Washington’s Spokane City Bans Bitcoin ATMs, 11,000 Scam Complaints Received in 2024

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/18 17:14
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0008+0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07118+0.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1125-4.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.010355-17.17%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000896+3.46%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%

The city of Spokane in the US state of Washington has banned crypto kiosks within city limits. The Spokane City Council has directed existing crypto ATM operators to remove dozens of machines found in convenience stores and gas stations.

The Council, on Monday, voted unanimously on an ordinance that eliminates and prohibits crypto ATMs located within the Spokane city.

According to a local report, the overall ban arrives as the city is seeing an uptick in scams related to Bitcoin kiosks.

“This ordinance will protect vulnerable Spokane residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks, and I am proud we are the first city in the state to move this legislation forward,” said Council Member Paul Dillon, who presented the ordinance.

Per Coin ATM Radar data, there are nearly 45 Bitcoin kiosks in and around Spokane. Some of the well-known Bitcoin ATM operators in the city include Coinflip and Bitcoin Deposit.

Scammers Disguised as Revenue Personnel Target Spokane Residents

Police detective Tim Schwering initially raised the issue of increasing crypto ATM fraud cases.

“I’ve had a number of cases where this money that’s placed in there will end up in places like China, North Korea, Russia,” Schwering told the Council. “What is happening is people are getting scammed.”

Further, scammers pose as representatives from the Internal Revenue Service and ask users to buy crypto from kiosks to protect their money. In some cases, they even threaten victims, particularly senior citizens, to either follow their instructions or face jail term.

Schwering applauded the Council’s decision to ban all crypto kiosks in Spokane. “This is a vital first step in protecting Spokane residents,” he said.

Nearly 11K Crypto ATM Scam Complaints Received in 2024: FBI

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) estimates, there were nearly $5.6 billion in losses due to crypto ATM scams in the US. The losses amounted to over $141 million in Washington alone.

The FBI 2024 report said that the agency received 10,956 complaints, amounting to $246.7 million in losses. The report added that complaints from residents increased by 99% from 2023.

Source: FBI

Scammers particularly target victims above 60. The FBI recorded $107 million in losses in this age category alone in over 8,000 cases.

“There were cases I was confident I knew the name and bank account, but he was sitting in mainland China, and there was nothing I could do about it,” Schwering told early this month to the Spokane Council.

Other cities like Stillwater, Minnesota have barred crypto ATMs in April and more cities in that state are considering similar regulations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.695-1.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07114+0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013471-1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
Cardano
ADA$0.8384-3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013471-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.62-2.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,876.51-0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity