight reels. For instance, NBA Top Shot highlights can be fractionalized, so multiple fans can have ownership of the highlight moment. These examples show the exciting potential of fractional NFTs. However, it is essential to address the possible challenges and risks involved when launching one of these products. In the next section, we will cover the legal, technical, and market challenges that creators and investors must keep in&nbsp;mind. Challenges and Risks in Launching Fractional NFTs While fractional NFTs provide exciting opportunities, launching a fractional NFT will also introduce its own challenges. Creators and investors will need to navigate legal, technical, and market challenges to ensure a secure experience. In this section, we will address potential challenges and practical proposals to overcome&nbsp;them. Legal and Regulatory Considerations Securities laws might apply to fractional NFTs, leading to legal confusion depending on where you are. Before launching, consult a legal expert in your area to make sure you follow local laws. Clearly state ownership rights and revenue shares in a smart contract to help define rights for fractional ownership. Market Volatility and Illiquidity NFT prices can change rapidly, and fractional tokens might not sell if demand is low. To overcome this, launch on a reputable marketplace, engage with interested buyers, and create an exit or buyout plan to ensure fractional holders can maintain liquidity. Technical Risks and Smart Contract&nbsp;Safety Bugs, hacks, or poorly designed smart contracts can lead to loss of assets. Hire skilled developers for smart contract creation. Audit your contracts before launching and use reliable platforms known for successfully handling these&nbsp;tasks. Community and Governance Risks Fractional owners may disagree on decisions like selling or licensing. Clearly outline the decision-making rules in terms of smart contracts or use a DAO framework, so all owners understand their rights and responsibilities. Fraud and Platform Reliability Scammers may try to exploit both creators and investors. Choose trusted NFT platforms and explain the security measures in place to the community. Remind everyone to follow safe trading practices online. To effectively tackle these challenges, creators and investors can work with a professional NFT development Company. These firms offer secure NFT smart contract development, marketplace integration, fractionalization support, and compliance guidance to help ensure a safe and profitable launch of fractional NFTs. Wrapping Up Fractionalizing NFTs enhances the nature of digital ownership by creating liquidity and allowing more people to participate and benefit from NFTs. Looking ahead, there are signs of new uses arising, a shift toward the metaverse, and a chance for widespread adoption, all of which will open new opportunities for creators and investors. Those interested in fractional NFTs should think carefully about how and when to use them while managing the risks related to liquidity and finding ways to profit, all while engaging their community. Impact of Fractional NFTs — How Shared Ownership is Reshaping Digital Assets was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 21:12
New CTO to Lead Anthropic’s AI Infrastructure Expansion

TLDRs: Anthropic hires Rahul Patil as CTO, aiming to strengthen AI infrastructure and product engineering. Former Stripe CTO Patil takes over from Sam McCandlish, who becomes chief architect. Leadership reshuffle aligns product engineering closer to infrastructure and inference teams. Patil brings over 20 years of experience from Stripe, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft. Anthropic, the AI [...] The post New CTO to Lead Anthropic’s AI Infrastructure Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 21:08
Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares to Bring Institutional Crypto Trading to Japan

Nomura’s subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings AG, is currently in talks with Japan’s FSA to offer crypto trading services for institutional clients in the country. The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares to Bring Institutional Crypto Trading to Japan appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 21:03
Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration

Coinbase expansion into decentralized finance (via a 1inch API tie-in) was confirmed today. The integration brings non-custodial token swaps directly into Coinbase’s interface, allowing users to trade on-chain assets without leaving the familiar environment. This Coinbase expansion is not just an upgrade, it’s a bridge linking traditional exchange convenience with the open rails of DeFi. Earlier this year, Coinbase introduced a built-in self-custodial wallet within its app. Now, with the 1inch Swap API embedded, that wallet becomes a portal to over 300 decentralized exchanges, routing trades through optimized paths for best execution. The Coinbase expansion makes this functionality seamless: users need no external wallets or extra steps to tap into liquidity. Scott Shapiro, Coinbase’s Head of Trading, framed the move clearly: “Together we’re enabling seamless access to DEXes within the Coinbase app,” emphasizing how Coinbase expansion is part of their grander vision to bring on-chain trading to millions. Meanwhile, 1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz added, “1inch’s non-custodial swap products are the ideal solution for centralized players … as they move to bring assets onchain in a seamless and secure way.” From Aggregator to Infrastructure Powerhouse What we’re seeing is more than just a feature update, it reflects 1inch’s evolution into a DeFi infrastructure provider. Their technology already aggregates quotes across multiple DEXes, enabling better pricing and lower slippage, now folded into the Coinbase experience. The Coinbase expansion positions 1inch’s API as a backbone for large platforms looking to tap DeFi without reinventing the wheel. This shift is timely. With spot trading revenues under pressure, major exchanges are hunting for new levers of growth. Coinbase expansion into DEX swaps gives users access to assets, not just orders. It’s a play to reduce friction, boost engagement, and turn passive users into active DeFi participants. Market Reaction and Strategic Ripples The announcement has stirred buzz across crypto media. Some analysts interpret Coinbase expansion as solid proof that centralized exchanges increasingly view DeFi rails as essential infrastructure, not optional add-ons. Others see it as validation for aggregator models amid growing fragmentation across blockchains. In a strikingly candid projection, Kunz said centralized exchanges might become “front ends” for DeFi in five to ten years, essentially relinquishing their role as isolated trading venues and instead serving as user-friendly portals to decentralized liquidity. That kind of long-game forecasting fits neatly into the logic behind this Coinbase expansion. If the trend accelerates, we may see more exchanges wrap or license DEX APIs rather than build them. Coinbase expansion through 1inch might be among the first dominoes. Tech Deep Dive: How the DEX Bridge Works At the heart of the Coinbase expansion is routing logic. 1inch’s “Pathfinder” algorithm splits trades across multiple pools and DEXes, dynamically choosing routes that minimize slippage and gas costs. The aggregation ensures even large orders avoid major price impact. For users, it means they get better pricing than if they’d routed through just one liquidity pool. Another factor: chain coverage. The integration doesn’t just touch Ethereum. It supports BNB Chain, Solana, and other EVM networks, meaning Coinbase users can swap assets across ecosystems without leaving the interface. That breadth is key for real utility. Risk and security are also architected in: though trades are executed on-chain, the user holds the keys. Coinbase expansion doesn’t compromise custody; it enhances access. What Comes Next? If Coinbase expansion via DEX becomes the norm, we may witness a wave of similar integrations. Wallets, financial apps, and even mainstream fintech firms could adopt decentralized swap APIs rather than building isolated swap engines. For the end user, that means fewer platforms, less friction, and more seamless access to global liquidity. This move could also nudge regulation. As traditional platforms begin guiding on-chain flows, regulators may demand clearer accounting, compliance, or oversight. The Coinbase expansion may well force more clarity in how CeFi-DeFi hybrids are classified. Conclusion The Coinbase expansion through 1inch is more than a product update, it’s a signal. A statement: centralized exchanges see the future not as walled gardens, but open highways. With DEX liquidity stitched into a familiar interface, average users can experience the best of both worlds. It’s bold, it’s clever, and it may reshuffle how trading gets done in crypto for years to come. Frequently Asked Questions Q: What exactly does “non-custodial swap” mean?It means the user retains control of their private keys; the exchange doesn’t custody the funds during the swap, preserving decentralization principles. Q: Will this Coinbase expansion raise fees?Not inherently. Fees reflect gas, liquidity, routing costs. The aggregation may reduce slippage cost for users, overall making trades more efficient. Q: Can users swap assets across different blockchains?Yes. The integration supports multiple networks (e.g., Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana), enabling cross-ecosystem swaps through the API logic. Q: Does this change Coinbase’s custody model?No. Coinbase still offers custodial (exchange) and noncustodial (self-custody) modes. The expansion layers DEX functionality without altering the custody architecture. Glossary of Key Terms DEX (Decentralized Exchange): A platform where trades occur peer-to-peer through smart contracts, without central custody. Aggregator: A system that routes trades across multiple DEXes to find optimal pricing and liquidity. Slippage: The difference between the expected price and the actual execution price; it often rises in illiquid markets. Pathfinder Algorithm: A routing algorithm that splits and sequences trades across multiple pools to minimize cost and slippage. Cross-chain Swap: A trade that moves assets between different blockchain networks in a seamless manner. On-chain: Transactions or actions executed directly on the blockchain (rather than off-chain or via intermediaries). Read More: Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration">Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:00
Stablecoin Market Cap Tops $300B Amid Crypto Rally

