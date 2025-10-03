2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Walmart’s OnePay bets on crypto to expand digital wallet appeal

Walmart’s fintech arm, OnePay, is reportedly planning to add Bitcoin and Ether trading to its app later this year, sharpening its bid to win ground in the crowded digital wallet and consumer banking space. On Oct. 3, CNBC reported that…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02481-0.16%
RWAX
APP$0.001938-4.71%
CreatorBid
BID$0.06781-16.34%
Crypto.news2025/10/03 22:43
XRP sets new DeFi and tokenization standards with mXRP and MPT launch

The post XRP sets new DeFi and tokenization standards with mXRP and MPT launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is entering a new development phase as its ecosystem embraces DeFi products and strategically moves into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. These steps aim to give the long-standing digital asset practical roles beyond cross-border payments, a shift that could determine its future relevance in global finance. XRP DeFi expansion The introduction of mXRP, a liquid staking token built on XRP Ledger’s Ethereum-compatible sidechain, has triggered strong demand among holders. By staking XRP through the Midas platform, investors receive mXRP in return. This token can circulate across DeFi protocols and potentially deliver up to 8% annual yields. The appetite for this product was evident almost immediately, as the initial 6.5 million XRP vault was filled in hours. This led to a subsequent increase to 10 million tokens. By Oct. 2, Axelar, the blockchain infrastructure firm supporting the initiative, reported that the vault tied to mXRP had already grown to more than $30 million. Due to this reported strong demand, the team revealed that the vault has been further expanded to 20 million tokens. At XRP’s current market value of over $3, this would amount to more than $60 million. That enthusiasm reflects a broader desire for fresh utility within the XRP ecosystem. Despite being one of the crypto industry’s oldest assets, XRP has historically struggled to compete with Ethereum and other chains in DeFi. However, by offering a liquid staking token, the network steps toward closing that gap, enabling holders to put idle capital to work and increasing XRP’s relevance in decentralized markets. XRPL RWA tokenization Alongside DeFi innovation, developers are equipping the XRP Ledger (XRPL) with additional tools tailored for regulated institutional activity. The most notable is the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) Standard, designed to streamline tokenization of real-world assets while embedding compliance safeguards directly at the protocol level. XRPL ranks among…
XRP
XRP$2.9564-2.93%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001996-7.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013459-1.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:24
Elon Musk Gets New Favorite Cryptocurrency That Is Ready To 100X Your Portfolio – It’s Not Dogecoin

PayDax (PDP) makes waves as Elon Musk looks beyond Dogecoin (DOGE) for a new favorite cryptocurrency that could 100x every portfolio
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009795-4.67%
READY
READY$0.039998+27.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001594-2.92%
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 22:10
Could Trump’s Tariffs Lead to $2,000 Payouts for Americans?

The post Could Trump’s Tariffs Lead to $2,000 Payouts for Americans? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News President Donald Trump has floated a proposal that could change the way Americans benefit from his trade policies. In a recent interview, he hinted that revenue from tariffs might not only reduce the national debt but could also be paid out directly to citizens. Trump Hints At Payouts for Americans In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said his tariffs have secured trillions in investments for the United States in just eight months back in office. He claimed the trade deficit has been cut in half, something he insisted few believed could happen so quickly. President Trump tells me he’s considering rebate checks of $1,000-$2,000 from tariff revenue.TRUMP: “We’ll pay back debt. But we also might make a distribution to the people, almost like a dividend to the people of America.”Tune into @OANN at 11pm ET to watch! pic.twitter.com/VECOrgQxoA— Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 3, 2025 “With the kind of growth we have now, the debt is very low, relatively speaking,” Trump said. “You grow yourself out of that debt. The numbers we have now are bigger than they ever were. We also might make a distribution to the people. We’re thinking almost $1,000 to $2,000,” he added.  Market Reactions The idea of direct payouts sparked instant debate in the financial community. Many drew comparisons to the stimulus checks of 2020 and 2021, which unleashed a wave of retail investing and pushed crypto markets higher. Analyst Miles Deutscher said if Trump follows through, it could act as a major catalyst for digital assets, pointing to the explosive rally during the last round of government payouts. If this passes, could be a MASSIVE catalyst for crypto.Remember what happened last time retail got stimulus cheques in 2021.. https://t.co/Y9tyUd0R3E— Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) October 3, 2025 ETF specialist Nate Geraci also weighed in on the broader policy and market impact of such a move. “Why are bitcoin & gold near all-time highs”… pic.twitter.com/3EnAyAoZsg— Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) October 3, 2025 The tariffs are expected to generate trillions of dollars annually for the U.S. According to Treasury data, tariffs have already brought in $214.9 billion this year, with September alone adding $31.3 billion to the total. Legal Hurdles for Trump’s Trade Policies Despite the bold claims, Trump’s tariff program is under heavy legal scrutiny. In August, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that most of the tariffs were not authorized under the emergency powers law his administration used to impose them. Trump dismissed the decision as “highly partisan” on Truth Social, warning that removing the tariffs would be a “total disaster for the country.” ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make…— Unofficial Trump on X (@trump_repost) August 29, 2025 For now, the tariffs remain in effect while his administration appeals the case to the Supreme Court. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that if the tariffs are struck down, the government could be forced to refund $750 billion to $1 trillion in projected revenue.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.723-1.60%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00173254-0.82%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10245-2.82%
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:59
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Trading for Crypto Futures

CME Group plans to offer 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options. New schedule stems from increased client demand for flexible trading hours. Continue Reading:CME Group to Launch 24/7 Trading for Crypto Futures The post CME Group to Launch 24/7 Trading for Crypto Futures appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:58
Pundit Links Bold $20,000 XRP Prediction to Ripple’s New Privacy Project

Ripple has put privacy and scalability at the center of its new strategy, and the recent move has triggered bold theories about the XRP price. The discussion picked up after RippleX Senior Director of Engineering, J.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.9564-2.93%
Movement
MOVE$0.1139-3.80%
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:58
XRP Community Sees Government Shutdown as Opportunity to Buy

TLDR The U.S. government shutdown has delayed XRP ETF approvals, creating uncertainty in the market. SEC operations are limited due to the shutdown, affecting the review process for multiple XRP ETF filings. XRP community members see the delay as an opportunity to accumulate before institutional demand increases. Institutional investors have already been building their XRP [...] The post XRP Community Sees Government Shutdown as Opportunity to Buy appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.9564-2.93%
Union
U$0.010275-1.93%
Coincentral2025/10/03 21:53
What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender

Cardano’s ADA has long been a favorite among retail traders, but its repeated failure to break the $2 mark has left many investors frustrated. The patience that holders once had is thinning as momentum lags and opportunities in the wider market expand. While crypto prices today show a mixture of resilience and weakness across the [...] The post What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00499+1.01%
Cardano
ADA$0.8411-3.39%
Blockonomi2025/10/03 21:50
Big Banks Bet on Ripple’s XRP and RLUSD While Visa Tests Stablecoin Integration—Who Wins the $200B Market?

Visa is modernizing the decades-old infrastructure of cross-border payments with a pilot that integrates stablecoins into its Visa Direct platform.
XRP
XRP$2.9564-2.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22008-3.05%
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:50
Watch Trump’s Tariff Dividends Boost the Altcoin Market

Trump considers distributing tariff revenues to citizens as dividends. This move might ease household financial pressures and boost altcoin interest. Continue Reading:Watch Trump’s Tariff Dividends Boost the Altcoin Market The post Watch Trump’s Tariff Dividends Boost the Altcoin Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.723-1.60%
Boost
BOOST$0.09504-2.45%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000526+18.68%
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:49
