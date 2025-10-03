YIMBY Legislation Makes Headlines But Does It Make More Housing?

There is no doubt that YIMBY measures capture media attention — but what about creating more housing? getty Last month the California legislature passed Senate Bill 79, intended to create more housing around light rail, a measure that was touted as one of the most significant housing bills ever. Is it? Probably not, and at almost the same time that the bill was being touted as such, people from Massachusetts were telling a Yes In My Back Yard (YIMBY) conference that a similar measure passed there a few years ago isn't really performing as hoped. The problem goes back to the heart of the YIMBY phenomenon; most of the measures hyped by the movement are necessary for big changes in housing supply, but most aren't sufficient. There's a pretty good chance that the recently passed bill in California will wind up much like the one in Massachusetts, better in a headline than in reality. Almost anywhere light rail can be found, battles quickly ignite about whether there is enough density around the stations. In my own experience in Seattle, the regional light rail authority, Sound Transit, was well known for passing measure after measure raising more and more money for the system, but doing absolutely nothing to create more housing around light rail stations. Way back in 2011, I fought a lonely battle trying to get the Seattle City Council to pass rather modest increases in zoning to allow more housing around the Roosevelt Station. They didn't. The YIMBY instinct is correct: billions of dollars spent on light rail infrastructure is really wasted money if nobody lives around the stations. Yet, angry neighbors around light rail stations do everything they can to oppose zoning changes to allow more housing. Because local elected officials have their bread buttered by those neighbors,…