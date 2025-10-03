2025-10-05 Sunday

The post Ed Gein’ Has A Surprising Rotten Tomatoes Score appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Netflix has just released Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the latest in its Ryan Murphy-made exploration of famed killers. It stars Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, the 1950s serial killer so bizarre and infamous he inspired horror movie villains from Norman Bates to Leatherface. So, how’s it reviewing? That’s the strange part. Despite being released today, Monster: The Ed Gein Story’s Rotten Tomatoes score is…N/A. As in, it does not have one. What that means is that advanced screeners either did not go out to critics, or the embargo is sometime after the show has already launched. I’d bet on the latter. This can happen, sure, but we’re talking about a show in a series that has produced Dahmer, the fourth most-watched series in Netflix history with 115.6 million views, beating out every season of Bridgerton and, as of now, Wednesday season 2. And that’s a show you’re not previewing early? Strange. Without fail, there have been controversies surrounding the previous two Monster shows. Dahmer was criticized for sensationalizing the story and not being respectful enough to the victims. The second entry, Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, was lambasted by the Menendez family themselves for what they believed was a poor representation of the brothers, who are still battling their sentence to this day. Here? This is a show set in the 1950s. Gein died in 1984. There’s no ongoing litigation, and it’s unclear if any distant relatives of victims would protest the series. That said, this is likely to be the violent, most sexually awful series that Murphy has made out of the three of these, and that may draw controversy in its own right. Netflix, of course, doesn’t show any ratings on the service itself, so it can just throw the series up there and get…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:40
Bitcoin and Gold ETFs Shock Wall Street With Rare Top 10 Trading Surge

Bitcoin and Gold ETFs Shock Wall Street With Rare Top 10 Trading Surge

The post Bitcoin and Gold ETFs Shock Wall Street With Rare Top 10 Trading Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) ranked among the top 10 most traded U.S. ETFs on October 3 an unusual occurrence. The surge reflects mounting demand for “hard assets” as investors hedge against inflation and currency weakness. Analysts attribute the trend to the so-called Debaser Trade, which is an indicator of increasing support to both Bitcoin and gold in volatile markets. Surprisingly, both the gold and Bitcoin ETFs found themselves in the top 10 U.S. ETFs by trading volume this week, and that is virtually unheard of when it comes to both safe-haven asset categories converging. The trend highlights the changing investor mood as the economic uncertainty drives the desire of the stores of value in the non-fiat money. Read More: SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Unlocking Wave of Spot Crypto ETFs in U.S. ETFs See Rare Volume Spike According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, GLD and IBIT surged into the top 10 by daily trading volume on October 3. Such a dual appearance is highly unusual in a ranking typically dominated by equity funds tied to indexes like the S&P 500. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, recorded billions in trading volume and ranked among the very top. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, also broke into the list signaling a powerful wave of institutional and retail flows into crypto. Balchunas called the move part of the “Debaser Trade” shorthand for investors shifting into assets that resist monetary debasement, such as gold and Bitcoin. The Debaser Trade Explained The “Debaser Trade” refers to positioning in assets like gold and Bitcoin that hedge against fiat currency erosion. With inflation pressures still looming and central banks juggling high interest rates, investors are seeking alternatives to cash and bonds.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:35
When Will Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Come To Streaming? The Answer Is Complicated

When Will Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Come To Streaming? The Answer Is Complicated

The post When Will Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Come To Streaming? The Answer Is Complicated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images Taylor Swift is back in theaters Friday with The Official Release Party of a Showgirl to celebrate the release of her album The Life of a Showgirl. How soon will it be before the big-screen event is available to stream at home, if at all? The Official Release Party of a Showgirl begins with specially timed screenings that begin at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT sharp — with no trailers — on Friday and will end its short run in theaters on Sunday. Swift, of course, dominated the movie box office in October of 2023 when she teamed with AMC Theatres to release her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which earned an astounding $93.2 million in its first weekend at the North American box office. By the time Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour wrapped up its 13-weekend run in theaters, it earned nearly $180.8 million domestically and $80.6 million for a worldwide box office gross of $261.4 million. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had a $15 million production budget before marketing costs, per The Numbers. ForbesWhat Time Does Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Premiere In Theaters?By Tim Lammers The biggest difference between Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and The Eras Tour is that Friday’s release is technically not a movie. Instead, AMC Theatres noted, the big-screen event includes “the exclusive world premiere of the music video ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:31
MELANIA Meme Shows Struggle After Questions Around Team Wallet Sales Stay

