Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

By: PANews
2024/11/02 14:51
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0.12614+2.82%

By Animoca Digital Research

Compiled by: Felix, PANews.

Animoca Digital Research released a research report that analyzed the listing status of the five major exchanges, Binance, OKX, Bitget, KuCoin and Bybit, from a data perspective. The report details are as follows:

Listed Coin Performance Overview

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

This year, leading exchanges have adopted different coin listing strategies.

Binance and OKX have been more selective among the major exchanges, listing only 44 and 47 tokens respectively so far this year.

In sharp contrast, Bitget has adopted a more aggressive listing strategy, with 339 listed tokens, far exceeding its competitors and significantly increasing its market share in 2024.

So far this year, both KuCoin and Bybit have listed more than 150 tokens.

Average return rate of each exchange

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

Year-to-date, most exchanges have seen negative average returns, with Bybit seeing the largest drop in average returns at -50.20%.

KuCoin followed closely behind with an average return of -48.30%, while Bitget’s average return was -46.50%.

In contrast, Binance and OKX performed relatively well, with average returns of -27.00% and -27.30% respectively. This suggests that Binance and OKX implemented a more effective selective listing strategy, and token prices performed relatively well in the challenging altcoin market environment.

List the number of coins listed by month

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

Given the favorable market conditions at the beginning of the year, March and April became the peak months for listings on various exchanges, especially Bitget, Bybit, and KuCoin, where the number of listings surged significantly. In April, the total number of listings reached a peak of 133, while August had the lowest number of listings, with only 44. Since April, the number of listings on most exchanges has been steadily declining until August.

Total token trading volume in the first month of launch

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

The above chart shows the 30 most traded tokens so far this year. ENA leads the pack with over $15 billion in trading volume in the first month. Among the popular meme tokens, BOME, NElRO, and WIF have seen significant increases in trading activity, while tokens such as ZRO, TON, and lO have seen trading volumes ranging from $1 billion to $5 billion in the first month.

MC/FDV Ratio vs. Average Token FDV

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

MC/FDV (market capitalization to fully diluted valuation) is a key metric for evaluating a token’s floating market capitalization relative to its total valuation. Analysis of the rankings shows that projects with lower circulation ratios tend to push up their valuations.

For Binance, tokens in the 0.4 to 0.6 range account for the largest share of fully diluted valuations. This is mainly due to the recent launches of TON, BANANA, and XAl. Meanwhile, tokens in the 0 to 0.4 range, such as TAO, JUP, ENA, and ZRO, also made significant contributions to the overall FDV.

OKX has a higher concentration of tokens in the 0.6 to 0.8 and 0 to 0.2 ranges. Notable high FDV listings so far this year include JUP, ONDO, ZRO, STRK, and ZK.

The remaining three exchanges have listed tokens with lower FDVs, reflecting the diversification of their token selection strategies, and may also be due to the lag of Binance and OKX in listing high FDV tokens.

Number of tokens listed at different MC/FDV ratios

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

When analyzing the distribution of tokens with different MC/FDV ratios, a noteworthy trend emerges: most tokens tend to cluster at extremely high or low MC/FDV ratios, and the same is true for the circulation percentage.

Interestingly, the highest valued tokens are those in the middle of the MC/FDV range. This suggests that tokens that demonstrate both established market presence and growth potential tend to attract greater interest from investors.

Trading volume by exchange and launch month

Trading volume trends in the last 24 hours (by exchange and listing month)

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

First month trading volume trends (by exchange and launch month)

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

First 24- hour / first month trading volume by exchange and launch month

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

First day trading activity:

After going live, the first 24 hours of trading volume typically accounted for 5-20% of the first month’s volume, depending on the exchange. OKX was recorded as an outlier in September, with 40% of its activity driven by CATl and HMSTR tokens, while KuCoin showed stronger participation in the first few months.

Volume:

Among the five exchanges, Binance leads the market in both first 24 hours and first month average volume, followed by OKX. For Binance, April was the peak for average first day volume, while May was the peak for first month volume. Both volume metrics reached their lowest point in July and partially recovered in August and September. A similar decline and recovery trend can be observed in OKX.

First day closing price and ATH price (by exchange and listing month)

Average time from launch to ATH (by exchange and launch month)

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

 Average number of days it takes for a newly listed token to reach its all-time high (ATH) after listing

Average ATH ROl by exchange and launch month

Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters

 ATH ROI % (average percentage change between ATH and previous price)

Online performance:

Based on the ratio of ATH price to first-day price, Bybit and Bitget had the highest average ATH ROL between April and July. Meanwhile, Binance was the fastest of the five exchanges to reach a new all-time high (ATH) between January and March, a period when Bitcoin’s price fluctuated significantly.

The shift in market greed:

When BTC price surges, the number of days reaching ATH decreases, likely due to increased investor interest in newly listed tokens between January and March, during which BTC experienced significant price volatility.

Related reading: CZ's first public sharing after his return: prison life, market views and future plans

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

The project, often at the center of debate within the crypto community, has quietly introduced DEX and AMM testing environments […] The post Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase appeared first on Coindoo.
Pi Network
PI$0.26085+0.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.12603+2.34%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 20:15
Share
Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop

Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop

Gopher is a Layer-1 data network that allows users to own, share, and earn from their data for AI. Recently, the team launched a testnet where users can farm points that will later be converted into GOAI tokens. The project was developed by the Masa team, which previously raised over $17.7 million from investors such […] Сообщение Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4181-0.85%
1
1$0.008213+35.66%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1216-2.25%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/04 20:04
Share
Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation

Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation

Cathie Wood’s vision shapes the future of disruptive innovation investments. ARK Invest pioneers the future of technology through strategic investment leadership. Cathie Wood’s wealth reflects her bold bets on transformative technologies. Cathie Wood is revolutionizing the world of finance and investment with her bold approach to disruptive innovation. As the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, Wood has become a prominent figure in the financial world, known for her unwavering belief in the transformative potential of groundbreaking technologies. Her work is reshaping how investors view sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electric vehicles, and genomics. Wood’s influence extends beyond managing one of the most influential investment firms in the world—she is helping to pioneer a new approach to investing, where innovation is at the core. Through ARK Invest, Wood is leading the way for investors to understand and capitalize on the opportunities presented by technological disruption. Also Read: Mike Novogratz: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind Galaxy Digital and the Future of Crypto Cathie Wood: Early Life and Career Cathie Wood was born in 1955 in Los Angeles, California. Growing up, she was always intellectually curious and driven. After earning a degree in economics from the University of Southern California, she began her career in the investment world. Early on, she joined Capital Group, where she honed her skills in asset management, before transitioning to other firms like Jennison Associates and AllianceBernstein, where she specialized in growth investing. Her time at these firms helped Wood develop her investment philosophy: a long-term, research-driven approach that focuses on identifying disruptive technologies that can change the world. By 2014, with years of experience under her belt, Wood decided to pursue her vision independently by founding ARK Invest. The Birth of ARK Invest: A New Era of Disruptive Innovation In 2014, Wood founded ARK Invest with the bold vision of building a firm that focused on investing in disruptive innovation. Unlike traditional investment firms, ARK Invest takes an active approach to identifying and investing in technologies that have the potential to change industries and societies. ARK’s unique approach involves significant research into emerging technologies and their long-term impact, enabling the firm to anticipate trends and build a diversified portfolio of future-focused assets. ARK Invest has become widely known for its ability to invest in and nurture companies that are leading the way in industries like electric vehicles, autonomous driving, gene editing, and artificial intelligence. Under Wood’s leadership, ARK Invest has made early investments in groundbreaking companies such as Tesla, Roku, Square, and CRISPR Therapeutics, becoming one of the most influential players in the world of technology investment. Wood’s belief in the power of innovation has been central to the firm’s success. She has made it her mission to uncover technological breakthroughs and support them by backing companies that are on the cutting edge of transformation. Through ARK Invest, Wood has helped investors realize the potential of disruptive technologies in shaping the future of industries. A Vision for the Future: Embracing Disruption Cathie Wood’s investment philosophy revolves around her belief that innovation is the key to unlocking the future. Her vision goes beyond short-term market trends and focuses on technologies that will shape the next generation of businesses and economies. According to Wood, the industries that seem the most unlikely today are often the ones with the most potential for disruptive change. Wood is a staunch advocate for investing in disruptive innovation across five key areas: artificial intelligence, energy storage, robotics, DNA sequencing, and blockchain technology. Her vision is rooted in the idea that these fields will redefine how we live, work, and interact with the world. Her firm’s strategies often involve taking concentrated positions in companies that are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. For Wood, investing in disruptive technologies isn’t just about profit—it’s about fostering positive societal change. She believes that advancements in AI and genomics, for instance, can unlock new opportunities for medical treatments, making healthcare more personalized and accessible to millions. Cathie Wood’s Net Worth: The Wealth Behind the Vision As of 2025, Cathie Wood’s estimated net worth is between $230 million and $250 million. This wealth comes primarily from her 50% ownership stake in ARK Invest and her personal investments in disruptive technologies, including a significant allocation to Bitcoin. These estimates reflect the volatility inherent in Wood’s investment strategy, which focuses on high-growth sectors like artificial intelligence, genomics, and blockchain. ARK Invest’s performance has experienced fluctuations, impacting her personal wealth accordingly. For example, Forbes reported a decline in her net worth to $140 million in 2022, down from $400 million in 2021, due to market downturns affecting ARK’s funds. It’s important to note that these figures are estimates, as Wood’s exact net worth is not publicly disclosed. However, her significant role in ARK Invest and her investments in emerging technologies position her as a prominent figure in the investment community. Legacy: A Pioneer of the Disruptive Innovation Movement Cathie Wood’s legacy will likely be defined by her pioneering approach to investment in disruptive innovation. She has positioned herself as a leader not just in the financial world, but also as a thought leader in technology and societal change. Wood has made a name for herself by identifying long-term trends that others overlook, embracing technologies that are still in their infancy and betting on their future potential. Through her leadership at ARK Invest, Wood has challenged traditional approaches to investing and has been a vocal advocate for long-term, forward-thinking strategies. Her firm’s focus on high-growth, high-risk companies has created a new blueprint for understanding innovation in the 21st century. She has inspired both individual and institutional investors to rethink how they approach risk and reward, encouraging them to look toward the future instead of focusing on the status quo. Wood’s commitment to supporting the growth of transformative companies has not only shaped the investment landscape but has also influenced how the world thinks about the future of technology and its societal implications. FAQs 1. Who is Cathie Wood? Cathie Wood is the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, an investment management firm that focuses on disruptive innovation. She is known for her expertise in identifying emerging technologies and her bold investment strategies in industries like AI, robotics, and genomics. 2. What is ARK Invest? ARK Invest is a global investment firm founded by Cathie Wood in 2014. The firm focuses on disruptive innovation and invests in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain. ARK Invest is known for its actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on high-growth sectors. 3. What is Cathie Wood’s net worth? As of 2025, Cathie Wood’s estimated net worth is $6.5 billion, primarily derived from her investments in disruptive technologies and her ownership stake in ARK Invest. 4. What is Cathie Wood’s investment philosophy? Cathie Wood’s investment philosophy centers on identifying and investing in disruptive technologies that have the potential to transform industries and societies. She focuses on five key areas: artificial intelligence, energy storage, robotics, DNA sequencing, and blockchain. 5. How has Cathie Wood influenced the investment world? Cathie Wood has redefined how investors approach disruptive technologies, advocating for a long-term investment strategy that embraces high-growth, transformative companies. Her leadership at ARK Invest has made her a key figure in shaping the future of technology and finance. Also Read: Joe Lubin: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind Consensys and Ethereum The post Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation appeared first on 36Crypto.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003567+4.20%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007939--%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003533+14.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 19:50
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop

Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation

FLOKI News: FLOKI Gains 34% After Launch of Europe’s First Meme Coin ETP

Developers plans to sue Apple after ICE tracking app removal