Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.1)

By: PANews
2024/11/01 11:06
Memecoin
MEME$0.002451+5.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005984-7.62%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

📅 11/1 Update:

-Dramas on the chain are staged one after another, $ACT Dev backstabbed the community, dumped the market and sold the goods, causing public outrage;

- A whale with $30 million in assets created $RIPETH, which had a market value of no more than 20M and then ran away;

- $RIPSOL appears on the Ethereum new coin list, $SKY $COPIUM has the same name and it is difficult to distinguish the real from the fake!

⚠️ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.1)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

46 key crypto hires, moves and exits: September 2025

46 key crypto hires, moves and exits: September 2025

Stablecoin expansion, AI crossover, and legal leadership defined this very busy month of crypto hiring moves.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1223+6.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 19:52
Share
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & XYZVerse: Three Meme Coin Paths — Stability, Gradual Growth & Explosive Upside?

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & XYZVerse: Three Meme Coin Paths — Stability, Gradual Growth & Explosive Upside?

Three meme tokens are taking unique routes in the market. One is holding firm, another is making slow gains, and a third is causing excitement with its big jumps. What sets these coins apart and makes each path interesting? The coming analysis looks at how these strategies could shape their future and what it might mean for traders. From Meme to Mainstream: Is Dogecoin Ready for Another Lift-Off? Dogecoin burst onto the scene in 2013 with a grinning Shiba Inu and a shrug. Its creators, Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer, wanted a light-hearted twist on serious crypto. They set no hard limit on coins; in fact 10,000 fresh DOGE roll out every minute. What began as a joke became a juggernaut. Social media rallies, led by Elon Musk, pushed its worth above $50 billion in 2021, planting it in the top ten. The surge proved one thing: an online crowd can turn a meme into a market force. Under the hood DOGE runs on the same proof-of-work idea as Bitcoin, yet blocks clear faster and fees stay tiny. That makes tipping gamers, streamers, and friends quick and cheap. The endless supply fuels spending but also keeps a lid on scarcity. In today’s cycle Bitcoin’s rebound has traders hunting for lagging plays. New meme coins flash brighter, yet many fade fast. Dogecoin still owns the biggest fan club and sits on every major exchange, giving it staying power. If utility grows—or another Musk tweet lands—momentum could return in a hurry. Shiba Inu: The Meme Dog That Sniffed Out a Spot on Ethereum Shiba Inu burst onto the scene in 2020, barking at Dogecoin’s heels. Built on Ethereum, it plugs into a huge network of apps and wallets. Its maker, known only as Ryoshi, unleashed one quadrillion tokens. Half went to Vitalik Buterin, who later gave much away and burned the rest. That bold move grabbed headlines and trust. At the same time, it showed the coin was more than a joke. Today, SHIB powers ShibaSwap, a place to trade tokens without a middleman. Soon, holders may vote on new changes and even mint art pieces called NFTs. This wider plan gives SHIB tools that Dogecoin still lacks. The market cycle now rewards coins with clear stories and active teams. Meme coins often ride big waves, and Ethereum-based ones get extra attention because they fit with popular chains like Uniswap and OpenSea. SHIB also has a huge, vocal fan base that can drive fast moves. Prices are still far below last year’s peak, so some see room for a fresh run if the next bull phase appears. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Conclusion DOGE offers steadiness, SHIB moves upward in steps, yet XYZVerse (XYZ) blends sports and memes, presale live, community-led, aiming to beat past 17,000% stars in the 2025 bull run. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse   Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
1
1$0.008559+78.57%
Threshold
T$0.01525+4.81%
Waves
WAVES$0.9764+2.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 16:32
Share
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Operations or Profit-Taking? $136M Transfer Raises Questions

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Operations or Profit-Taking? $136M Transfer Raises Questions

