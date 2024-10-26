A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year

Author: andrew.moh , Crypto KOL
Compiled by: Felix, PANews
a16z is considered a Tier 1 VC. Following their investment footprint may be a wise strategy. The performance of the tokens in the a16z portfolio is as follows:
Why choose a16z ?
Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are top entrepreneurs and investors. They have invested in big companies like Airbnb, Github, Skype, and Stripe, and their investment performance was outstanding even before the emergence of cryptocurrencies. a16z has more than 100 team members, including well-known figures such as Tim Roughgarden.
According to CryptoRank statistics, a16z has invested in 184 crypto projects.
2021 and 2023 are their "active investing" years:
As the crypto market situation changed in 2023, a16z's investment activities dropped significantly. On September 24, they returned strongly with 11 investment activities.
Overall, a16z has participated in various rounds of investment. However, like most other crypto venture capital firms, seed, A and pre-seed rounds still dominate. 35% of the investments are seed rounds, and A rounds account for 25%. They start participating in projects very early and provide firm support for projects from the start-up stage.
From a16z’s portfolio, we can see:
In 2024, a16z invested in 28 projects:
These include: EigenLayer, Story Protocol, Morpho Labs, Farcaster, etc.
The a16z portfolio is now valued at over $535 million, including:
Source: Arkham
Summarize
a16z has always been considered the top venture capital firm. They have been involved in projects very early and have provided unwavering support from the start-up stage. Their investment focuses include infrastructure projects such as L1s/L2s, as well as many of the hottest trends such as AI and RWA.
Following the investment footsteps of top VCs such as a16z seems to be a wise strategy. But you also need to carefully study the current market conditions and trends. Let a cool head and a warm heart guide your investment decisions.
