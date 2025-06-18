Bitdeer increases the size of its convertible senior notes offering to $330 million By: PANews 2025/06/18 19:46

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer increased the size of its issuance of convertible senior notes from US$300 million to US$330 million.