In the MEME liquidity game, who profits from the capital carnival?

By: PANews
2024/10/24 14:33
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.5-1.99%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002441-4.57%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Behind the growing prosperity of MEME culture, there is actually a contest of interests involving multiple forces. In this tense and fierce game, all parties involved are the key forces driving the continuous rise of the MEME market, and some even use their skills to grab huge profits and become the direct beneficiaries of this feast.

Top Player/ Survivor

The wealth effect of MEME has significantly amplified the market's heat, especially the viral spread of various stories of getting rich hundreds or even thousands of times on social media, which has aroused investors' enthusiasm. However, there are very few "diamond hands" who firmly hold on to their assets, and there is also a serious survivor bias. For example, according to recent Lookonchain data monitoring, a trader bought 5 types of MEME coins due to FOMO in just 5 hours, but each transaction resulted in a loss of "cut meat", with a total loss of 274 SOL (about 43,500 US dollars); Onchain Lens monitoring showed that a "not very smart" trader bought 12.15 million GNON at a price of 10 SOL (1505 US dollars), but sold it for 7.32 SOL (about 1113 US dollars) just one minute after the purchase, with a loss of 392 US dollars. Now the value of this asset has exceeded 8.5 million US dollars.

It can be said that most of the participants in this asset carnival are just following the crowd, and some are even unfortunately used as exit liquidity for redistribution of benefits. It should be noted that most of the "smart money" that earn high returns often have comprehensive capabilities such as sufficient financial support, keen market insight, diversified technical tools and strong psychological qualities. For example, Murad, the "MEME Godfather" who has been highly respected by the community in recent times, holds a large number of MEMEs with heavy money. The chain detective ZachXBT disclosed in early October that the value of his MEME positions has reached 24 million US dollars. Now, the assets held, including SPX, POPCAT, MOG, APU, etc., have achieved very considerable returns, some of which have a return rate of up to dozens of times.

However, some of the so-called "smart money" are more likely to be insiders or project owners. For example, in the case of MEME coin SHAR, Lookonchain monitored that an insider sold 500 million SHAR (50% of the total supply) in a transaction in exchange for 19,620 SOL (about $3.38 million). This dumping behavior caused the price of SHAR to collapse by about 96%. At the same time, this RUG incident also exposed several KOLs who participated in the early hype and profited.

Launch platform

With the lowered issuance threshold and optimized transaction efficiency, the MEME launch platform has obtained a large amount of traffic and funds. Taking Pump.fun as an example, Dune data shows that since its launch in early March, more than 376 addresses have issued more than 2.6 million tokens through Pump.fun. In the past 24 hours alone, about 12,000 addresses have issued 21,000 tokens. This data is enough to show the strong demand for MEME, which also drives Pump.fun to make a lot of money. Dune data shows that as of October 24, Pump.fun's cumulative revenue exceeded 990,000 SOL (worth about US$150 million). Lookonchain monitoring shows that Pump.fun has sold 503,343 SOL (worth US$78.7 million) at an average price of US$156.4.

However, the MEME launch platform has obvious first-mover advantages. PANews has also mentioned in previous related analysis articles that most of the MEME market's circulation and traffic are undertaken by leading projects such as Pump.fun.

Deployer (Dev) / Community Takeover (CTO)

With the reduction of the issuance threshold and fees of MEME, including the recently popular AI agent MEME, a large number of token deployers (Dev) have entered the market and taken this opportunity to profit.

For example, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Neiro deployers earned 15,508 SOL with only 3 SOL, with a return of 5,169 times; according to Paidun monitoring, the Void deployer on the Base network thevoid.base.eth removed liquidity and exchanged tokens for about 130 ETH (worth about US$360,000), and the token has fallen by 99%; Onchain Lens monitoring, PELF deployers sold 3.2 million PELFs at a price of about 662 SOL, totaling US$103,000 (sales may also occur in other wallets); SANYUAN Labs disclosed that the address starting with "4Ddr" issued 300 MEME coins in the past 30 days, earning US$100,000 a month... Such cases are not uncommon.

