Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

By: PANews
2024/11/01 14:38
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.076-1.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

By Bitcoin Magazine

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The Bitcoin Popularity Index (BPI) is the first comprehensive search study of its kind. The index seeks to measure Bitcoin’s global influence through extensive analysis of Google search queries.

Unlike many studies that provide absolute data or individual dimensions for multiple coins, the BPI data provides specific insights into interest in Bitcoin by taking into account factors such as language diversity, Google Chrome dominance, and population size. This approach not only measures the raw interest in Bitcoin in different countries, but also measures the level of participation in Bitcoin in different countries.

While the BPI is not designed to give definitive answers, by integrating these different elements it provides a unique perspective that moves away from generic metrics to provide a richer, more contextual understanding of Bitcoin adoption around the world.

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

 Bitcoin Popularity Index 2024

Key findings

  • The United States had the most monthly queries at 14,432,650, followed by Brazil at 12,400,260. Germany, India and Turkey rounded out the top five.
  • The top seven spots and eight of the top ten are occupied by Western European countries.
  • The average BPI for “Western” countries around the world is around 3,720 (1,250 for other regions), indicating that Bitcoin’s popularity is relatively high.
  • Africa has the lowest BPI score of all continents. This may be due to the fact that the Internet penetration rate in Africa is only 40%.
  • The most common query for Bitcoin is price, usually in terms of Bitcoin to USD. However, in Egypt, Bitcoin is more often priced in gold bars rather than USD or Egyptian pounds.
  • The total number of Bitcoin-related queries per month is close to 77 million, with direct searches for “Bitcoin” approaching 10 million.
  • The query ratio of Bitcoin to Ethereum is 9:1.

Comparison of continents

Oceania has the highest average BPI at around 4,901, indicating that Bitcoin is very popular in the region. This data comes from only two countries (New Zealand and Australia), both of which benefit from high levels of internet penetration.

Close behind is Europe, where the BPI averages 3,719 across 41 countries, with Bitcoin’s popularity across the continent far higher than in most other regions.

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Top 50 countries

Ranking 1-15

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Ranking 16-32

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Ranking 33-50

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Data Collection Methods

  • Data Selection: Given that Google maintains data on all search queries related to cryptocurrency, it was important to identify the most reliable dataset. In order to be as comprehensive as possible, I downloaded and studied datasets from SEMRUSH, Ahrefs, DataOs, Moz, and Google Trends.
  • Data comparison and selection: Although the results from SEMRUSH and Ahrefs, the two largest available datasets, are largely similar, there are significant differences between the two in many terms. The data for some countries show differences of more than 80%. This variability makes it impractical to blend the data or fill in gaps for countries where SEMRUSH does not provide data, as the differences are too large to be reliably aggregated.
  • Query configuration: Broad match queries for "bitcoin" and "BTC" in Latin, Arabic, Hebrew, Cyrillic, Japanese, Hindi, Perso-Arabic, Cyrillic, Tamil, Sinhala, Chinese, and Thai.
  • Combination of demographic and search engine data: Population data comes from Worldometers and Google’s market share data comes from Statcounter. For this study, Google’s market share in all countries was recalculated to 100% to normalize the effect of search engine usage on the data.
  • Calculate searches per capita: Using the above data, calculate the number of search queries per capita for each country. This step is critical to normalizing the data across different populations and allowing for an apples-to-apples comparison of interest in Bitcoin regardless of country size.
  • Data Visualization: The final results were categorized and plotted on a Chloropleth map using the visualization tool Datawrapper.

The calculation does not take into account the percentage of a country’s population that uses the internet, as those without access to the internet are unlikely to be interested in Bitcoin. Africa’s most recently reported internet penetration rate was 40%, which is comparable to the penetration rates in Europe and the United States in 2005. While this rate is still low, it is rising, and so is Bitcoin’s popularity.

Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries

Data Scope and Limitations

The BPI index is limited by a lack of data from 77 countries, including China, Iran, Cuba, and 33 African countries (particularly Tanzania, Kenya, and Sudan). The lack of data from key regions results in an incomplete global perspective on Bitcoin participation.

Additionally, the BPI index is based on third-party estimates, as Google does not share specific search query data for Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. VPNs also obfuscate the source of searches to some extent, but are not expected to have much impact on the results.

Data for a few countries is incorrect, as "BTC" is the name of a telephone company in the Bahamas, an internet provider in Botswana, and a shopping mall in Slovenia.

The BPI index provides a detailed look at global interest in Bitcoin through the lens of Google search queries. While this research uses the best available data, it is important to note that the BPI is not designed to definitively answer which country has the highest adoption of Bitcoin. Instead, the BPI is a measure of general interest and engagement in Bitcoin across different countries.

The data shows that Oceania has the highest BPI score, but Europe is the strongest, with 41 of 43 countries performing well. In addition, countries with higher internet penetration have stronger search data, so the data is biased towards these countries.

Related reading: Nasdaq and gold hit record highs, BTC is about to hit a new record, is a bull market coming?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

The post ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A top-tier stablecoin integration with Cardano may be announced soon. Google Cloud partners with Cardano by running a validator node, boosting credibility and infrastructure. Gambardello describes ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Cardano (ADA) is stirring up excitement as several positive developments come together, pointing to strong growth in its ecosystem and potential price gains.  They include rumors about a top-tier stablecoin joining the network, new partnerships, and growing ETF interest. Cardano permabull Dan Gambardello highlighted several converging factors that may drive the next major breakout, describing ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Launch of a Tier-One Stablecoin Coming Soon One of the most awaited moves for Cardano is the arrival of a top-tier stablecoin. Recent reports say Cardano leaders, including Charles Hoskinson, met privately with people from a leading stablecoin project to discuss working together. Stablecoins play a key role in crypto by offering liquidity and stability, making trading and DeFi easier. Cardano has been waiting for a major stablecoin like USDT and USDC to join its ecosystem for years. Experts expect announcements about this partnership in the coming weeks or months. The outcome will fill an important gap in Cardano’s infrastructure. Google Cloud Joins Cardano by Running a Validator Node Adding to the positive news, Google Cloud has joined the Cardano network by partnering with Midnight to run a validator node. This partnership isn’t just about supporting transactions. Google Cloud will also hold Cardano ecosystem tokens like NIGHT. This move boosts Cardano’s credibility and strengthens its network with support from one of the world’s top cloud providers. Related: Cardano ADA ETF Approval Odds and Stablecoin Staking Boost October Outlook Cardano ETFs Gain Traction Cardano’s presence in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is growing, with several ADA-focused products gaining popularity on…
Cardano
ADA$0.8398-3.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013462-1.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 03:31
Share
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03809-5.60%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004246-1.43%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03284-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 02:43
Share
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

The Magnificent 7 reported record-breaking revenue and profits, which fueled their global market dominance.
Union
U$0.010337-1.24%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001617-6.69%
Capverse
CAP$0.1309-6.31%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision