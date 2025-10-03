2025-10-05 Sunday

Gumi Inc. Doubles Down on Bitcoin and XRP After $38M Raise

TLDR Gumi invests $13.5M in Bitcoin and XRP to fortify its digital asset treasury. $6.6M of the $13.5M will go toward Bitcoin, with $17M allocated to XRP. Gumi’s strategic move signals growing blockchain adoption in Japan. The company aims to use BTC as a store of value and XRP for cross-border payments Japan’s gaming and [...] The post Gumi Inc. Doubles Down on Bitcoin and XRP After $38M Raise appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 23:39
YIMBY Legislation Makes Headlines But Does It Make More Housing?

The post YIMBY Legislation Makes Headlines But Does It Make More Housing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is no doubt that YIMBY measures capture media attention — but what about creating more housing? getty Last month the California legislature passed Senate Bill 79, intended to create more housing around light rail, a measure that was touted as one of the most significant housing bills ever. Is it? Probably not, and at almost the same time that the bill was being touted as such, people from Massachusetts were telling a Yes In My Back Yard (YIMBY) conference that a similar measure passed there a few years ago isn’t really performing as hoped. The problem goes back to the heart of the YIMBY phenomenon; most of the measures hyped by the movement are necessary for big changes in housing supply, but most aren’t sufficient. There’s a pretty good chance that the recently passed bill in California will wind up much like the one in Massachusetts, better in a headline than in reality. Almost anywhere light rail can be found, battles quickly ignite about whether there is enough density around the stations. In my own experience in Seattle, the regional light rail authority, Sound Transit, was well known for passing measure after measure raising more and more money for the system, but doing absolutely nothing to create more housing around light rail stations. Way back in 2011, I fought a lonely battle trying to get the Seattle City Council to pass rather modest increases in zoning to allow more housing around the Roosevelt Station. They didn’t. The YIMBY instinct is correct: billions of dollars spent on light rail infrastructure is really wasted money if nobody lives around the stations. Yet, angry neighbors around light rail stations do everything they can to oppose zoning changes to allow more housing. Because local elected officials have their bread buttered by those neighbors,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:31
Taylor Swift ‘Opalite’ Lyrics Explained—Why It’s Travis Kelce’s Favorite Track

The post Taylor Swift ‘Opalite’ Lyrics Explained—Why It’s Travis Kelce’s Favorite Track appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Photos TAYLOR SWIFT/TRAVIS KELCE ON INSTAGRAM. TAYLOR SWIFT/TRAVIS KELCE ON INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift’s dazzling orange-themed 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is finally here. The pop masterpiece includes sweet references to the singer’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, especially in the third track, titled “Opalite.” Their love story began when the Kansas City Chiefs star publicly admitted on his New Heights podcast in 2023 that he wanted to meet Swift after attending The Eras Tour. The pair finally met, and after two years of dating, Kelce proposed in August. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple announced on Instagram, sharing dreamy proposal photos taken in a rose-filled garden. ForbesHow To Listen To Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’By Monica Mercuri Swift first wrote about her football beau in 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department and continues to write about their relationship throughout The Life of a Showgirl. Just a few weeks ago, Kelce revealed that “Opalite” is his favorite track on the album — and after listening closely to the lyrics, it’s easy to see why. “I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favorite, though, at least right now,” Kelce told his brother Jason Kelce. “Every time it comes on, I always catch myself.” What Is Opalite And What Does It Mean? According to Opal Galaxy, opalite is a man-made version of the natural stone opal. It is similar to the gemstone and “exhibits a milky, opalescent sheen, which is the source of its name and likeness to opal.” The stone is also believed to hold soothing and calming properties and is associated with improved communication and emotional stability — qualities that could mirror Swift’s healthy relationship with Kelce. Who Is Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Opalite’ About? Although Swift…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:22
Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill into law in California

The post Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill into law in California appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill into law in California California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that aims to install “commonsense guardrails” on the development of frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models, including increased transparency and protection for whistleblowers. Senate Bill 53, also known as the “Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act (TFAIA),” was introduced on January 7 by California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) to promote the “responsible development” of large-scale AI systems. According to Wiener, the bill aims to address the “substantial risks” posed by advanced AI, while also supporting California’s world-leading AI development sector by providing low-cost computing resources to researchers and start-ups. After several rounds of debate and amendments, Senate Bill 53 passed the state Senate in May, followed by the Assembly in September, after which it was sent to Governor Newsom’s desk. “California has proven that we can establish regulations to protect our communities while also ensuring that the growing AI industry continues to thrive. This legislation strikes that balance,” said Newsom. “AI is the new frontier in innovation, and California is not only here for it – but stands strong as a national leader by enacting the first-in-the-nation frontier AI safety legislation that builds public trust as this emerging technology rapidly evolves.” The legislation was able to go ahead thanks to the U.S. Senate voting 99-1 in July to remove provisions of President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that would have prevented states from enacting AI regulations. “The Senate came together tonight to say that we can’t just run over good state consumer protection laws,” Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said at the time. “States can fight robocalls, deepfakes and provide safe autonomous vehicle laws. This also allows us to work together nationally to provide a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:09
94° Becomes Portugal’s First NFT-Based Specialty Coffee Membership

