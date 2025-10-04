2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Confidential Lending Will Unlock Trillions for DeFi Markets

Confidential Lending Will Unlock Trillions for DeFi Markets

The post Confidential Lending Will Unlock Trillions for DeFi Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Jason Delabays, blockchain ecosystem lead at Zama Despite decentralized finance’s (DeFi) recent resurgence, most capital in traditional finance remains out of reach. Most will blame scalability, regulation or poor UX. The real blocker is far more fundamental: a lack of confidentiality. Solve that, and trillions will be unlocked.  At its December 2021 peak, DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) hit an incredible $260 billion. Zoom out, however, and that figure starts to feel small, especially when the global financial system moves trillions every day. Foreign exchange alone sees over $7.5 trillion traded daily, and the global bond market’s worth more than $130 trillion. DeFi has bounced back since the 2022-2023 crash. Lending protocols have shown staying power, and TVLs are rising again. DeFi is still, however, only scratching the surface of global capital, not because it can’t scale, but because it lacks something traditional finance can’t live without. The encryption tech is pulling down the tallest hurdle  For most institutions and high-net-worth players, confidentiality is non-negotiable. Every deposit, loan and withdrawal is, however, out in the open on public blockchains. That level of transparency might thrill crypto purists, but for most serious capital, it’s a Kdealbreaker. That’s why, for so many, the thought of unlocking DeFi’s promise — frictionless, open, institutional-grade finance — still seems distant. Recent tech developments, specifically in Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), suggest that reality may be closer than it looks. Having gained more mainstream attention, FHE is no longer just an academic curiosity.  Privacy-preserving technology enables data to be processed without ever decrypting it. Sensitive information remains encrypted even while in use. Institutions can be brought into DeFi to keep their trades and positions private. Uncollateralized lending and beyond Consider uncollateralized lending, as it is arguably one of the clearest use cases for FHE in…
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.01433+9.64%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001999-7.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013454-1.49%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:30
Dela
Which Altcoin Is Being Called The New Shiba Inu At The Start Of Q4

Which Altcoin Is Being Called The New Shiba Inu At The Start Of Q4

The post Which Altcoin Is Being Called The New Shiba Inu At The Start Of Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As we begin Q4, capital rotation continues to rise as investors are looking for maximum profits as possible by December and 2026. On-chain metrics continue to show Shiba Inu investors liquidating their funds and investing in an emerging PayFi, which is tagged the new ‘New Shiba Inu’. This new project is called Remittix (RTX), and it’s built on the Ethereum blockchain to revolutionize the crypto-to-fiat payment utility space. Let’s talk about why Shiba Inu investors are diversifying, Remittix’s launch, and its potential.  Shiba Inu’s Rise To Fame And Decline Although launched as a meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) surprised critics with its strong community and ever-expanding ecosystem. The ecosystem has built many applications, such as ShibaSwap, NFTs, and its own Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium. Shiba Inu made many investors millionaires; however, as SHIB continues to establish itself, its large market cap has made it hard to recreate such a price surge again. Analysts believe this decline is due to the broader loss of interest in the meme coin sector. Investors’ sentiments and choices have changed; the meme coin market peaked at $137 billion in 2024, but crashed to $49 billion by 2025. Investors are now diversifying into utility-driven projects with a sustainable roadmap and a long-term plan. Remittix (RTX) continues to emerge as an investor’s pick, let’s see why. Remittix, The ‘New Shiba Inu’ Set To Mint Millionaires  Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides seamless cross-border crypto-to-fiat transactions in 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies. It is bridging a $19 trillion payment gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency. Remittix is currently offering a 15% reward program for users who onboard new investors. Users get 15% on their referee’s presale purchase, and so far, people are making thousands daily from this scheme. Remittix highlights:…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005268+19.42%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000606+11.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013454-1.49%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:29
Dela
Here Are 5 Token Picks for ‘Uptober’, According to BTG’s Crypto Arm Mynt

