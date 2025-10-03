Walmart-Backed OnePay To Offer Bitcoin Trading In App
The post Walmart-Backed OnePay To Offer Bitcoin Trading In App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnePay, the fintech venture majority-owned by Walmart, will soon allow its customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin directly in its mobile app. This access will help bring bitcoin access to mainstream U.S. retail consumers. According to CNBC reporting, OnePay plans to launch the service later this year in partnership with crypto infrastructure firm Zerohash. Founded in 2021 by Walmart and Ribbit Capital, OnePay has steadily built out an “everything app” for digital finance, offering savings accounts, cards, buy now–pay later services, and even wireless plans. By adding bitcoin custody and trading, the firm jumps on the bitcoin boat alongside other U.S. fintech leaders like PayPal, Venmo and Cash App, all of which already allow crypto purchases. The integration could give OnePay users the ability to convert bitcoin into dollars for everyday use — whether to make purchases at Walmart stores or to pay down card balances. With Walmart’s 150 million weekly U.S. shoppers already plugged into its ecosystem, OnePay’s Bitcoin offering may reach a far broader audience than rival apps. For OnePay, the timing appears favorable. The company’s mobile app now ranks No. 5 among free finance apps in Apple’s App Store, ahead of JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood, and Chime, per CNBC. FinTech’s embrace of Bitcoin Nearly every app ahead of OnePay in the App Store — such as PayPal and Cash App — already has some form of bitcoin trading. Back in July, PayPal said it will let U.S. small businesses accept over 100 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, through its online payments platform. Merchants pay a promotional 0.99% fee in the first year, rising to 1.5% afterward — both below the average U.S. credit card processing cost. Although OnePay operates as a separate entity, its real strength comes from being deeply integrated into Walmart’s well-established and massive retail ecosystem —…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:23