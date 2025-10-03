2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Fitell Buys 216.8M PUMP Tokens as Nasdaq Grants 180-day Compliance Lifeline

Fitell Buys 216.8M PUMP Tokens as Nasdaq Grants 180-day Compliance Lifeline

TLDR: Fitell received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq to meet minimum bid price compliance, pushing the deadline to March 2026. The extension followed a 1-for-16 share consolidation aimed at stabilizing Fitell’s stock price on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Fitell expanded its crypto treasury by acquiring 216.8 million PUMP tokens on Solana for $1.5 million. The [...] The post Fitell Buys 216.8M PUMP Tokens as Nasdaq Grants 180-day Compliance Lifeline appeared first on Blockonomi.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006533-6.72%
CreatorBid
BID$0.06766-16.61%
1
1$0.007933+21.83%
Dela
Blockonomi2025/10/03 23:36
Dela
3 Meme Coins That Could Surge 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End

3 Meme Coins That Could Surge 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End

The hunt for the next meme coin explosion is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums buzzing about which names might deliver life‑changing returns.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002443-4.34%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003447+1.71%
Dela
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 23:15
Dela
New York Bill Seeks Energy Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Activity

New York Bill Seeks Energy Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Activity

TLDR: Bill S.8518 taxes energy for proof-of-work crypto mining, with rates rising above 2.25M kWh in New York. Taxes scale from 2¢ to 5¢ per kWh for crypto miners above set thresholds under new NY plan. Exemptions apply if mining uses off-grid renewable energy not tied to electric grid. All collected funds would support energy [...] The post New York Bill Seeks Energy Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Activity appeared first on Blockonomi.
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0010105-51.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001594-2.74%
Dela
Blockonomi2025/10/03 23:08
Dela
SEC Holds Litecoin ETF Approval Due to Government Shutdown

SEC Holds Litecoin ETF Approval Due to Government Shutdown

Highlights: SEC delays Canary Litecoin ETF as government shutdown disrupts normal regulatory operations. Uncertainty grows for altcoin ETFs, including Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano approvals. Over 90 crypto ETFs remain pending, with approvals depending on the SEC resuming work. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has missed its final deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF, citing disruptions from the U.S. government shutdown. This delay has sparked concern across the crypto community. Canary’s Litecoin ETF Faces Delay Due to SEC Rules and Shutdown Earlier this year, the SEC asked companies to drop their 19b-4 filings, which are used for exchange rule changes, and use only S-1 registration statements. Canary followed this advice and withdrew its 19b-4 on September 25. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart and FOX reporter Eleanor Terrett said the usual 19b-4 deadlines may no longer matter under the SEC’s new rules. The uncertainty continues as the federal government shutdown is making the situation even more complicated. Lot of questions from clients and people on here because the @CanaryFunds Litecoin filing was technically due today under 19b-4. But as multiple people have reported (including @EleanorTerrett) it looks like SEC wants everyone to file under the new Generic listing standards for… https://t.co/HdmW7IfQjg — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) October 2, 2025 The SEC said it will keep limited operations during the shutdown. However, an August plan said it would stop reviewing and approving new financial products, including registration statements and ETF filings. It’s unclear if the SEC’s silence on Canary’s Litecoin ETF is due to the withdrawn filing or the government shutdown, as the agency hasn’t commented publicly. Impact on Other Altcoin ETFs A Bloomberg ETF analyst shared insights about what could happen during “ETF Uptober.” The crypto market was expecting its first altcoin ETF approval under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, with the decision originally due on October 2. Now, the SEC’s delay has raised questions about other altcoin ETFs.  Investors worry the decision on XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs could also be affected. He says the SEC can approve any or all of these ETFs at any time. The final decision for Solana ETFs is due on October 10, while the deadlines for XRP and Dogecoin ETFs are next week. Eleanor Terrett noted that the SEC is working with a skeleton crew and cannot respond to most media questions. She added on X that it’s unclear what tasks the remaining staff are handling or what their priorities are. As I understand it, the shutdown could affect the $LTC ETF approval because the @SECGov still needs to sign off on the S-1 and the agency is operating on a skeleton crew. It’s unclear what remaining staff is working/what their priorities are at the moment. Since the generic… https://t.co/uD1uO9udtO — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 2, 2025 Instead of regulatory uncertainty, Litecoin’s price rose 15% in a week and is now trading around $118.05. Meanwhile, strong activity continues in the derivatives market. According to CoinGlass, total LTC futures open interest increased 1% in the past 24 hours to $943.89 million, marking nearly a 20% rise over the week. SEC Halts Approval of Over 90 Crypto ETFs Over 90 digital asset products are pending, including single-token ETFs and multi-coin strategies. Bloomberg predicts approvals could start with Solana ETFs in October, but only if the SEC resumes normal operations. For now, the timeline depends more on politics than the market. The Trump administration has cut $26 billion in federal funding to Democratic-led states, escalating the partisan fight. The shutdown has also paused scientific research, financial oversight, and many regulatory activities. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005261+18.81%
XRP
XRP$2.9565-2.91%
Union
U$0.010282-2.05%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:52
Dela
$46B poured into stablecoins last quarter: Here’s who took the lead