Here Are 5 Token Picks for ‘Uptober’, According to BTG’s Crypto Arm Mynt

The post Here Are 5 Token Picks for ‘Uptober’, According to BTG’s Crypto Arm Mynt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s largest investment bank, BTG Pactual’s crypto platform Mynt, has flagged five cryptocurrencies it believes are well-positioned for gains in October: bitcoin BTC$121,711.53, ether ETH$4,447.69, solana SOL$224.61, AVAX$29.92, and sky (SKY). The picks, outlined in a report authored by Matheus Parizotto and João Galhardo, reflect a broader optimism in the crypto market as U.S. interest rates ease and anticipation builds for new crypto ETFs. Bitcoin remains the dominant institutional pick, with more than $3.5 billion flowing into spot ETFs in September and corporate treasuries adding 43,000 BTC, over $5 billion at current prices. Mynt’s report describes it as a long-term anchor. “For those seeking a long-term pillar in their portfolio, BTC offers liquidity, network security, and a track record of adoption that extends beyond retail investors,” it reads. Ether, it says, continues to lead in on-chain finance. BTG Pactual’s team pointed out the network concentrates the majority of stablecoin volume and real-world asset tokenization projects. Over the last six months, U.S. spot ETFs added $11.3 billion in ETH, while corporate treasuries picked up 816,000 ETH in September alone. To the analysts, these flows show institutional appetite remains elevated. Beyond the top two Solana’s case hinges on speed and cost. The network, BTG Pactual pointed out, processed over $100 billion in decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for the third straight month, while its total value locked surpassed $30 billion for the first time in a sign of deepening DeFi liquidity. The analysts added that institutional demand has been increasing with the potential arrival of new spot SOL ETFs, which could lead to greater flows and visibility. “For those seeking exposure to high-performance infrastructure with growing adoption in real-world cases, Solana combines scale, competitive cost, and an accelerating network effect,” the report reads. For AVAX, BTG Pactual highlighted its sharp growth in on-chain…
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-9.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313-1.50%
Openverse Network
BTG$5.876-13.46%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:27
Dela
Legacy brands hold the key to web3’s next adoption wave | Opinion

Legacy brands hold the key to web3’s next adoption wave | Opinion

Startups or institutions won’t define web3’s adoption; it will be shaped at the intersection of culture and technology.
Threshold
T$0.01547-3.07%
Dela
Crypto.news2025/10/05 00:19
Dela
Wish You Were Early on Ethereum? This New Presale’s 4327% ROI Shows Why It’s the Top Coin to Join for Short Term

Wish You Were Early on Ethereum? This New Presale’s 4327% ROI Shows Why It’s the Top Coin to Join for Short Term

What if missing Ethereum is like missing out on the top coin to join for short term? The launch of ETH rewrote crypto history, and those who took the risk during its presale now sit on life-shaping gains. But not everyone had the foresight to jump in back then, and many regret waiting on the sidelines. […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010196-16.31%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:15
Dela
Expert Predicts Flurry of Filings

Expert Predicts Flurry of Filings

The post Expert Predicts Flurry of Filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nate Geraci, president of Novadius Wealth Management, has predicted that several crypto ETF filings could hit the SEC’s desk in the coming months. This came as REX-Osprey continued its hot streak, with a filing for 21 crypto-related funds. Expert Predicts A Flurry Of Crypto ETF Filings With The SEC In an X post, Geraci declared that any crypto ETF market participants can possibly imagine will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the next several months. “You all have no idea [of] what’s coming,” he added. This came as he highlighted how asset managers had filed over 30 crypto-related ETFs with the SEC yesterday, a development which he claimed is just the beginning. As CoinGape reported, REX-Osprey accounted for most of these filings, with REX Shares and Osprey Funds collaborating to file for 21 crypto ETFs. This filing included funds that will hold altcoins such as Cardano, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Sui, Hedera, among others. REX-Osprey is also looking to involve staking for the proof-of-stake (PoS) assets, similar to their Ethereum and Solana staking ETFs. The asset managers also filed for these 21 ETFs under the 40 Act, as they look to launch these funds as soon as possible. Meanwhile, thanks to regulatory clarity under the current administration, there has been a flurry of ETF filings. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart once highlighted how there were 92 crypto ETFs awaiting approval from the SEC. The SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards could also contribute to this projected flurry of filings in the coming months. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas had outlined up to 15 coins that have futures on Coinbase, which could qualify them for approval under the new rule. 100 Crypto-Related Funds To Launch In The Next 12 Months Balchunas remarked that there is a good chance the…
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00091-1.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013454-1.49%
REVOX
REX$0.008351+2.87%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 00:06
Dela
Coinbase Applies For National Trust Charter To Bolster Payments Business – Details

Coinbase Applies For National Trust Charter To Bolster Payments Business – Details

Coinbase has now applied for a national trust charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This move comes as the American crypto exchange seeks to expand its payment operations amid the rise of favorable crypto policy in the US. Related Reading: Bitcoin Spot Demand Surges As Coinbase Premium Signals Strength – […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004243-0.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498+0.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1139-3.71%
Dela
Bitcoinist2025/10/05 00:00
Dela
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ether Trading to Finance App: CNBC

Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ether Trading to Finance App: CNBC

