US Senate Banking Committee is working on principles for its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act By: PANews 2025/06/18 22:48

PANews June 18 news, according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is developing the principles of its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act - this will be the focus of a subcommittee hearing next week led by Senator Cynthia Lummis. Senator Tim Scott said he hopes to hold a full committee hearing within the next month (possibly after the discussion draft is released).