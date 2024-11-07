Coinbase CEO: Thinking about the US election from a crypto perspective

By: PANews
2024/11/07 13:37
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.000000043-5.09%

By Brian Armstrong , CEO of Coinbase

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The 2024 US election has come to an end, and Trump defeated the current Vice President Harris and won a new four-year presidential term. In response, Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong wrote an article, thinking about the US election from the perspective of cryptocurrency. The following is the full text.

I wanted to share some (very political) thoughts on the election from the perspective of cryptocurrency and Coinbase’s mission to increase economic freedom.

Regardless, this election was a huge win for crypto.

1. Bernie Moreno, who supports cryptocurrency, was key to Trump's victory in Ohio by defeating Sherrod Brown, one of the most anti-cryptocurrency senators.

2. Cryptocurrency has the full support of the winning presidential candidate.

3. The country completely denies that Senators Warren and Gary Gensler have illegally tried to stifle the crypto industry for years. They should both take responsibility for their party's failure (Biden and Harris should also take responsibility).

4. The next Congress will be the most pro-crypto Congress ever. StandWithCrypto voters showed up in large numbers to help elect pro-crypto candidates in nearly every district. (The House of Representatives elected 257 pro-crypto candidates)

5. Washington, D.C. received a clear message that opposing cryptocurrency is a good way to end a career because it goes against the will of voters who are unhappy with the current financial system and want change.

There were many other factors in this election besides crypto, of course, and Musk probably played the biggest role (the Twitter/X acquisition was the turning point). There were many other factors, too numerous to mention here.

But I think the most important message that American citizens sent to their government in this election is that we will not build ever-larger and more powerful government, nor will we promote excessive regulation, lawsuits, massive money printing, and attempt to buy voters with free benefits while driving up deficits. America will follow the path of economic freedom, which is the source of our strength, based on limited government, the rule of law, meritocracy, fiscal discipline, respect for free markets (not government) as the source of economic growth, and respect for science, technology, and builders as the source of civilizational progress.

This shouldn't be a partisan fight. Both parties have excellent pro-business, pro-tech supporters, and the crypto industry supports them. But that doesn't mean it should be 50-50, because they are not equally split in this election. I've received many angry calls from people on the left who are upset that our industry is not supporting the Democrats. What they refuse to acknowledge is that more Republicans voted for FIT21 in the House (about 3 to 1) and the legal battles/attacks against crypto are coming from the Trump administration. A truly nonpartisan PAC focuses only on where candidates stand on crypto and economic freedom, not which party they belong to. If they are stuck in a partisan mindset, they simply can't understand why it's not 50-50 or supporting the party they prefer (or don't want to because it's not in their interest).

Regardless, I'm proud of the crypto community for taking a truly principled, nonpartisan approach. Hopefully after this election, we won't see this imbalance again. Cryptocurrency should be supported by both parties, as should any important new technology or industry that drives American prosperity. Each side can support it with their own values. What we won't tolerate is politicians trying to illegally undermine our industry or take away the rights of our customers.

Finally, from a policy perspective, cryptocurrencies are here to stay and we will continue to work until we see reasonable legislation passed to protect consumers and the industry from attack. We will see the crypto industry rebuild in the United States. Coinbase and A16Z have provided additional funding to Fairshake, which has now raised approximately $78 million for the 2026 midterm elections. StandWithCrypto currently has 1.9 million supporters and has set a future goal of reaching 4 million supporters by the 2026 midterm elections. They will also continue to work hard internationally, as we need to see similar rules in the G20 and other countries. Only through widespread global adoption can cryptocurrencies update the global financial system and increase economic freedom.

I'm proud of the progress the crypto community has made. Now let's pass some sensible legislation in the US and keep building.

Related reading: The United States welcomes its first crypto president! A look back at crypto moments on the road to the election

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

The post ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A top-tier stablecoin integration with Cardano may be announced soon. Google Cloud partners with Cardano by running a validator node, boosting credibility and infrastructure. Gambardello describes ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Cardano (ADA) is stirring up excitement as several positive developments come together, pointing to strong growth in its ecosystem and potential price gains.  They include rumors about a top-tier stablecoin joining the network, new partnerships, and growing ETF interest. Cardano permabull Dan Gambardello highlighted several converging factors that may drive the next major breakout, describing ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Launch of a Tier-One Stablecoin Coming Soon One of the most awaited moves for Cardano is the arrival of a top-tier stablecoin. Recent reports say Cardano leaders, including Charles Hoskinson, met privately with people from a leading stablecoin project to discuss working together. Stablecoins play a key role in crypto by offering liquidity and stability, making trading and DeFi easier. Cardano has been waiting for a major stablecoin like USDT and USDC to join its ecosystem for years. Experts expect announcements about this partnership in the coming weeks or months. The outcome will fill an important gap in Cardano’s infrastructure. Google Cloud Joins Cardano by Running a Validator Node Adding to the positive news, Google Cloud has joined the Cardano network by partnering with Midnight to run a validator node. This partnership isn’t just about supporting transactions. Google Cloud will also hold Cardano ecosystem tokens like NIGHT. This move boosts Cardano’s credibility and strengthens its network with support from one of the world’s top cloud providers. Related: Cardano ADA ETF Approval Odds and Stablecoin Staking Boost October Outlook Cardano ETFs Gain Traction Cardano’s presence in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is growing, with several ADA-focused products gaining popularity on…
Cardano
ADA$0.8381-3.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013442-1.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 03:31
Share
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03807-5.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000427-0.35%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03279-4.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 02:43
Share
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

The Magnificent 7 reported record-breaking revenue and profits, which fueled their global market dominance.
Union
U$0.010275-1.37%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001619-7.22%
Capverse
CAP$0.1309-6.31%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision