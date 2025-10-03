MEXC Exchange
10 States Could See Aurora Borealis Tonight
The post 10 States Could See Aurora Borealis Tonight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Several states just along the Canadian border should have an opportunity to view the northern lights on Friday, following a series of geomagnetic storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Calmer auroral activity is expected through the weekend, forecasters said. Image Rene Rossignaud/AP Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of four on a scale of nine for Friday night, indicating the northern lights might be visible as far south as southern Minnesota along the state’s boundary with Iowa. Friday night’s auroral forecast comes after minor geomagnetic storms earlier in the day and Thursday night, in addition to stronger storms the previous day, after high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface disrupted the Earth’s magnetic field. Auroral activity is expected to be calmer through Sunday night, with a projected Kp index of just over three for Saturday and Sunday nights, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? Canada and Alaska will have a greater likelihood of viewing the northern lights once the sun sets in the state. A lesser, yet still possible chance is forecast for parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine. (See map below.) What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? The aurora borealis is best seen in the winter months as the days grow shorter, though the phenomenon can still be visible throughout the year depending on solar activity. NOAA recommends traveling between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time to a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution. What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights? With a smartphone, NOAA suggests relying on a tripod to stabilize the image, enabling night mode and disabling flash. If using a regular camera, photography experts recommend…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:34
Can 24/7 Trading Unlock New Potential for Cryptocurrency Markets?
The post Can 24/7 Trading Unlock New Potential for Cryptocurrency Markets? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The CME Group, a leading financial exchange operator, is poised to implement round-the-clock trading capabilities for cryptocurrency futures and options on its CME Globex platform. This initiative emerges as digital currencies gain traction within mainstream financial environments, reflecting a strategic adaptation to the evolving demands of their client base. Continue Reading:Can 24/7 Trading Unlock New Potential for Cryptocurrency Markets? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-24-7-trading-unlock-new-potential-for-cryptocurrency-markets
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:32
Indonesia suspends TikTok’s license – Cryptopolitan
The post Indonesia suspends TikTok’s license – Cryptopolitan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indonesia has suspended TikTok’s registration status as an electronic system provider. According to reports, the social media app failed to hand over all data relating to the use of its live stream feature. Indonesian officials claim that TikTok has not been cooperating with regulators since it began an inquisition into protests that rocked the world’s third-largest democracy over exorbitant lawmaker allowances and police brutality from late August to September. TikTok says that it temporarily suspended its live feature during the protests with the intent to “keep TikTok a safe and civil space”. However, according to Alexander Sabar, an official at Indonesia’s communications and digital ministry, some accounts with ties to online gambling activities used TikTok’s live stream feature during recent national protests and monetized it. TikTok fails to cooperate with Indonesia’s regulators Alexander Sabar said the government has requested the company’s traffic, streaming, and monetization data. But the company, owned by China’s ByteDance, only provided partial data. According to TikTok, its internal procedures have limited its reponse. “So the communications and digital ministry deemed TikTok to have violated its obligations as a private electronic provider”, and suspended its registration, he said. According to Indonesia’s regulations regarding the list, every company that has signed up to Indonesia’s licensing rules must hand over its data to the government for supervision, or risk being blocked. The social media app is still accessible to users on Friday. Therefore, it is unclear if access to TikTok in Indonesia was fully blocked. TikTok has more than 100 million accounts based in Indonesia. Indonesia proposes stricter rules on social media platforms A lawmaker from the Islamic-leaning National Awakening Party raised the alarm that online fraud needs to be stopped. This occurred during a parliamentary hearing featuring representatives from Google, Meta, and TikTok in July. It gained traction…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:28
USD/CHF consolidates above 0.7950 after rejection at 0.8000
The post USD/CHF consolidates above 0.7950 after rejection at 0.8000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar was rejected again at the 0.8000 psychological level against the Swiss Franc, and is trading lower on Friday, weighed by a moderate risk appetite. The pair, however, remains trading range-bound within the weekly range, with 0.7930 holding downside attempts for now. The US Dollar edged up on Thursday, as Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan warned about ccutting interest rates too fast and affirmed that she is not eager to ease monetary policy further, which dented investors’ hopes of a rate cut in October. Weak US employment data has been weighing on the USD this week US data, however, confirmed that employment creation has stalled, which keeps pressure on the Fed to support the labour market. In the absence of Jobless Claims data, the focus shifted to US Challenger Job Cuts, which showed a decline on layoffs but also the weakest year-to-date hiring levels since 2009, during the financial crisis. These figures come after the ADP Employment Change earlier revealed a 32K decline in net employment in September, against market expectations of a 50K increase, and the revision of August data to a 3K decline from the 54K gain previously estimated. In Switzerland, CPI figures released on Thursday confirmed the deflationary trends in the Swiss economy. Consumer prices grew at a steady 0.2% year-on-year pace in September, against expectations of a moderate uptick to 0.3% while monthly inflation accelerated its contraction to -0.2% from -0.1% in August. These figures add pressure on the Swiss National Bank to cut interest rates into negative territory and are keeping the Swiss Franc from rallying further. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:13
Exempt Crypto From Taxation in the US: Coinbase Executive ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Exempt Crypto From Taxation in the US: Coinbase Executive ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Despite the US government being officially in lockdown, the Senate is continuing deliberations on important matters, especially related to finance and taxation. In a recent hearing by the upper house’s finance Committee, the subject of crypto taxation came under scrutiny. Lawrence Zlatkin, the vice president of tax at a major crypto exchange, Coinbase, was an expert witness at this hearing and voiced support for a complete overhaul of crypto taxation in the country. Zlatkin was sharing his opinion on the matter as the committee deliberated on tax exemptions for crypto transactions below a certain limit. “The guiding principle is simple parity with traditional finance. The same tax rules should apply to the same economic activity, whether it involves commodities, stocks, or tokens on a blockchain. Right now, that parity does not exist. The lack of tailored rules has real consequences”, said Zlatkin in his session with the committee. US Congress Deliberating Crypto Taxation However, the US Congress is under immense pressure right now as the two sides of the political divide are locked in intense negotiations to help avoid a prolonged federal government shutdown. Achieving a bipartisan consensus seems nearly impossible in a situation like this, given the tax shortfall of nearly $700 billion. While US President Donald Trump ran on a promise to help balance the federal budget through spending cuts and shrinking the size of the government, the budgetary shortfall remains bigger than ever. The efforts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) don’t appear to have any substantial effect on the proceedings, so some American legislative members are exploring new areas to increase taxation, one of which is reportedly cryptocurrency. Advertisement   Why Tax Policy Matters? Tax policy is a significant concern for cryptocurrency users, executives, and companies, as the lack of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:11
Interlace At Token2049 Singapore: Issuance Exceeds 6 Million Cards, Pioneering A New Era Of Stablecoin Compliant Payments
The post Interlace At Token2049 Singapore: Issuance Exceeds 6 Million Cards, Pioneering A New Era Of Stablecoin Compliant Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Interlace At Token2049 Singapore: Issuance Exceeds 6 Million Cards, Pioneering A New Era Of Stablecoin Compliant Payments – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Interlace at Token2049 Singapore: Issuance Exceeds 6 Million Cards, Pioneering a New Era of Stablecoin Compliant Payments Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/interlace-at-token2049-singapore-issuance-exceeds-6-million-cards-pioneering-a-new-era-of-stablecoin-compliant-payments/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:09
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem And “Abracadabra” Could Earn 2026 Grammy Nominations
The post Lady Gaga’s Mayhem And “Abracadabra” Could Earn 2026 Grammy Nominations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga’s Mayhem could dominate the 2026 Grammys, with singles “Abracadabra” and “Disease” in play for major awards across pop and dance categories. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Lady Gaga poses in the press room with her awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media for ‘Shallow,’ Best Pop Duo Group Performance with Bradley Cooper, and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)’ during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images) Getty Images Throughout her career as a pop superstar, Lady Gaga has been nominated for 38 Grammys. She’s won 14 of those, and the singer-songwriter regularly adds to her trophy shelf whenever she has a new project to share. This time around, for the 2026 ceremony, Gaga’s new album Mayhem is eligible, as are two singles from the project. She will likely end up as one of the most nominated stars and could collect multiple new honors. Gaga even seems like a likely contender for one category she’s never been nominated for in the past, but which seems like it was made specifically for her. Which Singles From Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Are Eligible for Grammys? Mayhem arrived on March 7, 2025, and it marked Gaga’s return to the dance-pop sound that helped make her a superstar in the first place. Mayhem was also her first proper solo album in half a decade. The set became a quick No. 1, and two singles — “Disease” and “Abracadabra” — were released within the most recent eligibility period. Both are expected to be contenders, but there will surely be a focus on one. Where Did “Abracadabra” Peak on the Hot 100? Between the two, “Abracadabra” turned out to be the bigger…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:01
Antony Turner: A Visionary Leader, Who Placed BlockDAG Among Top Cryptos in 2025 By Driving $420M Presale Growth
In 2025, BlockDAG is becoming one of the most talked-about names in blockchain, not only for its technical foundation but […] The post Antony Turner: A Visionary Leader, Who Placed BlockDAG Among Top Cryptos in 2025 By Driving $420M Presale Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 22:00
Record $300B stablecoin liquidity ready to fund Bitcoin and Ethereum purchases
The post Record $300B stablecoin liquidity ready to fund Bitcoin and Ethereum purchases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market has crossed a landmark $300 billion capitalization, reflecting its growing role as the connective tissue between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem. This milestone reflects heightened investor demand and the diversification of stablecoin models, which range from fiat-backed giants to yield-bearing challengers. Tether’s USDT continues to dominate with a market share of more than half, valued at $176 billion. Circle’s USDC follows at $74 billion, while Ethena’s USDe has emerged as the fastest-growing entrant, capturing $14.8 billion and signaling appetite for yield-generating alternatives. Other notable issuers include Sky and WLFI, which have positioned themselves as increasingly competitive second-tier rivals to established ones. Ethereum remains the primary home for stablecoins, hosting nearly $177 billion in natively minted assets. Tron ranks second with $76.9 billion, while Solana and Arbitrum hold $13.7 billion and $9.6 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, stablecoins’ rapid growth this year has prompted major institutions to update their outlooks about the industry. A Coinbase forecast suggests stablecoins could reach a market capitalization near $1.2 trillion by 2028. Stablecoin Supply Growth Projection (Source: Coinbase) According to the firm, the projection is based on incremental adoption supported by favorable regulation and broader acceptance of tokenized assets. What is the effect on Bitcoin and Ethereum? A 2021 study found that the creation of new stablecoins contributes to price discovery and greater efficiency in crypto markets. For instance, Tether’s issuance tends to drive higher trading volumes without directly altering Bitcoin or Ethereum returns. Interestingly, Bitcoin price declines are often met with increased Tether activity, reinforcing its role as a temporary safe haven. Meanwhile, the same research identified that issuances are linked to arbitrage opportunities, allowing traders to profit when market prices deviate from parity. At the same time, a new surge in stablecoins signals a wave of returning capital into digital assets,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:51
Megadeth’s New Single “Tipping Point” Offers A Glimmer Of Excellence
The post Megadeth’s New Single “Tipping Point” Offers A Glimmer Of Excellence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOKEREN, BELGIUM – AUGUST 6: Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Lokerse Feesten Festival on August 6, 2023 in Lokeren, Belgium (Photo by Elsie Roymans/Getty Images) Getty Images The thrash titans are back with their new single “Tipping Point,” which gives fans the first look at the band’s fiery new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. “Tipping Point” is the first single for Megadeth’s upcoming final studio album slated to release in 2026. The End Is Near was originally what fans thought the new album was called based on the teaser for the album, however, it appears the band hasn’t officially confirmed the title yet. Megadeth’s New Single, “Tipping Point” After the band dropped a short teaser for their new single last week, there wasn’t much to go off of as far as what fans could expect to hear on this new track. Now with the full track out, it appears Megadeth aren’t taking any big swings with their last album, but instead they’re giving fans the turbo charged thrash riffs they’ve come to expect. Instrumentally “Tipping Point” features some pristine guitar playing between its riffs and shreddy leads, courtesy of the band’s new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. It’s the first song Mäntysaari has released with Megadeth and already his musical chemistry seems to fit the band like a glove – the three guitar solos on this track are reminiscent of the memorable melodic solos from the revered Marty Friedman era. Mäntysaari certainly has his own unique approach to lead guitar playing, and it’ll be interesting to see what other licks and fiery solos he’s prepared for this highly anticipated LP. Former lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro laid down some incredible guitar work on the bands’s 2016 and 2022 LPs, although those records were generally met with lukewarm impressions among fans. The weakest…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:46
