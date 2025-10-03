MEXC Exchange
Pizza Chef Tony Gemignani Preps Super Bowl As Stadium Presence Grows
The post Pizza Chef Tony Gemignani Preps Super Bowl As Stadium Presence Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Slice House concept from Tony Gemignani is now in four different stadium or arena venues in San Francisco and Las Vegas. Gamma Nine When officials wanted to upgrade the pizza experience at the home of the San Francisco Giants over a decade ago they turned to famed local pizza chef Tony Gemignani. Now 13 World Pizza Championship wins later, Gemignani has franchised his Slice House concept across stadiums in San Francisco and Las Vegas as he readies for the Super Bowl and World Cup in 2026. What started at Oracle Park has grown to include Gemignani concepts at all three major San Francisco-area sports venues—the Slice House at Oracle Park and Levi’s Stadium and Tony G’s at Chase Center—along with multiple concepts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, including the Slice House. Sports was a part of Gemignani’s youth, so taking a 30-plus-year pizza career into stadiums was something the Bay Area-native was focused on. “My dad was big into sports, and we went to games all the time,” Gemignani tells me. “Being able to be in a stadium meant the world for me. I hustled to get it.” Tony Gemignani finishing a pizza with San Francisco Giants player Logan Webb. Slice House Known for his New York-style, Gemignani also crafts Sicilian and virtually every variety of pizza at his restaurants, often with nonstop lines out the door. He can bring those styles into stadiums, giving the Slice House concept—or other Gemignani-made pizza concepts—a unique feel. As the Slice House brand continues to grow outside of stadiums, he expects it to pop up in more venues across the country, even as he readies new recipes for the 49ers season and both the Super Bowl and World Cup coming to Levi’s Stadium in 2026. “This is not one of these…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 00:10
Meet Antony Turner, BlockDAG Founder Behind $420M Presale
The post Meet Antony Turner, BlockDAG Founder Behind $420M Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn how Antony Turner’s leadership and fintech expertise contributed to BlockDAG’s successful presale, raising nearly $420M and making it one of the top crypto to invest in now. In 2025, BlockDAG is becoming one of the most talked-about names in blockchain, not only for its technical foundation but also for its leadership. At the center of this rise is Antony Turner, the founder and CEO of BlockDAG Network (BDAG). Unlike typical crypto leaders who depend on hype, Turner brings expertise in institutional finance, risk management, and disciplined scaling. His record in both traditional finance and blockchain funding gives BlockDAG (BDAG) a depth that most presale projects simply lack. With nearly $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and an ROI of 2900% since Batch 1, BlockDAG’s rise is directly tied to Turner’s credibility. This makes the project a leading candidate for anyone seeking the best crypto to buy right now. A Career of Discipline and Execution in Finance and Blockchain Antony Turner’s career combines traditional finance with expertise in blockchain. Before founding BlockDAG, he was Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Blockchain, a publicly listed Growth company focused on aligning blockchain strategies with institutional structures. This provided him with hands-on experience in managing blockchain growth within frameworks that required accountability. Earlier, Turner launched SwissOne Capital, Switzerland’s first equally weighted crypto index fund. His focus there was on reducing volatility and concentration risk in digital assets, something few others addressed with precision. This focus on risk management, not just speculation, now defines BlockDAG’s philosophy. It explains why the project has scaled up while maintaining strong confidence. The combination of financial discipline and blockchain expertise is one reason BlockDAG is gaining recognition as the best crypto to buy right now. BlockDAG’s Expansion Reflects Turner’s Leadership The progress of BlockDAG is a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:55
Cardano (ADA) Developers Invited to Share Feedback on Ecosystem
Cardano Foundation, one of nonprofits behind development of Cardano (ADA) ecosystem, launches its annual developer survey
Coinstats
2025/10/03 23:54
‘Peacemaker’ Episode 7 Finally Has A Twist No One Saw Coming
The post ‘Peacemaker’ Episode 7 Finally Has A Twist No One Saw Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peacemaker episode 7 was probably the most emotional one of the series to date, with Chris coming to terms with losing his family a second time in a universe he thought was ideal. Instead, it was…Nazis, a lot of Nazi. That twist was hinted at in a dozen ways before last week’s reveal, but episode 7 had a turn that I think few saw coming. In season 1 of Peacemaker, it was well-established that his father was an evil white supremacist. The idea here was that since this was Nazi world, he was no doubt a Nazi-based superhero, his views now mainstream. The twist is…that does not appear to be true. In his final moments with his alternate universe family, his father recoils at being called a Nazi and says he “doesn’t agree with them.” He didn’t cause the problems in his world, he says, and is just doing what he can to make things better (like fighting and killing giant monsters). Earlier, we see him murder a bunch of cops who are technically employees of the Nazi government. I also think it’s interesting that despite all the trophies and decorations in the house, we never get a “reveal” that he has anything Nazi-based or swastika labeled in there, like we saw at ARGUS. A small detail, but one I think is important in hindsight. I’m not sure the parallels work exactly. “Prime” world is not run by literal Nazis, but obviously we have many, many examples of the government there doing reprehensible things. I mean, the entire storyline of the season is Peacemaker going against the government that he previously killed for. I am less sure about his brother. He seems more hotheaded, and gives no such anti-Nazi speech. He also seemed just fine leading the charge to chase…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:46
Stablecoins Cross $300 Billion Milestone, Signaling Growing Role in Global Finance
Stablecoin market capitalization has surpassed $300 billion for the first time, led by Tether and USDC, with Ethena’s yield-bearing USDe as the third-largest player. The milestone highlights both crypto’s growing liquidity base and shifting competitive dynamics. USDT and USDC Dominate as USDe Gains Ground in Stablecoin Market The total value of stablecoins in circulation has […]
Coinstats
2025/10/03 23:45
Future of XRP and Presale Cryptos: Ripple Price Outlook vs. a Next-Generation 100x Altcoin in 2025
Have you ever regretted ignoring a coin that later delivered massive gains? XRP once gave early adopters life-changing profits, and today, its future remains tied to institutional adoption and global payments. At the same time, new projects are stepping into the spotlight, promising opportunities for those who don’t want to miss the next 100x crypto
Coinstats
2025/10/03 23:45
Laser Digital wil uitbreiden naar Japanse cryptomarkt
Nomura’s dochterbedrijf Laser Digital wil zich stevig vestigen in de Japanse cryptomarkt. Het bedrijf is momenteel in gesprek met de Japanse Financial Services Agency (FSA) om een licentie aan te vragen voor het aanbieden van crypto trading diensten aan institutionele klanten. De stap komt op een moment dat de crypto... Het bericht Laser Digital wil uitbreiden naar Japanse cryptomarkt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 23:40
Shibarium Bridge Security: Here's Plan to Prevent Next Hack
Shiba Inu developers exploring ways strengthen Shibarium security
Coinstats
2025/10/03 23:35
SOL Analyst Warns of Major Breakdown for Solana as PDP Eyes a 1000x Explosive Rally
October has begun with increased volatility in the crypto market, and investors are preparing for sharp movements across major altcoins. Solana (SOL), one of the market’s most closely watched tokens, is at the center of discussion as traders weigh the risk of a decline against the optimism surrounding ETF approvals. Meanwhile, PayDax Protocol (PDP) is
Coinstats
2025/10/03 23:30
Inside the Mutuum Finance Ecosystem
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised $16,700,000, onboarding 16,700 holders since presale began. Phase 6 of the presale is underway and already 55% filled. The current token price is $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $ 0.01. Mutuum recently announced a $100,000 giveaway.
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 19:29
