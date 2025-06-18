ETHKyiv 2025 was held as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week

By: Incrypted
2025/06/18 18:22
Moonveil
MORE$0.07115+0.73%
Particl
PART$0.2436-3.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0926+0.54%
  • ETHKyiv 2025 hackathon was held as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week.
  • 100 developers competed for a $40,000 prize pool for over 36 hours.
  • Charity and Web3 art became important components of the event.

From 13 to 15 June 2025, Kyiv hosted ETHKyiv 2025 as part of the Ukrainian Blockchain Week organized by the Incrypted team. This hackathon has become an event of a new format: a synthesis of technology, art, and civic responsibility. This is stated in a press release shared by the project representatives with Incrypted.

More than 100 developers took part, and support was provided by key figures in the global Ethereum community, including Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum Co-Founder.

Photos of ETHKyiv 2025 participants.

The prize pool was $40,000, and the competition lasted over 36 hours. The venue was Creative State of Arsenal.

The event team emphasised the symbolism of the performances, which began with a minute of silence in honour of the fallen defenders. After that, a violinist and soldier with the call sign Moisei, known for his performances in liberated Ukrainian cities, started playing. This gesture, according to the event team, was a reminder that technology has a human face.

In addition, the audience heard an online speech by Vitalik Buterin, who later announced the winners of the hackathon together with Rostyslav Bortman, the Founder of Ethereum Ukraine.

Buterin also signed a charity art poster from Lviv-based Vidro studio, which was part of a raffle to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Live presentations in Kyiv by Tomasz Stańczak, Co-Executive Director at the Ethereum Foundation, and Leona Hioki, Co-Founder of INTMAX, who took the stage in an embroidered shirt, underlined the global support for Ukraine in the field of decentralised technologies.

The event organizers noted that ETHKyiv has also become a platform for practical knowledge: Artem Rudyi (Rudyi 114) conducted a tactical medicine training, adapting combat aid protocols for civilians.

Artem Rudyi conducts tactical medicine training for participants of ETHKyiv 2025.

According to the press release, among more than two dozen projects, the following stood out for their innovation:

  • MapMapMap — an interactive charity map with cryptodonates and creative pixels;
  • Normie Wallet — an intuitive Web3 wallet without seed phrases;
  • Improver-H — anonymous tips and blockchain bonuses instead of classic loyalty programmes;
  • Paper Protocol — a smart contract for an ETH holding company with NFT motivation.

The organizers summed up: “ETHKyiv 2025 is more than a competition. It is a cultural gesture in times of war, demonstrating how technology is becoming a tool for support, creativity, and change.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.695-1.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07114+0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013471-1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
Cardano
ADA$0.8384-3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013471-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.62-2.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,876.51-0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity