October 3 [LIVE] US Economic Data Mixed as PMI Shows Divergence – Positive Trigger for BTC?

US economic data released today presents a mixed picture with the September S&P Composite PMI rising to 53.9 and Services PMI climbing to 54.2, indicating expansion in the services sector above the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.Source: TradingEconomicsSource: TradingEconomics The stronger-than-expected S&P readings suggest resilient economic activity in key service industries despite ongoing concerns about broader economic momentum. Markets are parsing these figures alongside Federal Reserve policy signals as traders assess the health of the US economy following the rate cut last month. However, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI tells a different story, falling to 50.0 in September and missing the 51.8 forecast. The drop to the neutral 50 level indicates the services sector is teetering between expansion and contraction according to ISM’s methodology, raising questions about the sustainability of economic growth heading into the fourth quarter. The divergence between the two major PMI readings has created uncertainty in markets as investors weigh which indicator better reflects current economic conditions and what implications this holds for future Federal Reserve policy decisions and Bitcoin’s price trajectory