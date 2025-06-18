US regulators plan to relax bank capital ratio restrictions, which may boost US debt trading

By: PANews
2025/06/18 10:42
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Bloomberg, US regulators are considering reducing the enhanced leverage ratio (eSLR) of large banks by up to 1.5 percentage points to reduce capital requirements and ease trading restrictions on the $29 trillion US Treasury market. The plan may leave room for discussion on excluding US Treasury bonds from the calculation. Some experts warned that this move may not necessarily stimulate banks to increase their holdings of US Treasury bonds, but may increase the fragility of the financial system. Arthur Hayes said this marks the path to exempting US Treasury bonds from the SLR has been launched.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
