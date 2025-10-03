MEXC Exchange
Gumi Expands Digital Asset Treasury with Bitcoin and XRP
Gumi Inc. invests $13.5 million in Bitcoin and XRP after $38 million raise, strengthening its digital asset treasury. Japan’s gaming and blockchain leader Gumi Inc. has unveiled a plan to fortify its balance sheet through Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP holdings. The company’s solution to the question of what part of its fresh $38 million capital […] The post Gumi Expands Digital Asset Treasury with Bitcoin and XRP appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 22:45
Samsung Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto to 75 Million Galaxy Users
Samsung and Coinbase partner to give 75 million Galaxy users U.S. access to crypto trading, staking, and seamless payments. Samsung is partnering with Coinbase to offer 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to the exchange’s priority trading service. The collaboration is the largest single distribution of coins that Coinbase has ever run […] The post Samsung Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto to 75 Million Galaxy Users appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 22:22
October 3 [LIVE] US Economic Data Mixed as PMI Shows Divergence – Positive Trigger for BTC?
US economic data released today presents a mixed picture with the September S&P Composite PMI rising to 53.9 and Services PMI climbing to 54.2, indicating expansion in the services sector above the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.Source: TradingEconomicsSource: TradingEconomics The stronger-than-expected S&P readings suggest resilient economic activity in key service industries despite ongoing concerns about broader economic momentum. Markets are parsing these figures alongside Federal Reserve policy signals as traders assess the health of the US economy following the rate cut last month. However, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI tells a different story, falling to 50.0 in September and missing the 51.8 forecast. The drop to the neutral 50 level indicates the services sector is teetering between expansion and contraction according to ISM’s methodology, raising questions about the sustainability of economic growth heading into the fourth quarter. The divergence between the two major PMI readings has created uncertainty in markets as investors weigh which indicator better reflects current economic conditions and what implications this holds for future Federal Reserve policy decisions and Bitcoin’s price trajectory
CryptoNews
2025/10/03 22:16
Michael Saylor: The Bitcoin Treasury Endgame
Michael Saylor reveals his vision for a trillion-dollar Bitcoin treasury and the future of corporate finance and digital property.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 22:15
Samsung taps Coinbase to bring crypto to over 75M Galaxy users in US
Samsung Wallet and Coinbase aim to provide easier access to cryptocurrency for 75 million US Galaxy users, with a global rollout planned for the future. Consumer electronics giant Samsung has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in a deal that could bring easier access to cryptocurrency for more than one billion Galaxy smartphone users worldwide.In the first phase, about 75 million Galaxy users in the United States will gain access to Coinbase One, a subscription service that offers zero trading fees, higher staking rewards and account protection for lost funds due to unauthorized access, Coinbase announced Friday.“Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S., and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer at Coinbase.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:55
Crypto Market Rally: BTC, BNB, SOL, XRP, ETH Surge Amid Q4 Momentum
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:48
Asia-Pacific is snelst groeiende regio voor stablecoins met $24 biljoen transactievolume
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Circle heeft de Asia-Pacific regio uitgeroepen tot de snelst groeiende stablecoin markt. Daarbij hadden ze het over $24 biljoen aan on-chain activiteit. Singapore en Hong Kong springen er daarbij tussenuit. Maar waarom groeit de regio zo snel? En wat betekent het voor de cryptomarkt? Asia-Pacific is snelst groeiende regio met $24 biljoen stablecoin transacties Circle, het bedrijf achter de populaire USDC stablecoin, heeft de Asia-Pacific regio benoemd als snelst groeiende stablecoin markt. Tijdens het Circle Forum in Singapore liet Yam Ki Chain, vice-president Asia-Pacific van Circle, weten hoe het er tussen juni 2024 en juni 2025 $24 biljoen aan on-chain activitiet te zien was. Dit deelden ze op X: Asia has the highest adoption rate of stablecoins worldwide. At Circle Forum Singapore, we explored how APAC is embracing onchain finance, with $2.4 trillion of activity from June 2024 to June 2025. Yam Ki Chan, VP for APAC and Managing Director for Circle Singapore, expands on… pic.twitter.com/Llj6zMEM1N — Circle (@circle) October 2, 2025 Het cijfer laat zien hoeveel crypto-adoptie er in de regio te vinden is. In het specifiek zijn Singapore en Hong Kong locaties waar grote adoptie te zien is. De landen zijn hiermee de tweede en derde grootste gebruikers van stablecoins ter wereld. De snelle groei is ook te zien aan hoe vaak per maand de stablecoins werden gebruikt. De maandelijkse transacties stegen van minder dan $100 miljoen in begin 2023 naar meer dan $3 miljard in begin 2025. Bedrijven in verschillende sectoren maken steeds meer gebruik van stablecoins. Doordat stablecoins transacties enorm snel en goedkoop kunnen uitvoeren, worden ze steeds populairder. De adoptie ervan onder particuliere gebruikers in Singapore laat zien hoeveel vraag ernaar is. Het laat zien dat de vraag naar stablecoins zich niet alleen beperkt tot financiële markten. Circle heeft aangegeven dat de Asia-Pacific regio centraal is geworden in hun strategie op de lange termijn Het belang van stablecoins voor de cryptomarkt Dit laat zien hoe belangrijk stablecoins zijn voor de groei van de bredere cryptomarkt. Stablecoins bieden een basis voor transacties via blockchains. Doordat de coins vastgepind zijn aan een fiatvaluta, bieden ze voor de meeste gebruikers de makkelijkste manier om de technologie te gebruiken. Sinds stablecoins steeds meer adoptie zijn gaan zien, is de cryptomarkt ook verder gaan groeien. Dit is goed te zien aan blockchains als Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum is het grootste platform voor stablecoins. Sinds de adoptie van stablecoins verder is gegroeid, is Ethereum ook hard gegroeid. Simpel gezegd bieden ze een brug tussen Traditional Finance (TradFi) en Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Ze bieden een simpele opstap voor bedrijven om gebruik te maken van cryptotechnologie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Asia-Pacific is snelst groeiende regio voor stablecoins met $24 biljoen transactievolume is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:46
Top Trending Cryptos: Aster, BlockchainFX, and Uniswap Take the Lead
Top trending cryptos often grab attention for their price moves, innovation, and potential for explosive returns. Right now, Aster, BlockchainFX, and Uniswap are the three names drawing traders and analysts into discussions about the future of decentralized finance. Each coin represents a different angle of growth, whether it’s next-gen decentralized exchanges, strong presale momentum, or
Coinstats
2025/10/03 21:45
Nvidia, Fujitsu set 20230 target to create infrastructure for AI agents in Japan
Nvidia has partnered with Fujitsu to create a full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates AI agents, which they plan to establish in Japan by 2030.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 21:24
Onepay crypto app expands Walmart-backed fintech into crypto
Onepay crypto app will add bitcoin and ether trading and custody to its mobile wallet, according to multiple sources.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 20:48
