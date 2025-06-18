In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

By: PANews
2025/06/18 16:40
Union
U$0.007221+2.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0926+0.54%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03257-3.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02258+3.57%

Today (June 17, local time) American history has ushered in an important development - the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act . The bill will establish a clear federal regulatory framework for dollar-backed cryptocurrencies (i.e. "stablecoins"). Next, the bill will be submitted to the House of Representatives and President Trump for approval. If it is successfully passed, it will officially take effect.

Key Provisions of the GENIUS Act

The core content of the bill is to establish a federal framework for the issuance of dollar-backed stablecoins. Its main provisions include:

1:1 asset backing: Each stablecoin must be fully backed by high-quality, liquid reserve assets, such as US dollar cash, insured bank deposits, short-term US Treasury bonds or other safe assets. Issuers must hold at least one US dollar in compliant reserves for each stablecoin. For issuers with a circulation of more than US$50 billion, monthly reserve disclosure and audits are required.

Tiered supervision of large and small issuers : The GENIUS Act adopts a tiered supervision strategy based on the size of the issuer. Large issuers that issue more than $10 billion in stablecoins will be subject to federal supervision; small issuers can choose to be supervised by state regulators.

Ban on algorithmic stablecoins: The bill explicitly bans so-called “algorithmic stablecoins” – tokens that rely on programs or internal crypto assets to maintain their value rather than physical collateral.

No income shall be provided: Payment stablecoins shall not pay interest, dividends or any form of income to holders. If income is provided, it may blur the line between stablecoins and savings financial products, thus raising concerns about regulation and financial stability.

Not securities or commodities: The bill amends the existing securities law to clarify that compliant payment stablecoins do not fall into the category of securities or commodities. This provision resolves the uncertainty in the regulatory community about the classification of stablecoins. Stablecoin issuers will be subject to supervision by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, the NCUA, and state regulators.

Bankruptcy protection: In the event of bankruptcy, the claims of stablecoin holders take precedence over other creditors.

Why is this important?

Stablecoins are no longer simply crypto-native assets, but increasingly critical infrastructure in global financial activities. The total market value of stablecoins has exceeded $250 billion, mainly dominated by Tether and Circle. Circle recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market value of $37 billion. Its stock price has risen by more than 400% since its listing, showing the market's high expectations for the mainstreaming of stablecoins and highlighting the positive role of clear regulation on issuers such as Circle.

Stablecoins have been deeply embedded in the global payment ecosystem, with annual transaction volume exceeding 30 trillion US dollars and the number of active addresses reaching 261 million.

In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

 Data sources: rwa.xyz, DeFi Llama, Visa On-Chain Analytics

A recent Coinbase survey showed that 81% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that are aware of cryptocurrencies are interested in using stablecoins, and the number of Fortune 500 companies planning to adopt or explore stablecoins has more than tripled by 2024.

In emerging markets, stablecoin adoption is also accelerating. In regions with severe currency fluctuations, stablecoins provide an alternative means. According to the Chainalysis 2024 Stablecoin Report, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa lead the world in retail and professional stablecoin transfers, with an annual growth rate of more than 40%; East Asia and Eastern Europe follow closely behind, with growth of 32% and 29% respectively.

In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

 Source: Chainalysis

The EU (through MiCA), Singapore (Payment Services Act) and Hong Kong (Stablecoin Act) have all made clear progress in regulating stablecoins, while the United States has been constrained by political differences and has been slow to come up with clear policies.

But the passage of the GENIUS Act in the Senate may break the deadlock.

Impact on investors, startups and the industry ecosystem

Regulated stablecoins: US stablecoin issuers such as Circle and Paxos will benefit from regulatory legitimacy, opening the door for institutional funds to flow into the on-chain payment field in compliance. The bill requires that stablecoins must be backed by cash or US bonds, which will also consolidate the position of these mainstream compliant issuers, while unregulated stablecoin issuers that provide illegal currency support or promise returns may exit the US market. However, the requirement of "no return" may also force Circle to change its marketing strategy. Currently, Circle will share revenue with Coinbase as an important distribution channel for USDC.

Offshore stablecoins: The era of regulatory arbitrage for offshore stablecoins is coming to an end. The GENIUS Act imposes heavy penalties on unregulated offshore issuers. As the largest stablecoin by market value, Tether (USDT) may face major challenges in the future if it is not registered with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, similar to the situation it encountered in Europe. However, USDT's moat is still solid and it is difficult to be replaced in the short term. Moreover, Tether may re-enter the U.S. market by issuing new compliant U.S. dollar stablecoins .

Fintech companies : This bill also marks that US crypto legislation is gradually moving away from the stage of "relying solely on law enforcement" and toward structured policy making. Stablecoins are moving towards becoming legal financial carriers, which will not only promote adoption by retail users, but also drive more capital inflows. Take Stripe as an example. It has accelerated its layout in the stablecoin field through mergers and acquisitions: it acquired payment infrastructure platform Bridge for US$1.1 billion in February, and recently acquired wallet service provider Privy. Although technology giants like Meta are not prohibited from issuing stablecoins, they will face strict compliance requirements and special attention . This uncertainty may actually benefit the development space of start-ups.

? What's next?

House Deliberation and Potential Amendments : While Senate passage is critical, it is only one step in its legislative process. The focus now shifts to the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, the momentum for stablecoins is strong, but we should pay attention to possible amendments proposed by the House of Representatives. Any changes could affect the future stablecoin landscape.

Regulatory details and implementation: Although the GENIUS Act establishes a general framework for the issuance of stablecoins, specific rules such as capital adequacy, liquidity, and risk management still need to be further formulated by regulators. We need to observe how regulators such as the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) translate this framework into specific rules. What actions the states will take under this regulation is also another thing worth paying attention to.

References:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.695-1.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07114+0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013471-1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-ada-trading-volume-jumps-20-in-october-while-early-buyers-rush-into-a-fast-rising-crypto-presale/
Cardano
ADA$0.8384-3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013471-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:00
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.62-2.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,876.51-0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Cardano ADA Trading Volume Jumps 20% in October While Early Buyers Rush Into a Fast-Rising Crypto Presale

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

UK Treasury criticizes wasteful government spending and stagnant productivity