MELANIA Meme Shows Struggle After Questions Around Team Wallet Sales Stay

The post MELANIA Meme Shows Struggle After Questions Around Team Wallet Sales Stay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The team wallet moved 30 million MELANIA meme coins in April. Questions about silent sale resurfaced after Melania Trump shared X post published by the meme coin’s page. MELANIA is down by 90.89% since January 2025. MELANIA meme coin has lost over 90% of its value since January 2025. The decline is largely credited to the activity that was flagged a couple of weeks ago. Questions around significant sales by team wallet are starting to pick up pace once again. While the token has indeed gained value in recent hours, it remains to be seen if the Solana-based cryptocurrency ever sees upticks. MELANIA Meme Coin Continues on a Lower Call The decline of the MELANIA token technically commenced in February 2025, when it noted a steep decline from $3.7946 to $1.9332. But, it was only in April 2025 that the meme coin, co-created by Hayden Davis, came under fire. It was reported by Bubblemaps that funds worth approximately $30 million were moved from community funds. The report added that they were being silently sold, and the team did not offer any explanation to the community. That made up for almost 50 million MELANIA meme tokens at that moment. Lookonchain also reported around that time that the team had employed DCA strategy to sell the token. It is estimated that more than 3.1 million tokens were sold under the DCA strategy within 3 days. The incident, even though weeks old, resurfaced when the official X account of MELANIA token posted a video with the caption, Into the future. MELANIA price continues to play a downtrend since the time the original report broke out. The recent X post, shared by Melania Trump on her profile, has reignited discussions around it. Ongoing MELANIA Price MELANIA meme coin is currently down by 90.89% since…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:30
A group of Tesla investors dispute Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package

A group of Tesla investors dispute Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package

The post A group of Tesla investors dispute Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of Tesla investors has written a letter asking other Tesla shareholders to vote against the new pay proposal at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on November 6. The proposal provides a new compensation package for CEO Elon Musk, which could be worth around $1 trillion. As reported by Cryptopolitan, Tesla revealed the proposed $1 trillion pay package last month. However, for Musk to access the full payout, he needs to increase Tesla’s market capitalisation to $8.5 trillion over the next decade and achieve a series of significant product milestones. These include boosting annual earnings to $400 billion a year, building a million Optimus robots, and delivering around 12 million EVs by 2035. This translates to an average of 1.2 million a year. According to the Tesla board, “Tesla’s Special Committee designed a performance incentive plan that completely aligns Elon’s compensation & shareholder value creation. If Elon Musk doesn’t deliver results, he receives nothing […] “We’re talking about trillions of dollars of value for shareholders + efforts that will accelerate global prosperity.” Tesla board members have personal ties with Musk Signatories of the letter include Tesla investor SOC Investment Group, the American Federation of Teachers, and the state treasurers of Nevada, New Mexico, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, as well as the controllers of Maryland and New York City. The shareholder group criticized Tesla’s board for not securing a commitment from Musk, who runs several companies, to “devote his attention” to Tesla. They warned that the pay package could lead to share dilution for Tesla shareholders. The letter said, “The Board has permitted Mr Musk to be overcommitted for years, allowing him to continue as CEO while taking time-consuming leadership roles at his other companies, xAI/X, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Boring Company.” They also pointed to how the board most recently failed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:25
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Offer Bitcoin Trading & Custody Services

Walmart-Backed OnePay to Offer Bitcoin Trading & Custody Services

The post Walmart-Backed OnePay to Offer Bitcoin Trading & Custody Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights OnePay, a fintech sponsored by Walmart, will add trading and custody of Bitcoin and Ethereum to its app with the support of Zerohash. The application, which was launched in 2021, already has savings accounts, credit cards, BNPL loans, and wireless plans. OnePay ranks fifth in the list of free finance apps in the Apple store as it outpaces behemoths like JPMorgan, Robinhood and Chime. The digital finance startup, OnePay, which is majority-owned by Walmart, is ready to add cryptocurrency services to its mobile platform, according to individuals aware of the development. Access to Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and storage will be launched by the fintech before year-end with tech assistance by Chicago-based infrastructural provider Zerohash. Walmart’s OnePay Goes Big on Crypto The program is a continuation of the OnePay scheme to become a full-scale, financial services super application in the United States. The company has, since its launch in 2021, thanks to a joint venture between Walmart and venture capital firm Ribbit Capital and has slowly diversified into other offerings besides payments. Its platform now offers its customers products of high-yield savings accounts, debit and credit cards, installment payment plans, and wireless service plans. The inclusion of Bitcoin and crypto in the app will provide customers with a choice of purchasing, storing, and, possibly, cashing in on their digital assets directly on their OnePay accounts. Such an arrangement would then enable individuals to convert crypto assets into U.S. dollars. It will allow them to pay with them to make daily purchases, such as Walmart shopping, or even settle their credit card bills with the balance. However, the officials of both OnePay and Zerohash declined to comment on what was to be rolled out, according to a CNBC report. The move is timed well as U.S. institutions move faster…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:22
APAC hubs attract institutional flows

APAC hubs attract institutional flows

The post APAC hubs attract institutional flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia pacific stablecoins have become central to regional market discussions; this article separates verified facts from speculation and points to authoritative sources. Singapore stablecoin hub Commentary and reporting frequently highlight Singapore as a leading candidate to host stablecoin activity. Yet, while the market narrative is strong, specific numerical projections and adoption rates must be corroborated with primary documents and verified data. Therefore, observers should treat singular reports as directional rather than definitive. Importantly, the jurisdiction’s regulatory signals and market infrastructure influence issuer decisions and service rollout. For ongoing coverage and consolidated reporting, consult our stablecoin section: Cryptonomist — stablecoin category. Also see local hub reporting: Singapore stablecoin hub. hong kong stablecoin hub Parallel discussion surrounds Hong Kong as a potential centre for stablecoin and digital-asset services. Again, forecasts about hub status often mix analysis with projections that require verification. Consequently, stakeholders should seek regulator statements and market data before drawing firm conclusions. To verify claims about Hong Kong, readers should consult official announcements and trusted analytics, and follow our regional coverage: Hong Kong stablecoin hub. on chain stablecoin activity Reports sometimes cite on‑chain activity estimates and trading‑volume projections. However, our review found such figures in the original piece to be forward‑looking and not independently verifiable at the time of review. Thus, rely on primary sources and multiple analytics providers when assessing on‑chain claims. On‑chain metrics vary by vendor and methodology. Therefore, cross‑checking dashboards and raw-chain explorers helps separate confirmed flows from modeled estimates. For market data and analytics, reputable platforms include Messari and CoinMarketCap. What the fact-check found The independent review identified that numerical projections and certain regulatory‑impact statements in the earlier reporting were unverified. Those items relied on assumptions or forward projections rather than published primary data. As a result, readers should treat those statements as provisional until corroborated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:18
Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Crucial Friday Arrives! BTC and ETH Prices Just Started Rising, But There’s a Risk of $4.5 Billion in Selling Pressure! Here’s What You Need to Know…

Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Crucial Friday Arrives! BTC and ETH Prices Just Started Rising, But There’s a Risk of $4.5 Billion in Selling Pressure! Here’s What You Need to Know…