As these Devs profitably exit the market, CTO (community takeover) projects that focus on “community autonomy” have become a hot topic in the market. Successful cases have not only attracted the attention of market participants, but have even been used by some groups as a new profit-making tool.

Public Chain

As Solana's MEME ecosystem quickly became popular, the craze began to spread to major public chains such as Ethereum, Base, TON, Sui and BSC, and significantly promoted the growth of related data. Among them, Solana and Ethereum are the two major battlefields where MEME players mainly participate, and most of the popular and top projects are also born on these two chains. The latest data from CoinGecko shows that as of October 24, the market value of MEME on Ethereum has exceeded US$35.5 billion, and the relevant market value on Solana is close to US$12 billion, accounting for 63.1% of the overall market. This also confirms the strong influence and appeal of Ethereum and Solana in MEME.

Although Ethereum is slightly better in terms of the size of the MEME market, it is mainly supported by old MEME coins such as DOGE, SHIB and PEPE, while Solana is the fertile ground for this wave of MEME craze. Many new leading MEMEs come from this chain, which also injects strong momentum into Solana's data growth. For example, according to DefiLlama data, due to the rising hype of MEME coins, the daily transaction fee on the Solana blockchain has risen to the highest level since early May 2024, reaching $550,000, the second highest daily transaction fee in its history.

As for the different characteristics of MEME development on Solana and Ethereum , PANews has also written an article to interpret that the MEME on Solana is mainly good at quickly using hot spots to capture traffic and showing stronger price explosiveness and capital attraction. Ethereum has a more solid capital and user base, and the MEME types are more diversified.

Various tools and service providers

If MEME hunters want to be one step ahead in understanding market opportunities among a large number of assets, effective and practical tools are essential. These products make profits from providing services to investors and issuers through tool usage and service fees.

PANews has also compiled the commonly used tools for playing with MEME , including contract security testing, data dashboards, launch platforms, commonly used wallets, and more than 50 practical tools to help investors better capture Alpha.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

The post ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A top-tier stablecoin integration with Cardano may be announced soon. Google Cloud partners with Cardano by running a validator node, boosting credibility and infrastructure. Gambardello describes ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Cardano (ADA) is stirring up excitement as several positive developments come together, pointing to strong growth in its ecosystem and potential price gains.  They include rumors about a top-tier stablecoin joining the network, new partnerships, and growing ETF interest. Cardano permabull Dan Gambardello highlighted several converging factors that may drive the next major breakout, describing ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Launch of a Tier-One Stablecoin Coming Soon One of the most awaited moves for Cardano is the arrival of a top-tier stablecoin. Recent reports say Cardano leaders, including Charles Hoskinson, met privately with people from a leading stablecoin project to discuss working together. Stablecoins play a key role in crypto by offering liquidity and stability, making trading and DeFi easier. Cardano has been waiting for a major stablecoin like USDT and USDC to join its ecosystem for years. Experts expect announcements about this partnership in the coming weeks or months. The outcome will fill an important gap in Cardano’s infrastructure. Google Cloud Joins Cardano by Running a Validator Node Adding to the positive news, Google Cloud has joined the Cardano network by partnering with Midnight to run a validator node. This partnership isn’t just about supporting transactions. Google Cloud will also hold Cardano ecosystem tokens like NIGHT. This move boosts Cardano’s credibility and strengthens its network with support from one of the world’s top cloud providers. Related: Cardano ADA ETF Approval Odds and Stablecoin Staking Boost October Outlook Cardano ETFs Gain Traction Cardano’s presence in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is growing, with several ADA-focused products gaining popularity on…
Cardano
ADA$0.8398-3.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013462-1.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 03:31
Share
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03809-5.60%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004246-1.43%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03284-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 02:43
Share
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

The Magnificent 7 reported record-breaking revenue and profits, which fueled their global market dominance.
Union
U$0.010337-1.24%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001617-6.69%
Capverse
CAP$0.1309-6.31%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision