MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Early Shiba Inu Investors Could See Similar Returns With This New Altcoin
The post Early Shiba Inu Investors Could See Similar Returns With This New Altcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Shiba Inu has dominated crypto headlines for years, but a new project is starting to creep into investor conversations. Some are already calling it the next big altcoin of 2025, one that could mirror the type of returns early SHIB holders saw. The narrative is shifting as traders look beyond meme tokens toward utility-driven projects with real long-term potential. While SHIB continues its own journey, this new entrant is drawing serious attention. For anyone focused on early-stage crypto investment, it’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about opportunities. SHIB News Today: From Meme to Market Player Shiba Inu remains a household name in crypto. It trades in a narrow band as its developers roll out ecosystem upgrades and token burns. Over the past day, SHIB News: SHIB has inched higher, reflecting renewed meme coin enthusiasm. Yet behind the scenes, many of its holders are looking for the next play, one that offers more than community hype. Traders online are already asking, “What comes after SHIB?” Some believe the answer lies in projects that blend SHIB’s massive following with infrastructure designed for real-world use. SHIB’s brand power is undeniable, but if volumes thin out or the narrative shifts, investors may pivot toward new projects that deliver utility as well as growth. Remittix: The Rising Contender That pivot may already be underway. Remittix, a cross-chain DeFi project focused on payments, is aiming squarely at global banking and remittance markets, areas where SHIB has little reach. Instead of leaning on memes, Remittix is building the rails for cross-border transactions at scale. The presale has been a standout success, raising more than $27 million with over 674 million tokens sold. Thousands of investors have joined, and its referral and giveaway campaigns are fueling rapid growth. Compared with SHIB’s popularity-first model, Remittix is…
SHIBA
$0.000000000606
+11.80%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005258
+18.63%
COM
$0.013457
-1.23%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:38
Dela
6 Best Cryptos to Watch Now: Why Bitcoin, MoonBull, and Solana Are On Every Investor’s Radar
Best crypto to watch now is heating up as investors scan for momentum, fresh communities, and real mechanics. This guide compares six names that consistently appear on smart radars, blending story, community power, and token design. The picks balance hype with utility, with MoonBull in the driver’s seat and a supporting cast that keeps the […] The post 6 Best Cryptos to Watch Now: Why Bitcoin, MoonBull, and Solana Are On Every Investor’s Radar appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NOW
$0.00499
+1.01%
WHY
$0.00000002974
-8.18%
RADAR
$0.001771
+1.84%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 23:15
Dela
Surpassing XRP, Cardano, And PEPE ,Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4
XRP, Cardano, and PEPE Losing Steam As Pepeto Gains Buzz XRP, Cardano, and PEPE once had their breakout moments, minting […] The post Surpassing XRP, Cardano, And PEPE ,Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.957
-2.91%
PEPE
$0.00000974
-3.84%
GAINS
$0.02419
+2.93%
Dela
Coindoo
2025/10/04 23:10
Dela
Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
ADA
$0.8414
-3.36%
COM
$0.013457
-1.23%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 23:00
Dela
Robinhood Lists Strategy’s Bitcoin-Backed Stocks, Boosting Saylor’s BTC Credit Model
Read the full article at coingape.com.
BTC
$122,227.37
-0.05%
COM
$0.013457
-1.23%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 22:47
Dela
Crypto Exchanges Almost Out of Bitcoin: VanEck's Matthew Sigel
Massive Bitcoin supply crunch in days, Matthew Sigel teases what to expect
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/04 22:39
Dela
100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week
Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]
TRUMP
$7.723
-1.60%
MORE
$0.071
-1.33%
Dela
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 22:20
Dela
UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity
Britain’s Treasury lashed out at the OBR hours after receiving forecasts that set the scene for tax rate increases in the upcoming budget. The Exchequer admitted that the growth of living standards was way below expectations, as it criticized government spending. The Treasury argued that stagnant productivity was responsible for holding back the working population […]
Dela
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 21:54
Dela
SEC Hit With More Than 30 Crypto ETF Filings In One Day — ‘Just The Beginning’
More than 30 crypto ETF applications were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, a tsunami NovaDiusWealth president Nate Geraci called ‘’just [...]
MORE
$0.071
-1.33%
Dela
Insidebitcoins
2025/10/04 17:59
Dela
Coinbase Seeks License To Expand Payments And Custody, Aims To Bridge Crypto-TradFi Gap
More than 30 crypto ETF applications were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, a tsunami NovaDiusWealth president Nate Geraci called ‘’just [...]
BRIDGE
$0.06498
-13.36%
MORE
$0.071
-1.33%
Dela
Insidebitcoins
2025/10/04 17:10
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now