Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee increases its holdings by 20 Bitcoins

By: PANews
2025/06/18 18:19
PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee SA increased its holdings by 20 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 30 bitcoins.