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Crucial Friday Arrives! BTC and ETH Prices Just Started Rising, But There’s a Risk of $4.5 Billion in Selling Pressure! Here’s What You Need to Know… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a seven-year hiatus, the US government shut down due to an unresolved budget crisis. While this shutdown wasn’t expected to last long, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins surged despite the uncertainty surrounding the shutdown. Weeks later, BTC surpassed $120,000, while Ethereum surpassed $4,500. This upward trend is expected to continue into October, the month known as Uptober, and today, as every Friday, the expiration date for options contracts in the crypto market has arrived. According to the first weekly data for October, $3.32 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and $963 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) options will expire on October 3 on the Deribit derivatives exchange. Accordingly, the Put/Call Ratio of BTC options is 1.15, the maximum loss point is $115,000 and the notional value is $3.32 billion. When we look at Ethereum, ETH options have a Put/Call Ratio of 0.93, a maximum loss point of $4,200, and a notional value of $963 million. When we look at the put/call ratio, we see that it’s 1.15 for BTC and 0.93 for ETH. These ratios indicate that sell orders for Bitcoin are greater than buy orders, and options traders are bearish. In contrast, the put/call ratio for ETH is 0.93, reflecting a more neutral investor sentiment than Bitcoin. This suggests that options traders are taking positions in anticipation of continued sideways movement in the Ethereum price, according to analysts. The maximum pain point is the level at which the cryptocurrency price settles at a certain value as an option approaches its expiration date, resulting in significant losses for the largest number of option traders. At this point, traders typically pay attention to the highest pain level, which can exert a significant pull on price movement toward expiration. Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently trading well above their maximum loss levels, but market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:08
Nvidia CEO frustrated as multi-billion-dollar UAE-Trump AI chip deal delays

Nvidia CEO frustrated as multi-billion-dollar UAE-Trump AI chip deal delays

The post Nvidia CEO frustrated as multi-billion-dollar UAE-Trump AI chip deal delays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In May 2025, President Donald Trump announced in Abu Dhabi that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would receive 500,000 Nvidia AI chips annually under a $10 billion deal.  Nearly five months later, the deal remains stalled as Commerce Secretary demands U.S. investments first, frustrating CEO Jensen Huang. According to a WSJ report, Jensen Huang and White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks are disappointed by the delays. Jensen Huang and David Sacks view the UAE agreement as key to staying ahead of China in the AI race.  President Trump secures $200 billion U.A.E. chip pact MAKE AMERICA WEALTHY AGAIN 💸 President Trump secured a $200 billion investment by @MicronTech, a U.S.-based manufacturer of chips—another win for American workers and national security! pic.twitter.com/6OwK2aD8hH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 12, 2025 A White House report showed that President Trump had negotiated more than $200 billion in U.S.-UAE agreements. The trade agreements are built on $1.4 trillion investment framework that will support the U.S. growth in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, quantum computing, biotechnology, and manufacturing.  The President announced that the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates had agreed on a framework that would enable Abu Dhabi to purchase advanced American AI chips. The chips are expected to be produced by tech giants like Nvidia. The UAE agreed to invest in the U.S in exchange for up to 500,000 AI chips annually from 2025 to 2027. According to the agreement, the UAE will invest $1 billion in U.S.-based projects to construct and finance data centres for training AI models. Nvidia is expected to export $7 billion worth of advanced chips in return, with most of them going to U.S. companies operating in the Middle East. Jensen Huang stated that the UAE is progressing with its arrangement by exchanging $1 billion worth of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:04
Dogecoin May See 15x, But Ozak AI’s Presale Suggests Life-Changing ROI Instead

Dogecoin May See 15x, But Ozak AI’s Presale Suggests Life-Changing ROI Instead

Ozak AI (OZ) has quickly become one of the most talked-about projects in the 2025 bull market. Currently priced at just $0.012 in its 6th presale stage, the token has already raised more than $3.5 million and sold over 925 million tokens, showing immense demand from both retail investors and whales. The buzz isn’t just [...] The post Dogecoin May See 15x, But Ozak AI’s Presale Suggests Life-Changing ROI Instead appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/03 23:48
