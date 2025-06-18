Former Fed Vice Chairman warns: Fighting inflation is not over yet, Fed may no longer predict two rate cuts

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold's market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether's XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token's total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token's market value rise mirrors gold's record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world's 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether's ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt's market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether's XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…