The post Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ether Trading to Finance App: CNBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart-backed fintech OnePay plans to roll out cryptocurrency trading and custody features in its app by the end of the year. The service will let users buy, hold, and convert bitcoin and ether within the app, with crypto infrastructure provided by Chicago-based Zerohash, CNBC reports , citing sources familiar with the matter. Though OnePay hasn’t publicly confirmed the rollout, the move would put it in line with competitors like Venmo, Cash App, and PayPal, which already offer crypto trading to U.S. users. Founded in 2021 by Walmart and venture firm Ribbit Capital, OnePay has been building what it calls an “everything app” for digital finance. Its existing services include high-yield savings accounts, debit and credit cards, peer-to-peer payments, and buy now, pay later options. By adding crypto, OnePay is banking on the idea that its users, many of whom shop at Walmart’s nearly 4,600 U.S. stores, will want to spend, save, or transfer crypto on the same platform they handle cash. Though OnePay is closely tied to Walmart, the app is operated as a separate company to appeal to a broader user base, particularly Americans underserved by traditional banks. Last month, Zerohash raised $104 million+ from firms including Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers to expand its crypto services for banks and fintechs. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/04/walmart-backed-onepay-to-add-bitcoin-and-ether-trading-to-finance-app-cnbc
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001441-12.61%
RWAX
APP$0.001935-4.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013454-1.49%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:57
Dela
The Terrifying True Story Behind ‘The Lost Bus’—Who Were The Real Heroes?

The Terrifying True Story Behind ‘The Lost Bus’—Who Were The Real Heroes?

The post The Terrifying True Story Behind ‘The Lost Bus’—Who Were The Real Heroes? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple TV+’s thriller “The Lost Bus.” Courtesy of Apple TV+ Apple TV+’s gripping survival drama The Lost Bus has finally landed on the streamer after premiering in select theaters in November. Starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, the film is based on California’s deadliest wildfire, with its heroes inspired by real survivors. Directed by Paul Greengrass, The Lost Bus follows school bus driver Kevin McKay (McConaughey) and dedicated teacher Mary Ludwig (Ferrera), who heroically rescued 22 children during a raging California wildfire. The film also stars Yul Vázquez, Ashlie Atkinson, and Spencer Watson, along with McConaughey’s mother, Kay McConaughey, and his son, Levi McConaughey. Greengrass is well known for adapting real-life stories straight from the headlines, and the director told TIME that the factual movies he’s helmed operate around two poles. “One is what I would call quiet, austere pieces, like Bloody Sunday, United 93, or 22 July, films interested in the granular detail of reality,” he said. “And then there are others like Captain Phillips — based on true stories, but much more movie experiences. The Lost Bus is down that second road.” Read on to discover the true story behind The Lost Bus, including the real-life bus driver and teacher who helped guide the children to safety during the deadly blaze. Is The Lost Bus Based On A True Story? Apple TV+’s thriller “The Lost Bus.” Courtesy of Apple TV+ Yes, Apple TV+’s new film The Lost Bus is based on the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history. At least 85 lives were lost, and more than 50,000 people were displaced. The wildfire destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings, devastating most of the town of Paradise. The Camp Fire ignited in November 2018 due to a failure on a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)…
RealLink
REAL$0.08442+0.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013454-1.49%
StreamerCoin
STREAMER$0.0007694+48.27%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:56
Dela
David Byrne Delivers An Electrifying Performance in N.Y.C.

David Byrne Delivers An Electrifying Performance in N.Y.C.

The post David Byrne Delivers An Electrifying Performance in N.Y.C. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025. credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment David Byrne’s recent appearance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday was more than just a rock show—it was also a multimedia presentation, an experimental theater piece, and a dance performance all rolled up into one entertaining and joyful experience. Accompanied by a cast of 12 instrumentalists and dancing singers, all dressed in bright blue outfits, the former Talking Heads frontman played a two-hour balanced set of favorites from his erstwhile band and cuts from his most recent solo album Who Is the Sky? What made this show (the second of four scheduled nights at the famed venue) so interesting and unusual was that Byrne and his players roamed the stage in choreographed moves without being encumbered by gear, wires, standing microphones and speakers. Surrounded by a mirror-like backdrop that showed elaborate video footage and 360-degree photography, the experience was a feast for the senses. David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025. credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment But even without the razzle-dazzle, the musical performances by Byrne and company were no short of electric, drawing from the musician’s 50-year career that spanned such styles as New Wave, post-punk, avant-garde and world music, featuring his quirky musings on society. The new songs from Who Is the Sky?, such as “Everybody Laughs,” “I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party” and “My Apartment Is My Friend.” fit in well with the Talking Heads material like “And She Was,” “Life During Wartime” and “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).” He also threw in an unlikely cover of Paramore’s “Hard Times” (a nod to that band’s singer Hayley Williams, who guested on “What Is the Reason for It?” from the…
Chainbase
C$0.18641+6.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013454-1.49%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9907-0.09%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 23:53
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision