2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts

2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts

The post 2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release 2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/2025-cloud-mining-rankings-defiminer-leads-btc-doge-short-term-usdt-daily-payouts/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:36
Standard Chartered Gives New Bitcoin Prediction

Standard Chartered Gives New Bitcoin Prediction

The post Standard Chartered Gives New Bitcoin Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee as markets brace for another pivotal moment. From Washington’s shutdown to deep-pocketed crypto whales pushing leverage, forces are converging that could propel Bitcoin (BTC) into uncharted territory. Analysts find themselves split on whether this strength is solid or fragile. Crypto News of the Day: Geoff Kendrick Sees Bitcoin Ready for $135,000 as Shutdown Looms Bitcoin may be on the brink of a fresh all-time high, according to Standard Chartered’s Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoff Kendrick. Sponsored Sponsored In an exclusive email to BeInCrypto, Kendrick said he expects Bitcoin to “print a fresh all-time-high next week” and push toward his long-held Q3 target of $135,000, reported in a recent US Crypto News publication. The catalyst, he argues, lies in the dynamics of the US government shutdown. “The shutdown matters this time around. During the previous Trump shutdown (December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019), Bitcoin was in a different place than it is now, so it did little. However, this year, Bitcoin traded with US government risks, as best shown by its relationship to US treasury term premium,” Kendrick explained. On Polymarket, traders are pricing a 60% probability that the shutdown lasts between 10 and 29 days, suggesting no quick resolution. US Government Shutdown Timeline Probabilities. Source: Polymarket For Kendrick, this creates an extended environment in which Bitcoin can outperform as a hedge against fiscal gridlock and US credit stress. The other key driver lies in ETF flows. Gold has been outperforming Bitcoin ETFs in recent weeks, but Kendrick expects that trend to reverse. Sponsored Sponsored “Net Bitcoin ETF inflows are now at USD58bn, of which USD23bn has been in 2025. I would expect at least…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:21
Bitcoins adds $124 billion to its market cap since the start of ‘Uptober’

Bitcoins adds $124 billion to its market cap since the start of 'Uptober'

The post Bitcoins adds $124 billion to its market cap since the start of ‘Uptober’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied over 10% this week as institutional demand continues to rise, supporting the narrative that September lows are usually followed by strong upward movements. Indeed, historical data shows that October tends to deliver high returns for the cryptocurrency (over 20% on average), earning the month its signature “Uptober” nickname. The situation this year is particularly interesting, as the Bitcoin price has been propped by more than favorable macroeconomic conditions, including the U.S. government shutdown following a failure to pass a funding bill on Wednesday, October 1. Given all the positive factors that are coinciding together, it is not surprising that “digital gold” has seen a noticeable increase in valuation over the past few days. Indeed, since the beginning of the month, Bitcoin market cap has climbed up from $2.276 trillion to roughly $2.40 trillion at press time, Friday, October 3, as per CoinMarket Cap. That marks a $124 billion, or nearly 5.5%, increase. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at approximately $120,280, up a modest 0.60% on the daily chart. BTC price. Source: Finbold Bitcoin on a run With the $120,000 level reclaimed, investor confidence is also rising, particularly in the exchange-traded funds (ETF) sector. For instance, BlackRock alone saw $446 million in inflows on Thursday, October 2.  Large-holder activity has also been noteworthy, as whales have bought over 30,000 Bitcoin BTC in 48 hours, worth about $3,6 billion. Further appetite could, of course, drive the momentum further, extending the rally to potentially new all-time highs (ATH) in the final quarter. Accordingly, Citigroup raised its year-end targets for the asset to $132,000. However, maintaining the $120,000 level will be critical. Immediate resistance sits at $122,000, just below the August 14 ATH of $124,474. Conversely, a slip below $120,000 could potentially lead to further losses at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:19
New Bitcoin Predictions Targets: Citi, JPMorgan Go Massive

New Bitcoin Predictions Targets: Citi, JPMorgan Go Massive

The post New Bitcoin Predictions Targets: Citi, JPMorgan Go Massive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Bitcoin Predictions Targets: Citi, JPMorgan Go Massive Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-price-prediction-citi-jpmorgan/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:59
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Depression Ahead, Urges Bitcoin and Gold Over Stocks

Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Depression Ahead, Urges Bitcoin and Gold Over Stocks

For Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, these market moves are more than just numbers – […] The post Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Depression Ahead, Urges Bitcoin and Gold Over Stocks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 22:25
Vitalik: Ethereum needs to be more cautious about major protocol changes after short-term expansion tasks

Vitalik: Ethereum needs to be more cautious about major protocol changes after short-term expansion tasks

PANews reported on October 3rd that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said in a discussion with community members on the X platform today that he actually agrees with the view that the Ethereum protocol should be "gradually ossified." Vitalik explained that he supports a more cautious approach to major changes to the protocol after completing tasks such as "short-term scaling, streamlining Ethereum, and cleaning up technical debt." However, he disagrees with achieving this goal by restricting the inner circle, but believes that the solution lies in "expanding and balancing core research and development."
PANews2025/10/03 21:49
Walmart-owned bank app OnePay to add Bitcoin, Ether trading this year

Walmart-owned bank app OnePay to add Bitcoin, Ether trading this year

Walmart-backed banking app OnePay reportedly plans to add Bitcoin and Ether trading and custody later this year as part of its push to become a WeChat-style US superapp. OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC.According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year.OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:45
Standard Chartered Announces New Bitcoin ATH Date! "Next $135,000!"

Standard Chartered Announces New Bitcoin ATH Date! "Next $135,000!"

Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered said Bitcoin could reach a new record next week and climb as high as $135,000. Continue Reading: Standard Chartered Announces New Bitcoin ATH Date! "Next $135,000!"
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:45
Indonesia suspends TikTok’s license as talk of social media biometric scans gathers steam

Indonesia suspends TikTok's license as talk of social media biometric scans gathers steam

Indonesia has suspended TikTok’s registration status as an electronic system provider. According to reports, the social media app failed to hand over all data relating to the use of its live stream feature. Indonesian officials claim that TikTok has not been cooperating with regulators since it began an inquisition into protests that rocked the world’s […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 21:00
Asia pacific stablecoins: APAC hubs attract institutional flows

Asia pacific stablecoins: APAC hubs attract institutional flows

Asia pacific stablecoins have become central to regional market discussions; this article separates verified facts.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 20:42