The post 94° Becomes Portugal’s First NFT-Based Specialty Coffee Membership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Already ranked among Lisbon’s top 5 indie cafés, 94° leads coffee culture into Web3 Lisbon, Portugal — September 2025 — 94°, the specialty coffee brand founded by Illia Akulov and Taras Tunskyy, has officially launched Portugal’s first NFT-based membership system, blending world-class coffee culture with the innovation of Web3. Recently ranked among the Top 5 independent specialty coffee shops in Lisbon, 94° has quickly become a cultural landmark in the city. Known for its bold minimalist design, daily in-house pastries, and exclusive coffees from championship-winning producers such as Nestor Lasso, Rodrigo Sanchez, and Sebastian Ramirez, 94° is more than a café — it’s a destination. During the SBC Summit Lisbon, the café welcomed Kate Usyk, whose presence added to the wave of cultural and international attention surrounding Lisbon that week. From world-class entrepreneurs like Gary Vaynerchuk to champions like Oleksandr Usyk, Lisbon proved once again that it is the global meeting point for Web3, culture, and sport. A Natural First for Web3 Culture Ahmed Refaie, Founder of Dsrptd.net from Dubai, commented: “The introduction of 94° NFT Memberships is a logical next step for a brand that’s already at the heart of Lisbon’s Web3 movement. As the first choice among the Web3 District community, 94° has become the daily meeting point for tech builders, digital nomads, and creatives shaping the future.” “Being first in Lisbon’s Web3 culture means being first in coffee too,” says co-founder Taras Tunskyy. “94° was built to be a hub where innovation and community meet. NFTs are simply the natural extension of that vision.” About 94° Founded by Illia Akulov and Taras Tunskyy, 94° is a specialty coffee brand and roastery in Lisbon, offering award-winning coffees, ceremonial matcha from Uji, Japan, and in-house baked pastries. Recently recognised as one of the Top 5 independent specialty coffee shops…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:03
Samsung Wallet now offers direct Coinbase access to 75m Galaxy users

Samsung has integrated Coinbase into its Galaxy ecosystem for 75 million U.S. users through Samsung Wallet. Editor’s note: The previous headline misstated the figure as 57 million. It is 75 million and the headline has been corrected. We apologize and…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 22:58
Suspected Crypto Scammer Linked to $580 Million in Stolen Funds Arrested in Bangkok

The alleged scammer had been living in Thailand illegally since 2023, while continuing his criminal activities.
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:54
Fujitsu Expands AI Capabilities with Nvidia Partnership

TLDRs: Fujitsu partners with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure for healthcare, robotics, and manufacturing. The collaboration integrates Fujitsu CPUs with Nvidia GPUs for high-performance AI solutions. Secure, multi-tenant AI agents will support customized industry automation. Next-generation computing systems and software development form a key focus of the partnership. Fujitsu has strengthened its collaboration with Nvidia [...] The post Fujitsu Expands AI Capabilities with Nvidia Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 22:52
NEAR Intents’ trading volume reaches $483M in September

The post NEAR Intents’ trading volume reaches $483M in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways NEAR Protocol’s AI-driven trading ecosystem processed $483 million in trading volume during September 2025, signaling strong adoption. NEAR Intents powers cross-chain swaps and payments for AI agents without requiring bridges, simplifying blockchain interoperability. NEAR Intents, part of NEAR Protocol’s AI-powered trading and transaction infrastructure, generated $483 million in trading volume during September, highlighting growing adoption of its cross-chain transaction capabilities. NEAR Intents, a cross-chain transaction layer, enables AI agents to perform swaps and payments across multiple blockchains without bridges. The increased trading volume comes as Near Protocol continues its push into AI agent development and chain abstraction technology. NEAR Protocol recently partnered with Aptos and Shelby to enable cross-chain swaps via NEAR Intents, enhancing AI-ready infrastructure for autonomous agents. The blockchain platform launched the Shade Agent Sandbox, allowing developers to build verifiable AI agents integrated with NEAR Intents for autonomous cross-chain actions. The protocol expanded NEAR Intents to additional blockchains including Cardano, supporting privacy-first transactions designed for AI agents. NEAR Protocol focuses on ecosystem scaling through sharding technology and its intents-based architecture. Bitwise, a crypto index fund manager, has offered a regulated NEAR staking ETP product that provides institutional and retail access to NEAR through efficient staking exposure. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/near-protocol-ai-trading-volume-483m-september-2023/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:51
MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock: 736 BTC Mined in September, Despite Market Headwinds

TLDR MARA mines 736 BTC in Sept, boosting output despite rising network difficulty. MARA hits 736 BTC, uptime at 99%, Texas site fully deployed for Q4 growth. Bitcoin miner MARA posts 736 BTC Sept output as Texas site ramps to scale. MARA grows output to 736 BTC in Sept, eyes energy-efficient expansion ahead. MARA tops [...] The post MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock: 736 BTC Mined in September, Despite Market Headwinds appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 22:49