The post Stablecoin Market Cap Tops $300B Amid Crypto Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes DefiLlama data shows that the broader stablecoin market cap has hit $301 billion. This marks a 2% increase from its level a few days ago. Tether’s USDT dominates with $176.36 billion, and Circle’s USDC boasts of $74.33 billion. . For the first time in history, the total market capitalization of stablecoins has jumped to $300 billion. As is usually the case, Tether’s USD-pegged stablecoin USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $176.35 B Vol. 24h: $131.64 B and Circle’s USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $74.28 B Vol. 24h: $18.59 B remain the dominant duo in the market. This boost comes amid a broader crypto market recovery that has seen Bitcoin BTC $120 297 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.40 T Vol. 24h: $71.89 B price climb to over $120,000. Tether and Circle Dominate Stablecoin Market Cap Stablecoins registered an All-time High (ATH) in market capitalization, coinciding with an uptrend in activities across the crypto industry. According to the data from DeFiLlama, the combined value of this metric for all stablecoins is currently $301.596 billion. This marks a 2% increase over the past week and a 6.5% rally in the last 30 days. Notably, only Tether’s USDT accounted for as high as 58% of this value, equivalent to $176.36 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. This is a further show of its dominance in the stablecoin niche. Just after USDT, is USDC with $74.33 billion, more than 50% less than the former’s market capitalization. In addition to USDC’s market share of 24.5%, Ethena’s USDe holds $14.8 billion while MakerDAO’s DAI is at $5.0 billion. By all indications, the stablecoin market is showing signs of maturation, triggered by the increased usage of this asset class. Stablecoins have found a key position in global trades, payments, and remittances.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:00
Bitcoin Mining Profit Calculator Explained: ROI, Costs, and Payback Time

Bitcoin mining in 2025 demands smart planning. Use profit calculators like ETNCrypto to estimate ROI, payback time, and maximize mining income.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 21:00
Stablecoin as a Service Drives Growth Amid Liquidity Concerns

With the Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS) model, any business or platform can issue its stablecoin without building a complex infrastructure. The opportunity is vast, but it comes with risks of liquidity fragmentation, reserve transparency, and evolving global regulatory frameworks. Anyone Can Issue Stablecoin Data from CoinGecko shows that the stablecoin segment currently has a market capitalization of around $306 billion and 355 different coins. Although quite popular today, not everyone can issue and manage stablecoins effectively. StAblecoin market capitalization. Source: CoinGecko However, a new stablecoin model allows businesses, platforms, or organizations to issue and manage stablecoins without building the entire infrastructure from the ground up. This model includes standardized mint/burn, customizable reserve mechanisms and fees, and third-party operating interfaces. This is Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS). The most recent example is Stripe’s Open Issuance program (launched in September 2025). It enables businesses to mint/burn stablecoins freely and customize fees and reserve allocations while sharing profits from yield after a certain fee. Ethena Labs provides a white-label solution for applications or blockchains. Tech giants like Google have reportedly tested a payment protocol for AI agents using stablecoins, while custodians such as BitGo have also entered the market. “Stripe announces Stablecoin as a Service. Any company can deploy stablecoins with just a few lines of code. BlackRock, Fidelity, or Superstate manages reserves. An X user commented about Stripe’s SCaaS. The SCaaS model lowers entry barriers by allowing virtually any business to issue its stablecoin. It also supports tailored stablecoins for specific products or target markets and gives wallets/exchanges/chains additional tools to distribute products with yield potential. Some users on X argue that SCaaS will become increasingly important as stablecoins become commodities and distributors (wallets, exchanges, chains) seek yield opportunities. Others suggest that SCaaS could be a lifeline for many blockchains struggling to achieve token-market-fit. High Potential, High Risk Nonetheless, the risks are significant. Multi-issuance models create the possibility of liquidity fragmentation. For instance, multiple “USD-pegged” stablecoins may coexist but differ in reserves, transparency, or redemption reliability. Market dynamics could turn SCaaS into a yield-driven bet: issuers might optimize reserve profits to stay competitive, sometimes taking on liquidity risks or investing in less liquid assets. This leaves vulnerabilities when redemptions suddenly surge. From a legal and operational perspective, SCaaS demands absolute transparency on reserve composition, insurance/redemption mechanisms, and independent auditing processes. Regulatory decisions at national or regional levels could drastically reshape the multi-issuance landscape. Even so, SCaaS is still expected to be a natural step forward as stablecoins steadily evolve into a global payment instrument.
Coinstats2025/10/03 20:37