$46B poured into stablecoins last quarter: Here’s who took the lead

Stablecoins added $46 billion in Q3 net supply, led by USDT, USDC and USDe. Find out who gained share, where funds flowed and what signals matter next. Stablecoins just posted their biggest quarter on record, with an estimated $45.6 billion to $46.0 billion in net creations in Q3.That’s a 324% jump from Q2’s $10.8 billion and a clear sign that fresh dollars are flowing back into the market.Read more
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-10.78%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008049+1.38%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:42
Dela
XRP ETF Approval Could Face Major Delay: Here’s Why

XRP ETF Approval Could Face Major Delay: Here’s Why

Although anticipation is building for potential XRP ETF approvals later this month, their launches may still face delays. According to Crypto in America, the U.S.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.9565-2.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.12496-2.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-10.78%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:41
Dela
AI Hasn't Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study

AI Hasn't Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study

Yale and Brookings researchers found that employment patterns remained stable 33 months after ChatGPT's launch, despite tech CEO and AI doomer warnings.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1201-5.50%
Threshold
T$0.01549-2.88%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01861-5.58%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:40
Dela
Stablecoins break $300B market cap, post 47% growth year-to-date

Stablecoins break $300B market cap, post 47% growth year-to-date

The total stablecoin market capitalization has surged past $300 billion, posting 47% growth YTD and highlighting a growing adoption trend. Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of fiat currencies or commodities — have surpassed $300 billion in market capitalization for the first time, highlighting a significant adoption trend.According to data from open-source aggregator DefiLlama, the milestone was reached on Oct. 3, 2025, capping a year-to-date growth of 46.8%By reaching the $300 billion threshold, the stablecoin market is well-positioned to break the pace of 2024 amid intensifying competition and a wave of new stablecoin launches this year.Read more
Capverse
CAP$0.13117-5.82%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.53907-11.62%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08243-2.93%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:39
Dela
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading in Super App Push

Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading in Super App Push

Walmart’s fintech venture OnePay is preparing to introduce cryptocurrency services in its mobile app, thereby expanding its push to become a U.S. super app.Visit Website
RWAX
APP$0.001935-4.86%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03154-0.47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003445-4.57%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:33
Dela
MELANIA memecoin sinks to $0.18 amid controversy over insider sales

MELANIA memecoin sinks to $0.18 amid controversy over insider sales

The MELANIA token, tied to the US first lady Melania Trump, is in the pits after tanking 98% from its ATH. The token was drowned by criticism over the project’s lack of transparency around fund management. Above all that, the team has not cared to come clean with investors. The First Lady famously launched the […]
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.1784-3.14%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001262-2.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01314-1.49%
Dela
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 22:22
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision