For The First Time, a Spot ETF Application Has Been Filed for This Altcoin

For The First Time, a Spot ETF Application Has Been Filed for This Altcoin

The post For The First Time, a Spot ETF Application Has Been Filed for This Altcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-based crypto asset management firm Bitwise Asset Management has officially filed Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) connected to the Aptos (APT) ecosystem. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said on social media, “We have submitted our S-1 filing for the Aptos ETF. Due to the quiet period, I cannot share further details, but we are excited about the momentum in the Aptos ecosystem.” The Bitwise Aptos ETF aims to provide investors with direct exposure to Aptos’s value against the dollar. The fund aims to generate returns on the value of Aptos’s holdings and maintain its net asset value (NAV) after deducting operating expenses. The ETF will reference the CF Aptos–Dollar Settlement Price index calculated by CF Benchmarks Ltd. The fund will be managed by Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC. According to the application documents, the fund’s shares will be created and redeemed in “basket” units of 10,000 units. While the shares are planned to be listed on an exchange, the exchange and ticker symbol have not yet been specified. Bitwise is known for its Bitcoin and Ethereum-based investment products. The Aptos ETF application marks the company’s first foray into layer-1 blockchain projects. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/for-the-first-time-a-spot-etf-application-has-been-filed-for-this-altcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:45
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading by 2026

CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading by 2026

The post CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CME Group to offer 24/7 trading on cryptocurrency futures and options starting 2026, pending regulatory approval. Allows continuous risk management in line with crypto-native demands. Market reaction expected as regulatory review progresses. CME Group announces plans for 24/7 cryptocurrency futures and options trading on the CME Globex platform starting in early 2026, pending regulatory approval. This move addresses growing institutional demand for continuous trading and aligns CME with always-open crypto markets, potentially impacting liquidity and risk management strategies. CME Plans to Launch 24/7 Crypto Trading in 2026 CME Group will initiate 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options on its CME Globex platform starting in early 2026. Tim McCourt, head of equities, emphasizes the need for continuous market access to meet client demands in the crypto space. This step awaits regulatory clearance. The change aims to match the always-on nature of cryptocurrency platforms, enhancing risk management and liquidity for institutional investors. Weekend and holiday trading will shift to the next business day’s accounting. Tim McCourt stated, “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time,” underlining the initiative’s importance. Reactions from key opinion leaders or regulatory comments are yet to emerge, but the broader financial industry is following these developments closely. Historical Context and Market Implications of CME’s Initiative Did you know? The CME Group first introduced BTC futures in 2017, marking a significant shift from offshore platforms, paving the way for more regulated crypto trading environments. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $121,690.25 with a market cap of $2.43 trillion. The cryptocurrency has experienced a 1.41% decline over the last 24 hours but shows an 11.19% increase over the past seven days. Bitcoin’s circulating supply is 19.93 million BTC as of October 4, 2025.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:31
Best Crypto to Buy Under $1 as Meme Coins Fail to Recapture Their Mojo

Best Crypto to Buy Under $1 as Meme Coins Fail to Recapture Their Mojo

The post Best Crypto to Buy Under $1 as Meme Coins Fail to Recapture Their Mojo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As meme coins trail behind attempting to regain their lost mojo, there is one utility-oriented altcoin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), that is increasingly becoming the investor’s go-to pick for high upside. Available to sell at $0.035 and already well over 55% sold out under Phase 6 of its presale, Mutuum Finance is drawing attention for all the right reasons.  With more than 16,750 owners and up to $16.8 million raised, the project is building something far more durable than hype, a twin lending infrastructure of peer-to-peer and pooled lending, real-yield tokenomics, and non-custodial smart contracts giving users full control of their assets. In a market where memecoins once dominated, Mutuum Finance is a rare under-$1 cryptocurrency with actual technical sophistication and long-term growth potential. Meme Coins Lose Some Shine as Investor Interest Shifts The once-darling memecoin market is obviously tired now, as the GMCI Memecoin Index sticks at 220, a long way from its 600 price last year amid the speculative frenzy. Tokens like Fartcoin, BONK, and WIF, which were once behind colossal retail interest, are struggling to gain traction these days. Even experienced players such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were unable to revive momentum, indicating a shift in general investor sentiment.  While top altcoin indexes have reached new all-time highs since November, the memecoin sector remains overlooked as funds continue to flow into projects that have utility in the real world and tangible value. It is against this background that the vast majority of investors are seeking fundamentally superior alternatives, a phenomenon fueling rising attention towards next-generation Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Reveal Fervent Investor Interest Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sees its Stage 6 presale attract investors globally. Demand remains robust, with over 16,750 individuals engaged with over $16.8 million spent already, indicating increasing trust…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:17
Crypto Investor Capital ‘At Work’

