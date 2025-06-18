Pudgy Penguins Launches First “Play to Win” Game on TON By: PANews 2025/06/18 21:07

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cointelegraph, Pudgy Penguins is launching a skill-based Web3 game, Pengu Clash, for the TON blockchain, joining the highly competitive field of mini-games. The game adopts a "play-to-win" model, where players get rewards through skill competition rather than speculation, and includes a variety of battle rules and challenge modes. Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz sees the game as a way to promote the Pudgy Penguins brand, while commercial gains are seen as secondary results. The project plans to launch more games in 2025. The next game, Pudgy Party, is scheduled to be released in August.