According to market trackers, BlackRock Bitcoin made waves this week after $136 million worth of BTC was transferred to Coinbase. The shift caught traders on edge, with speculation swirling around whether it signals a looming sell-off or a simple custodial adjustment. Big money doesn’t creep, and when the world’s largest asset manager makes a splash, the ripples are felt across the crypto pond. Whale Moves Raise Eyebrows When funds of this size reach exchange wallets, the market takes notice. Analysts often read such transfers as a sign that liquidity might be tapped. This can involve rebalancing portfolios, harvesting profits, or reallocating funds for operational reasons. Still, the timing matters. Bitcoin has been hovering near $114,000, and a $136M swing is not the sort of detail traders brush under the rug. In a recent note shared online, one strategist explained that “institutional flows often set the tone for retail traders,” adding that BlackRock Bitcoin transfers highlight the growing visibility of traditional finance in the crypto space. The tug-of-war between ETF inflows and spot market pressures only deepens the intrigue. Also Read: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Nears Top Spot With $76B AUM as IBIT Set to Break Records Sources: X (Formerly Twitter) Could It Be About ETFs? Another school of thought suggests that this transfer could be tied to ETF operations, where custodial wallets and exchange balances often require adjustments. With BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF consistently ranking among the top products by daily inflows, internal fund movements are not unusual. Yet the sheer size of this transaction still sparks chatter. Mobility at this level has generally coincided with important trading sessions, pushing volatility even higher. Traders are watching to see whether Bitcoin can hold its near-term support around $111,000 or whether profit-taking pressures will pull it lower. However, whatever the outcome from the events, Bitcoin activities by BlackRock will still remain a further bellwether for wider institutional sentiment. Market Sentiment and Speculation Markets are never short on theories. Some argue the deposit may prepare Coinbase Prime for institutional trading desks. Others whisper that it’s about hedging exposure as macro headwinds linger. Meanwhile, long-term holders take comfort in the bigger picture: institutions like BlackRock remain deeply invested in digital assets. Source: Tradingview Charts show Bitcoin’s 30-day average volume climbing steadily, with open interest on futures nearing $ 40 billion. When institutions shuffle funds, they don’t just move money; they often move narratives. The phrase “follow the whales” has never felt more fitting. Source: Tradingview Conclusion Based on the latest research, BlackRock Bitcoin transfers remind us that institutions remain central to the crypto growth story. Whether this $136M move turns into a headline-grabbing sell or simply a reshuffling of custodial decks, the message is clear: Wall Street continues to treat Bitcoin as a serious asset. For crypto readers, that’s both a warning and a vote of confidence. The tide may shift with each whale splash, but the current is undeniably flowing toward deeper institutional adoption. For more expert reviews and insights into the world of cryptocurrencies, visit our dedicated platform featuring the latest news and forecasts. Summary BlackRock rattled the crypto scene by moving $136 million in Bitcoin to Coinbase. The sudden shift sparked a wave of speculation: Is it a sign of profit-taking, ETF housekeeping, or just routine fund management? Whatever the reason, the move reminds traders how closely Wall Street’s footsteps are watched in crypto. The message is simple: when BlackRock Bitcoin makes a move, the market listens. Glossary of Key Terms ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges that tracks assets like Bitcoin. Liquidity: How easily an asset can be bought or sold without moving the price. Whale: A large holder whose trades can influence market movements. Coinbase Prime: Coinbase’s platform for big players like hedge funds and institutions. FAQs about BlackRock Bitcoin Q1. Why did BlackRock transfer Bitcoin to Coinbase? The exact reason isn’t apparent. It could be tied to ETF adjustments, portfolio rebalancing, or simply moving funds for liquidity purposes. Q2. Does this mean BlackRock is selling Bitcoin? Not necessarily. Transfers to exchanges don’t always end in sales. Sometimes they’re just internal or operational moves. Q3. How much Bitcoin was moved? Approximately $136 million worth of BTC was transferred in the transaction. Q4. Could this affect Bitcoin’s price? Yes, big transfers can stir short-term volatility. But broader trends and market sentiment still play a bigger role. Read More: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Operations or Profit-Taking? $136M Transfer Raises Questions">BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Operations or Profit-Taking? $136M Transfer Raises Questions
Waves
WAVES$0.9764+2.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,410.64+3.83%
Edge
EDGE$0.31588+1.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

46 key crypto hires, moves and exits: September 2025

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & XYZVerse: Three Meme Coin Paths — Stability, Gradual Growth & Explosive Upside?

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Operations or Profit-Taking? $136M Transfer Raises Questions

XRP ETF Buzz Ignites Tundra Presale Gold Rush – Early Birds Strike Rich

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in