Crypto Investor Capital ‘At Work’

The post Crypto Investor Capital ‘At Work’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The record $300 billion stablecoin market capitalization may signal that more investor capital is flowing onchain, which could act as “rocket fuel” for cryptocurrency valuations, according to market analysts. The total stablecoin supply has reached a new record of over $300 billion on Friday, marking a 46.8% year-to-date growth rate that may outpace the previous year’s stablecoin market growth, Cointelegraph reported. The record comes at the start of October, historically the second-best month for Bitcoin (BTC), reinforcing investor optimism around a potential “Uptober” rally. “Stablecoin supply may have crossed 300 billion dollars, but this is not capital waiting on the sidelines. It is moving through markets with purpose,” according to Andrei Grachev, founding partner at synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance. “Transfer volumes are in the trillions each month. Velocity metrics show constant activity across networks,” Grachev told Cointelegraph. “They are being used—not just held. This is capital at work, not capital on hold.”  “Stablecoins are settling trades, funding positions, and giving users dollar access where banks fall short,” he added.  Source: DeFiLlama.com Stablecoins have several use cases beyond investment, including in payments, remittances, merchant payments and as a means of saving. A growing supply may also indicate more stablecoin usage for daily payments or institutional settlements. Related: Wall Street’s next crypto play may be IPO-ready crypto firms, not altcoins $300 billion stablecoin supply may be “rocket fuel” for crypto The $300 billion milestone may signal a “rebound in digital assets” along with the growing integration of stablecoins in global finance, according to Ricardo Santos, the chief technical officer at stablecoin-based fintech payment company Mansa Finance. The stablecoin supply’s “expansion is often interpreted as a sign of fresh dollar-equivalent liquidity that can quickly rotate into Bitcoin, Ethereum or altcoins,” he told Cointelegraph. “In this sense, the $300 billion threshold looks like…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:00
Federal Reserve Speeches and U.S. Jobs Report Await Bipartisan Deal

Federal Reserve Speeches and U.S. Jobs Report Await Bipartisan Deal

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-speeches-jobs-report/
‘Every Crypto ETF You Can Imagine’: Expert Predicts Flurry of Filings After REX-Osprey’s 21 Applications

‘Every Crypto ETF You Can Imagine’: Expert Predicts Flurry of Filings After REX-Osprey’s 21 Applications

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CME to launch 24/7 trading of crypto derivatives in early 2026

CME to launch 24/7 trading of crypto derivatives in early 2026

PANews reported on October 4th that according to the CME Group's official website, CME (CME Group) announced that its cryptocurrency futures and options will be available for 24/7 continuous trading on CME Globex starting in early 2026, with only a weekly two-hour weekend maintenance window, subject to regulatory review. Trading on Friday night through Sunday night during holidays or weekends will be on the next business day, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting postponed. CME stated that crypto derivatives set new records in 2025: on September 18th, notional open interest reached $39 billion; in August, the average daily open interest was 335,200 contracts, a year-on-year increase of 95%, with a notional of approximately $31.6 billion; in August, the average daily open interest was 411,000 contracts, a year-on-year increase of 230%, with a notional of approximately $14.9 billion; and there were over 1,010 large position holders.
SHIB Price Prediction for October 4

SHIB Price Prediction for October 4

Can rate of SHIB reach $0.000013 area next week?
Solana Leads Blockchain Surge: 50 Million Active Users Weekly

Solana Leads Blockchain Surge: 50 Million Active Users Weekly

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solana-leads-active-blockchain-addresses/
Crypto News: Thai Police Nab Portuguese Fugitive in $580M Crypto Scam

Crypto News: Thai Police Nab Portuguese Fugitive in $580M Crypto Scam

A Portuguese man associated with a $580M cryptocurrency scam was detained by Thai authorities in Bangkok, after a curious journalist stumbled upon him. On October 2, 2025, a 39-year-old Portuguese man who orchestrated a massive cryptocurrency and credit card scam, estimated at a value of about $580 million, was arrested in a Bangkok shopping mall.  […] The post Crypto News: Thai Police Nab Portuguese Fugitive in $580M Crypto Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
